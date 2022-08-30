ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
vermontbiz.com

2022 Vermont Small Business Profiles available

Vermont Business Magazine The Office of Advocacy, an independent office within the US Small Business Administration, has released the 2022 Small Business Profiles for Vermont. Built by Advocacy’s Office of Economic Research, the profile contains snapshots about Vermont small businesses, such as industries, lending and exporting. “Advocacy’s Small Business...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

ADS Secretary John Quinn departs

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced that Secretary John Quinn will be leaving his role leading the Vermont Agency of Digital Services (ADS) later this month to work in the private sector. Secretary Quinn was first appointed by Governor Scott as chief innovation officer upon taking office in January 2017. He was named the first secretary of ADS after Executive Order 06-17(link is external) came into effect in April of 2017, which established the new Agency.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Governor Scott appoints 122 Vermonters to state boards and commissions

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 122 Vermonters to State boards and commissions since July. Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their communities. The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website to apply(link is external).
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
City
Royalton, VT
State
Vermont State
Royalton, VT
Government
County
Windsor County, VT
The Valley Reporter

Valley businesses receive cannabis cultivator licenses

As of June 1, 2022, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began to issue licenses for cannabis cultivators in the state. Three such licenses have been issued to Valley businesses. Serene Products in Waitsfield has received a Tier 1 outdoor license while ZsGreenZ in Duxbury and Happy Valley Products (a chain based in Massachusetts) in Waitsfield have both received Tier 1 mixed licenses.
WAITSFIELD, VT
vermontbiz.com

AOT Road Construction Report ​​​​​​​Week of September 5

Vermont Agency of Transportation This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont for the week of September 5, 2022. Please note that crews will be off on Monday, September 5th in observance of Labor Day. Remember to drive safely in all work zones. Lives depend on it.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Infrastructure#Drinking Water#Water Systems#Water District#Vermont Business Magazine
NECN

Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff

A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Burlington mulls new recycling rules that will cost customers more

It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. We recently told you about new guidelines for who’s eligible now to get the monkeypox vaccine. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Thursday evening outlook. Federal subsidies...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
EPA
vermontbiz.com

Governor Scott to visit Montreal on two-day trade mission

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and officials from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) will be in Montreal, Quebec, September 6-7 to meet with business and government leaders, and attend the International Aerospace Innovation Forum(link is external). Since taking office, the Scott Administration has made strengthening business...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall

SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
Addison Independent

Neighbors wary of state plans for Middlebury airport

The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (VTrans) vision for the Middlebury State Airport — a blueprint that includes the potential addition of nine new aircraft hangars, lighting, an improved aircraft taxi-lane and a new road — is raising concerns among neighbors who must already contend with noise and the visual impacts of the airfield off Airport Road.
MIDDLEBURY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy