Kitchen story: Mara Roche
Founded in 1982 by Joseph and Genevieve Roche, the Roche Winery and Vineyards now flourishes under the ownership of the family’s second generation. Mara Roche, nicknamed ’Aunt Momo,’ is the eldest of her siblings who help operate the winery. But it is Mara’s aptitude for cooking that stands out. It has not only enhanced her family’s business, but it has also led to a small business of her own.
Trains, pipes and butterflies
Faline Howard is doing great work saving Monarch butterflies, and has a proclamation from the City of Sonoma to prove it. She was born in China but grew up in Sonoma. Now 17 and a Girl Scout, she’s working toward her Gold Star Award with her project for the Earthings, the Sonoma Ecology Center’s environmental youth group. Faline has succeeded in growing over 1,000 native milkweed plants – a favored habitat of Monarchs, an endangered species – which she has planted at school gardens in Sonoma and Santa Rosa. The Sonoma City Council signed a pledge three years to protect Monarch butterflies; that’s Mayor Jack Ding backing it up with special recognition for Faline… Says her advisor, Cindy Lindh, “Faline is enormously passionate, bright, articulate, dependable, friendly, and hard-working – a model Sonoma youth! She plans to continue with her conservation efforts on behalf of Monarch Butterflies.”
Sonoma County launches pilot program for guaranteed income to 305 families
The County of Sonoma is teaming up with Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Healdsburg and a coalition of community groups to launch a two-year pilot program that will provide a guaranteed minimum income of $500 a month to 305 low-income families while studying the program’s impacts on reducing poverty and promoting economic stability and mobility.
