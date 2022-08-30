Faline Howard is doing great work saving Monarch butterflies, and has a proclamation from the City of Sonoma to prove it. She was born in China but grew up in Sonoma. Now 17 and a Girl Scout, she’s working toward her Gold Star Award with her project for the Earthings, the Sonoma Ecology Center’s environmental youth group. Faline has succeeded in growing over 1,000 native milkweed plants – a favored habitat of Monarchs, an endangered species – which she has planted at school gardens in Sonoma and Santa Rosa. The Sonoma City Council signed a pledge three years to protect Monarch butterflies; that’s Mayor Jack Ding backing it up with special recognition for Faline… Says her advisor, Cindy Lindh, “Faline is enormously passionate, bright, articulate, dependable, friendly, and hard-working – a model Sonoma youth! She plans to continue with her conservation efforts on behalf of Monarch Butterflies.”

SONOMA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO