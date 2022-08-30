ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California lawmakers kill bill that would have let legislative staff unionize

(The Center Square) – California legislative staff will not have the option to unionize after a bill allowing them to organize was killed by lawmakers Wednesday evening. Lawmakers in the Assembly Committee on Public Employment and Retirement ultimately rejected Assembly Bill 1577 on Wednesday, a measure that would have provided collective bargaining rights to legislative staff starting in July 2024. The measure was a step away from a hearing on the Assembly floor, where lawmakers would have decided whether or not to send the bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Feds Seek to Toss DACA Challenge, Say Regulations Make Case Moot

Administration urges court to rule on injunction, regulations. States’ legal arguments against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will be moot after the government’s new regulations take effect, the Biden administration told a federal appeals court. The government’s brief, filed Thursday in the US Court of Appeals...
Rights of minor detainees expanded by LA federal judge

A federal judge in Los Angeles has ordered the Office of Refugee Resettlement to notify detained immigrant minors and their counsel when it decides against releasing them to parents or relatives and provide reasons for withholding release, according to court papers obtained Thursday. The order by U.S. District Judge Dolly...
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

