ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC4

POLICE: Snow College student arrested for threats of violence

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0Ach_0hbXifxZ00

EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) – A student of Snow College in Ephraim, Utah is facing charges after police say he made threats of violence over an online gaming platform.

Maximus Johnson, 18, is facing one count of Class B Misdemeanor Threats of Terrorism.

Officers with the Snow College Police Department (SCPD) say the investigation into Johnson began on August 29 at 12:50 p.m. when they received a report from the Utah County Major Crimes Taskforce that Johnson “had made a comment on an online game that he was going to shoot up a school.”

During an interview with SCPD, Johnson reportedly admitted to stating he was going to shoot up a school, though he added that “he did it while upset about something that happened in the game.” Police say Johnson claimed he does not support that type of behavior and that he is sad about the comment he made.

UPDATE: SLCPD investigates van with ‘wires’ coming out of it

SCPD reports that Johnson explained that his Dad has guns but he does not have access to anyone at Snow College.

Upon a search of Johnson’s vehicle, apartment and backpack, police report no weapons were found.

Johnson has since been booked into the Sanpete County Jail on the charges previously stated.

A statement regarding the incident from Snow College’s Chief of Staff Marci Larsen reads as follows:

“The Utah County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Snow College Public Safety Office to report suspicious behavior. According to their report, a person had made generic threats about carrying out an active shooter scenario.  The comments were made on a gaming platform.  Snow College police officers, with the help of Ephraim Police, Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies, were able to locate the individual and conduct an investigation.  The individual was booked in the Sanpete County Jail and charged with a class B misdemeanor, threats of terrorism.  Student safety is a top priority for Snow College, and we do not believe anyone is in danger at this time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Eugene D. Roberts
4d ago

This is where continued monitoring comes in. With local agencies, parents, and school officials, continually monitoring his behaviors and actions. This is how you prevent it.

Reply
2
Related
ksl.com

Online school shooting threat puts police in 3 Utah counties on alert

EPHRAIM — A man who allegedly made a threat after becoming frustrated while playing an online game to conduct a mass school shooting was arrested Monday after his alleged actions put law enforcers in three counties on alert. The 18-year-old man was booked into the Sanpete County Jail for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Police#Guns#Ephraim#Slcpd#Snow College#Repor
kjzz.com

Utah mother gives $10K grant to son's school for new playground

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to one mother, a Lehi school in Utah County will soon have a new playground. Jordan Hardy works for State Farm Insurance and won a $10,000 grant from the company. Hardy decided to donate the entire grant to her son's school, Ascent Academies of...
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Inmate’s death at Central Utah Correctional Facility investigated as a homicide

UTAH (ABC4) – An inmate’s death at Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison is now being investigated as a homicide. Following a medical evaluation, 62-year-old Ted Davey was pronounced dead early Sunday morning at the facility. No further details have been released on the circumstances of Davey’s death. Davey had been in prison since 2019 […]
kjzz.com

Utah County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect who stole RV

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing an RV from a storage area in Eagle Mountain. Officials said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, roughly model year 2007, without any license plates, entered...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Fire restrictions lifted in 9 Utah counties amid heat wave

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info (UFI) has revoked the stage 1 fire restrictions that were placed upon nine different counties throughout the state just one day before the kick-start of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, UFI announced that the stage 1 restrictions affecting “all unincorporated private and all state lands within Rich, Cache, Box […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Three counties test positive for avian flu, what hunters need to know

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has confirmed three additional Utah counties with the avian flu. The DWR believes the fall migration of birds caused Davis, Sanpete and Millard County to join the other six Utah counties with a positive case. Although the positive detections decreased throughout the summer months, the […]
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
davisjournal.com

What to do with deer in your yard

Every year, residents along the benches of Davis, Salt Lake, Weber and Utah Counties share a common problem – deer coming into their yards, eating from their gardens and causing mostly minor damage. Every year, residents call their city leaders or state officials seeking help or answers as to why these deer can’t be captured and returned to the wilds.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

High school football: Week 4 scores and schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 4 high school football games across the state. In an intense game of back-and-forth, the Silverwolves put together the more complete game on both sides of the ball and came away with a 22-15 win over the Red Devils.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
ABC4

ABC4

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy