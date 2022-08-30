Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Governor Larry Hogan Announces Additional Judicial Appointments
ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit...
Officials: Acquisition of historic Black-owned beach highlights new state parks initiative
The Great Maryland Outdoors Act, the largest state government investment in Maryland parks, is starting to have an impact. The post Officials: Acquisition of historic Black-owned beach highlights new state parks initiative appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Councilwoman Ramos after threat of legal action from NACA: 'I will not be silenced'
BALTIMORE -- Faced with the threat of legal action from a housing nonprofit, City Councilwoman Odette Ramos responded Friday, saying she stands by her "buyer beware" notice about the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America."I will not be silenced. It is my job as Baltimore City Councilwoman to provide information to residents so they can make good decisions," she said. "Residents have choices as to where they obtain housing counseling services and I have provided the information for other organizations in Baltimore who provide free housing counseling services." The 14th District councilwoman confirmed she received a "cease and desist" letter from...
Kittleman vs. Ball rematch takes a negative turn
This column by Len Lazarick appears in the September issue of The Business Monthly serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Allan Kittleman would love to be Howard County executive again. So would current County Executive Calvin Ball. To achieve Republican Kittleman’s ambition he must defeat the same Democrat who thwarted his hope for a second term four years ago.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott, County Executive Olszewski attend kick off for Maryland Cycling Classic
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday Mayor Brandon Scott will join Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr., to kick off the Inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic. They will be joined by Maryland Secretary of Commerce R. Michael Gill, Sport and Entertainment Corp. of Maryland President Terry Hasseltine, Visit Baltimore CEO Al Hutchinson, UnitedHealthcare Mid-Atlantic Region CEO Joe Ochipinti CEO, event partners, and cyclists.
Wbaltv.com
7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year
Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Councilwoman warns residents not to attend housing counseling event
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Councilwoman Odette Ramos warned residents Wednesday not to attend an upcoming five-day housing counseling event, saying the organizer engages in questionable business practices. Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA), which is based in Boston, will hold an event called "Achieve the Dream" at the Baltimore...
Maryland to transfer midtown State Center complex to Baltimore City
The State of Maryland has decided to transfer the State Center complex in midtown to Baltimore City.
anglerschannel.com
Diversity Will Be Crucial For Tough Bassmaster Northern Open On Chesapeake Bay
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — If historical patterns hold, summer’s dog days will fiercely guard a big fish bounty and reward a fortunate few during the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay presented by Mossy Oak Fishing. Competition days will be Sept. 8-10 with daily takeoffs...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
foxbaltimore.com
Howard County Schools' Superintendent releases new redistricting proposal
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Public Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano releases a new redistricting proposal as the district prepares to open a brand new high school next fall. Martirano will present his 'Attendance Area Adjustment Plan' proposal to the Howard County Board of Education Thursday afternoon. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Portion of Carr's Beach to be preserved as state park, highlighting its Black history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — It’s just a small, quiet patch of the beach now, but from the 1930s through the ’50s this stretch of Chesapeake waterfront echoed with the music of the greats of the era. "James Brown, Muddy waters, T-Bone Pickens, the Supremes the Delphonics but...
Housing non-profit returning to Baltimore after causing City Hall commotion
Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos is advising residents in search of buying a home, to avoid dealing with one particular non-profit organization.
mocoshow.com
Residential Property Owners Must Have Approved Homestead Application on File to be Eligible for $692 Montgomery Property Tax Credit
There has been a change in Maryland law that could restrict a homeowner’s eligibility for a $692 Montgomery County property tax credit. The new State law requires all residential property owners to also have an approved Homestead Application on file with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) to be eligible for the County’s Income Tax Offset Credit (ITOC). This credit appears on annual property tax bills.
CBS News
Councilwoman Ramos warns Baltimore residents of mortgage lender with "questionable practices"
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos on Wednesday issued a "buyers beware" notice about a nonprofit mortgage provider she has previously clashed with. The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, otherwise known as NACA, is a Boston-based nonprofit led by CEO Bruce Marks. Ramos said she has learned that NACA...
Deceased former Hyattsville Mayor allegedly defrauded schools out of millions
We're now learning of a complaint filed in federal court involving Ward and his personal business dealings.
abc27.com
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County.
wypr.org
No free lunch for all kids in Maryland could mean some hungry students this year
For the past two years, all students were given free lunch at public schools nationwide funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a coronavirus pandemic economic relief measure. But additional money to keep the program going was not approved by federal lawmakers in Congress so schools are reverting back...
Wbaltv.com
Several major weekend events could bring economic boom to Baltimore
Several major events will take place this weekend in Baltimore that could serve as an economic boom, but also a traffic nightmare. The weekend starts early Saturday morning with the Under Armour Charles Street 12 and two-person relay, a race that starts in Baltimore County, travels down Charles Street into Baltimore City and ends at Under Armour headquarters.
NACA sends Cease and Desist Order to Councilwoman Ramos over 'false claims'
NACA, the nation’s largest HUD approved non-profit homeownership and advocacy organization, issued a Cease and Desist demand to Baltimore Councilwoman Odette Ramos.
