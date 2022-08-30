Premier Mobile Health Services is going directly to those in need and offering health care for free, proving itself a vital resource for many in Lee County. The mobile clinic offers several services, from regular check-ups and screenings to blood pressure checks and COVID-19 vaccinations. Nadine Singh founded Premier Mobile Health Services in 2018 after she noticed a lack of affordable healthcare in the community, and the need is so great that they recently added a second mobile clinic and walk-in center. The mobile units go out to underserved areas in Lee County with the mission of giving everyone access to quality healthcare.

