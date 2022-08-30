ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 4

Related
Bay Net

Governor Larry Hogan Announces Additional Judicial Appointments

ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Councilwoman Ramos after threat of legal action from NACA: 'I will not be silenced'

BALTIMORE -- Faced with the threat of legal action from a housing nonprofit, City Councilwoman Odette Ramos responded Friday, saying she stands by her "buyer beware" notice about the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America."I will not be silenced. It is my job as Baltimore City Councilwoman to provide information to residents so they can make good decisions," she said. "Residents have choices as to where they obtain housing counseling services and I have provided the information for other organizations in Baltimore who provide free housing counseling services." The 14th District councilwoman confirmed she received a "cease and desist" letter from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Reporter

Kittleman vs. Ball rematch takes a negative turn

This column by Len Lazarick appears in the September issue of The Business Monthly serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Allan Kittleman would love to be Howard County executive again. So would current County Executive Calvin Ball. To achieve Republican Kittleman’s ambition he must defeat the same Democrat who thwarted his hope for a second term four years ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott, County Executive Olszewski attend kick off for Maryland Cycling Classic

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday Mayor Brandon Scott will join Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr., to kick off the Inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic. They will be joined by Maryland Secretary of Commerce R. Michael Gill, Sport and Entertainment Corp. of Maryland President Terry Hasseltine, Visit Baltimore CEO Al Hutchinson, UnitedHealthcare Mid-Atlantic Region CEO Joe Ochipinti CEO, event partners, and cyclists.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Councilwoman warns residents not to attend housing counseling event

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Councilwoman Odette Ramos warned residents Wednesday not to attend an upcoming five-day housing counseling event, saying the organizer engages in questionable business practices. Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA), which is based in Boston, will hold an event called "Achieve the Dream" at the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Fisher
Wbaltv.com

Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
CATONSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Howard County Schools' Superintendent releases new redistricting proposal

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Public Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano releases a new redistricting proposal as the district prepares to open a brand new high school next fall. Martirano will present his 'Attendance Area Adjustment Plan' proposal to the Howard County Board of Education Thursday afternoon. The...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exemptions#Drinking Water#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Balt Co#Councilwoman#The Full County Council#Ag
mocoshow.com

Residential Property Owners Must Have Approved Homestead Application on File to be Eligible for $692 Montgomery Property Tax Credit

There has been a change in Maryland law that could restrict a homeowner’s eligibility for a $692 Montgomery County property tax credit. The new State law requires all residential property owners to also have an approved Homestead Application on file with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) to be eligible for the County’s Income Tax Offset Credit (ITOC). This credit appears on annual property tax bills.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Wbaltv.com

Several major weekend events could bring economic boom to Baltimore

Several major events will take place this weekend in Baltimore that could serve as an economic boom, but also a traffic nightmare. The weekend starts early Saturday morning with the Under Armour Charles Street 12 and two-person relay, a race that starts in Baltimore County, travels down Charles Street into Baltimore City and ends at Under Armour headquarters.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy