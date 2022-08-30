ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral PD helping you turn away unwanted visitors

The Cape Coral Police Department is partnering with the city to help you turn unwanted visitors away. CCPD and Cape Coral City are handing out bright yellow door hangers that can be recognized from the street to let solicitors know to skip your house. People can get the door hangers...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

License plate reader cameras requested for Port Royal neighborhood

The Port Royal homeowners association requests to install eight license plate reading cameras in the neighborhood. The association is will donate $105,000 towards their request to install the cameras. That leaves a $50,000 balance for the license plate reader installation. This is an attempt to crack down on crime in...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Apartment developer evaluating Gladiolus corner in south Fort Myers

In this Gulfshore Business report, a big-box store wants to expand but with more housing developments going up it’s making it harder for some businesses to grow. A Costco is not moving from the corner of U.S. 41 and Cypress Lake Drive to the farmland on the southeast corner of Gladiolus Road and Winkler Road.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Water washes away road after a car crashes into fire hydrant in Lee County

A car crash into a fire hydrant along Galeana Drive, a service road running parallel to U.S. 41, and caused water to wash away part of the roadway. According to the South Trail Fire Department, the crash happened along the road in front of Dixie Buick in south Fort Myers. The crash on S. Tamiami Trail near Harper Road.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two bears caught on camera in a driveway of a home in Naples

Two bears were caught on camera having the time of their lives in a driveway of a Naples home on Saturday morning. Neighbors said this isn’t the first time it’s happened in that community. Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra have lived in Naples for five years. They never would...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shooting at former landlord lands man in Collier County Jail

A 49-year-old Lee County man was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after they say he fired a gun toward his former landlord. According to an arrest report, Paul Neil Saxton went back to his former home in the 1200 block of Ivy Way in Central Naples to retrieve his gate for a trailer he was hauling, but it was no longer there.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tesla building new repair facility in Lee County

Tesla has leased space to build a new regional repair facility in Lee County. According to a press release, Commercial Property Southwest Florida, LLC has leased 44,800 square feet of industrial space at the Gulfcoast Industrial Campus to Tesla for a new regional repair facility. Tesla signed a 10-year lease with SFG ISF Fort Myers Lee, LLC, owners of Gulfcoast Industrial Campus located at 16180 Lee Road.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of threatening to kill people with chain at City of Palms Park

A man was arrested at City of Palms Park on Sunday evening after Fort Myers police say he threatened to kill people with a chain because his bike was missing. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Charles Smith, 51, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a man threatening people with a 3-foot chain at 2250 Broadway around 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw Smith with said chain and detained him. Four victims came forward to say they had felt threatened and wanted to pursue criminal charges.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Road rage forces woman into oncoming traffic

In a fit of road rage, a man passes a woman on Daniels Parkway near Gulfcoast Medical Center, brake-checks her, and she’s seen going into the median into oncoming traffic while the man drove away. The woman, Amelia Flores, said she was freaked out by the road rage incident...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store

Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Premier Mobile Health Services bringing free health care to Lee County

Premier Mobile Health Services is going directly to those in need and offering health care for free, proving itself a vital resource for many in Lee County. The mobile clinic offers several services, from regular check-ups and screenings to blood pressure checks and COVID-19 vaccinations. Nadine Singh founded Premier Mobile Health Services in 2018 after she noticed a lack of affordable healthcare in the community, and the need is so great that they recently added a second mobile clinic and walk-in center. The mobile units go out to underserved areas in Lee County with the mission of giving everyone access to quality healthcare.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Second attempt for Artemis launch scrubbed

The second attempt for the Artemis I launch has been postponed due to the same leak from earlier this week. Artemis is a go for launch attempt number two on Saturday afternoon. NASA will attempt the inaugural flight in the Artemis mission after the first attempt failed on Monday. The...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Antibody testing shows COVID-19 protection

Just this week, the Federal Drug Administration authorized a new COVID-19 booster. This one is aimed directly at the omicron variant. After getting a series of shots, people may be wondering whether they need this one in order to stay protected. Chances are many are wondering about their COVID defenses...
FORT MYERS, FL

