NFL Waiver order: Browns just in front of Ravens, just behind Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
With all of the NFL’s 53-man rosters now set, a large number of players have hit the league’s waiver wire. Unlike veterans with four or more years of experience who can choose their next destinations, these young players have to wait out the waiver process before knowing where they might end up.

Early in the season, the waiver order is set based on the previous year’s records. Unlike some fantasy football leagues, the NFL’s waiver system allows teams to claim as many players as they want with the highest priority team getting any player they claim.

That tends to lead to a chain reaction. If the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the highest waiver priority, claim four players they then must release/waive four other players.

The Cleveland Browns have the 13th waiver priority but sit in an interesting spot. Just ahead of them is the Minnesota Vikings run by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the former Browns executive. It is fair to say the two teams may have a similar interest in players.

Cleveland sits just ahead of the Baltimore Ravens. If the two teams place a waiver claim on the same player, the Browns will win the claim over the Ravens.

The full order for waivers is here:

Jacksonville Jaguars

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

New York Jets

New York Giants

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Atlanta Falcons

Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams

