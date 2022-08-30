Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
County Council Seeks Applicants for the Merit System Protection Board
– The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve on the Merit System Protection Board. The term of Ms. Chiles expires December 31, 2022. Ms. Chiles has indicated she will apply for reappointment. Letters of application must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. In...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Community Message: A Letter from Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight – “A Great First Week of School”
Our first week of school for the 2022-2023 school year has gone by so fast. There has been so much to celebrate and so much for which I am thankful. I have witnessed exciting and intentional instruction, deep engagement in our classrooms, and staff and students energized for the new year. With the cloud of COVID-19 receding, it is refreshing to see such positive energy in our schools as we continue and expand our focus on academic excellence.
mocoshow.com
Council President Albornoz Encourages Residents to Complete the Childhood Hunger Survey
ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 1, 2022—Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz encourages residents to complete the Montgomery County Food Council’s recently launched Childhood Hunger Survey. The survey seeks to collect input from residents that will guide new strategies to end hunger among children and youth in Montgomery County. “This survey will gather data on the challenges currently facing families and the priorities of our residents in building new and expanded strategies to make sure they have the resources they need,” Council President Albornoz said.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Announces Abortion Access Grants to Community Organizations and Service Providers
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced today that the County will provide $1 million to community-based organizations providing direct services that support the right to access abortion care in the County. Elrich was joined by Executive Director of the Commission for Women Jodi Finkelstein, Maryland Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins, Maryland Delegate Sara Love, Director of the County’s Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Raymond Crowel, and reproductive health rights advocate and community activist Roz Jonas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County ‘Farm to Food Bank Program’ Had 25 Percent Increase in Total Pounds of Produce in Fiscal Year 2022
Montgomery County’s innovative “Farm to Food Bank Program’ had a 25 percent increase in total pounds of produce that was provided to families in need in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the three-year-old program’s recently released annual report. The program provides the dual benefit of enhancing and strengthening the County’s farmers.A total of 76,933 pounds of produced was purchased or donated and a total of $181,600 spent as part of the program in the past year. A total of 64,110 meals were provided to Manna Food Center’s participants and 45 food assistance providers.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County to Offer Free Webinar Series on Installing EV Charging Stations in Condos, Co-ops and Townhome Communities on Sept. 6 and Sept. 11
For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 1, 2022. Montgomery County will be offering free webinars on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and on Sunday, Sept. 11, on understanding the process of installing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in condominiums, co-ops and townhome communities. The County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Department of Permitting Services (DPS), the Office of Common Ownership Communities and the Montgomery County Green Bank are hosting the webinar series.
mocoshow.com
Residential Property Owners Must Have Approved Homestead Application on File to be Eligible for $692 Montgomery Property Tax Credit
There has been a change in Maryland law that could restrict a homeowner’s eligibility for a $692 Montgomery County property tax credit. The new State law requires all residential property owners to also have an approved Homestead Application on file with the State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) to be eligible for the County’s Income Tax Offset Credit (ITOC). This credit appears on annual property tax bills.
mocoshow.com
Work to Install New Escalators at Silver Spring Station to Begin Tuesday, Sept. 6
Per Metro: As part of customer improvements at the Silver Spring Station, Metro is replacing the five entrance escalators at the Silver Spring Station with brand-new escalators that are more durable and reliable. Work will begin at the north entrance between East-West Highway and Second Ave on Tuesday, Sept 6. The entrance will close during construction for approximately four months to allow the escalators to be replaced concurrently and reduce construction time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Three MCPS Schools Received Additions Ahead of Start of School Year
I’m addition to Harriet Tubman Elementary School becoming the 210th MCPS school, MCPS saw revitalizations/additions at John F. Kennedy High School (Silver Spring), Odessa Shannon Middle School (Silver Spring), and Westbrook Elementary School (Bethesda). John F. Kennedy, a 280,048-square-foot school in Silver Spring, received a 52,085-square-foot addition. Its newest...
mocoshow.com
Poolesville Commissioner Candidate Petitions are Now Available
Anyone interested in becoming a Poolesville Commissioner is able to pick up an official application. The position is. similar to city council in other areas. Candidates must be qualified registered voters for the Town of Poolesville, 21 years of age or older, and have resided within the corporate limits of the Town of Poolesville for at least 6 months prior to the election. Stop by Town Hall to pick up your official application, and have it signed by a minimum of 25 residents who are qualified registered voters of the Town of Poolesville. Applications along with a completed Financial Disclosure Form and $10.00 fee must be returned to Town Hall no later than September 27 at 4 pm.
mocoshow.com
Filippo’s Deli (Formerly Marchone’s) in Wheaton For Sale, Owner to Retire
Filippo’s Italian Specialties at 1226 Triangle Ln in Wheaton has been listed for sale. The store tells us that the deli is in great standing and the reason for the sale is that “Filippo is just ready to retire.” Filippo’s, which operated as Marchone’s until 2014, opened in 1955. Current owner Filippo Leo has worked at the deli for over 35 years and took over ownership back in 2012, a year after founder Thomas Marchone passed away. In 2020, Filippo’s won the TasteMoCo tournament for “Best Deli” in Montgomery County, beating out 31 other delis that had all been nominated by readers of the MoCoShow to win the award.
mocoshow.com
Bright MLS Moving to Upcoming North Bethesda Office Building; 909 Rose Now Fully Leased
Federal Realty announced today that 909 Rose, located in the award-winning, transit-oriented Pike & Rose neighborhood in North Bethesda, Md., is fully leased. Per Federal Realty: Bright MLS is taking 13,455 square feet and will join Beiser Law Firm, ESAB, Industrious, Kuta Software, LLC,OneDigital, Rowe, Weinstein, Sohn PLLC, Rycon Construction, United Solutions, and Federal Realty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
The City of Gaithersburg invites you to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with educational & cultural presentations & activities. Residents are encouraged to learn about & celebrate Hispanic culture and participate in local events & programs taking place throughout the month, many coordinated by the City’s Multicultural Affairs Committee. The Mayor & City Council will officially designating September 15 through October 15, 2022 as “Hispanic Heritage Month” in the City of Gaithersburg. The official proclamation will be presented at the September 6 Mayor & City Council meeting. The public is welcome to attend the meeting, watch it live on YouTube or watch it via Zoom by registering here.
mocoshow.com
Café Sophie, Located at Montgomery County Airpark, to Add Beer and Wine to Menu
Café Sophie, a European boutique style café with Scandinavian influence, opened at the Montgomery County Airpark (7940 Airpark Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20879) last October. The café has a hearing for a “Class B, Beer and Wine License, On/Off Sale” at 10:30am on Thursday, September 15th.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Celebrates International Underground Railroad Month and Harriet Tubman’s Bicentennial
The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Celebration takes place on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park. Montgomery Parks announces the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Celebration with programs at Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park on Saturday, September 3, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. In 2019, Maryland Governor Larry...
mocoshow.com
Annual Fall Native Plant Sale by Montgomery Parks Is Now Underway
Montgomery Parks is hosting its annual fall native plant sales at Locust Grove Nature Center in Bethesda and Maydale Nature Classroom in Colesville. The sales seek to bolster native vegetation for native pollinators. The plants help create habitats that are necessary for pollinators’ survival and support the local ecosystem. The online sale for Locust Grove Nature Center runs through Tuesday, Sept. 6, and an in-person sale is scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18. The native plant sale for Maydale Nature Center is exclusively online and begins Sept. 6.
mocoshow.com
Metro Service Information for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5
Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess will operate on a Sunday schedule for customers traveling on the Labor Day holiday, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. In observance of the holiday, customers will benefit from off-peak fares and parking will be free all day. The holiday also marks the last day of closures at five Orange Line stations – New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Ave – for platform reconstruction and station improvements. The stations will reopen on Tuesday, September 6, capping off a four-year effort to renovate and modernize 20 outdoor stations.
mocoshow.com
Landon School Releases Statement After Video of Students Singing Lyrics Containing Racial Slur is Posted on Social Media
A video was posted on Instagram showing a group of Landon students singing lyrics that contained a racial slur on the metro Thursday morning. The video, which was posted on Instagram by popular local page, @DChomos, has since been shared hundreds of times on various platforms and shows the students reciting lyrics that contain the N-word. Landon School released a statement at approximately noon today, that can be seen below:
mocoshow.com
Planet Fitness in Germantown Undergoing Renovations and Expansion
Planet Fitness at 13031 Wisteria Dr in Germantown has recently begun renovations to the location. Part of the renovations include expanding next door into the former site of Eye to Eye, which relocated to 19520 Waters Rd in Germantown over a year ago. In addition to more gym space, the location will also be upgrading it’s Black Card spa area. We’re told the construction is scheduled to last 11 weeks and the gym will remain open during this time.
mocoshow.com
Things To Do in Montgomery Parks on Labor Day Weekend
Per Montgomery Parks: September is upon us, and fall is just around the corner! Enjoy our outdoor summer activities before they are gone for the season. Check out these activities in the parks this Labor Day weekend from Friday, September 2, through Sunday, September 4!. History. Join us at Woodlawn...
Comments / 0