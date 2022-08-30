Anyone interested in becoming a Poolesville Commissioner is able to pick up an official application. The position is. similar to city council in other areas. Candidates must be qualified registered voters for the Town of Poolesville, 21 years of age or older, and have resided within the corporate limits of the Town of Poolesville for at least 6 months prior to the election. Stop by Town Hall to pick up your official application, and have it signed by a minimum of 25 residents who are qualified registered voters of the Town of Poolesville. Applications along with a completed Financial Disclosure Form and $10.00 fee must be returned to Town Hall no later than September 27 at 4 pm.

POOLESVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO