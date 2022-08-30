Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Group gives back to teachers with Stuff the Jeep Drive
COOS BAY, Ore. — Members of a Jeep club spread up and down the South Coast will use a weekend supply drive to give back to local teachers. But they're not stuffing the truck, let's be clear; they're stuffing the Jeep. Hundreds of Jeep lovers in the Oregon's Bay...
KVAL
Bay Area Fun Festival returns to Coos Bay September 17 and 18
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Bay Area Fun Festival in Coos Bay returns Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 featuring a parade with the theme, "Life is a Circus, Enjoy the Show." The Coos Bay Downtown Association says it is looking for parade participants, parade judges and prizes...
KVAL
Miss Oregon High School America prepares for national contest
COOS BAY, Ore. — A Coos Bay's pageant princess brings home her latest crown, and it's a state title. Karli Kennedy now prepares for a new level of competition. Karli Kennedy celebrated a milestone birthday turning 16 on August 11, and less than 2 weeks later, she was crowned Miss Oregon High School America.
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVAL
Douglas County Commissioners to host special ceremony for 9/11
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners are hosting a special 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Patriot Day/National Day of Service & Remembrance proclamation presentation on Wednesday, September 7th. The commissioners have invited first responders from fire and law enforcement departments from in and around the community to join and...
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR PARTS OF SOUTHERN OREGON
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of southern Oregon including the Umpqua National Forest from 11:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. Friday. An Urgent Fire Weather Message from the National Weather Service said strong gusty winds are expected. The Warning area includes eastern Douglas County, almost all of Josephine and Jackson counties, the Rum Creek Fire and all areas east of there. Winds will gust to 25 miles per hour west of the Cascades and up to 40 miles per hour east of the Cascades. Higher elevations could see gusts to 50 miles per hour.
kezi.com
Douglas County wildfire beaten back after overnight effort
GLENDALE, Ore. -- A wildfire has been contained after an overnight firefighting effort that included multiple helicopters, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA said crews responded at about 6 p.m. on August 31. Officials said that at the time of response, the fire was reportedly burning about five acres of wildland near Martin Creek, about seven miles northwest of Glendale. DFPA officials said the initial attack on the fire included three helicopters and an airplane dropping water and flame retardant on the fire, as well as four fire engines, a bulldozer and a five-man crew.
KVAL
Siuslaw Bridge will have hour-long traffic closure September 7
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Siuslaw Bridge will be closed to traffic for an hour overnight on Wednesday, September 7 as crews complete work began in August. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says traffic will be flagged through the construction area on the bridge beginning at 10:00 p.m. before all traffic is held between midnight and 1:00 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oregontoday.net
Quake off South Coast, Aug. 29
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon.
KVAL
Non-profit needs help funding youth soccer players' fall season
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Youth Sports makes a call to the public to help get children out on the field for fall soccer season. The non-profit is home to more than a thousand young athletes across the county and has already sponsored 40 athletes ahead of the kick-off of the 2022 season.
KVAL
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Myrtle Creek
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association and Myrtle Creek Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire near the intersection of Clarks Branch Road and NE Dole Road in Myrtle Creek. The fire was suppressed with minimal spread to...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 42 Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 31
On Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 75. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton (23) of Roseburg, struck a pedestrian, Laura Pennington (59) of Roseburg, who was in the lane of travel. Pennington sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Singleton was uninjured and cooperated with investigators at the scene. Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Winston Police Department, Douglas County ADAPT Mobile Crisis Unit and ODOT.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, THREE CITED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT
One person was jailed and three were cited, following an incident in downtown Roseburg on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 2:30 p.m. the group was contacted after allegedly being observed drinking alcohol in Riverside Park on Southeast Spruce Street. A 40-year old man in the group had already been excluded from the downtown area and was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. He was detained on $1,250 bail. The other three people were cited for drinking in public and then were released.
Comments / 0