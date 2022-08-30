Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced that Secretary John Quinn will be leaving his role leading the Vermont Agency of Digital Services (ADS) later this month to work in the private sector. Secretary Quinn was first appointed by Governor Scott as chief innovation officer upon taking office in January 2017. He was named the first secretary of ADS after Executive Order 06-17(link is external) came into effect in April of 2017, which established the new Agency.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO