BALTIMORE -- Faced with the threat of legal action from a housing nonprofit, City Councilwoman Odette Ramos responded Friday, saying she stands by her "buyer beware" notice about the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America."I will not be silenced. It is my job as Baltimore City Councilwoman to provide information to residents so they can make good decisions," she said. "Residents have choices as to where they obtain housing counseling services and I have provided the information for other organizations in Baltimore who provide free housing counseling services." The 14th District councilwoman confirmed she received a "cease and desist" letter from...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO