LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:06 p.m. September 3rd, 2022):. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) EVACUATION NOTICES EXTENDED TO THE FOLLOWING AREAS:. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has extended the Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for the East Waldo area to include:. Shadow Bay Campground and the area...

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO