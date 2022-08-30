ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Jalen Reagor reveals new Vikings jersey number, meaning

New Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor detailed the reason behind the new number he will wear for the team. With their initial 53-player roster submitted by the Aug. 30 deadline, the Minnesota Vikings decided to make an additional move, specifically to bring in reinforcements in their passing offense. The Vikings acquired wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. This is a chance for Reagor to revitalize his career after not being able to catch on with the Eagles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to avoid paying him, but still need QB

The Denver Broncos paid Russell Wilson top-of-the-market quarterback money Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money. The Seattle Seahawks never intended to sign the best quarterback in franchise history to that kind of contract, with Wilson's play declining and the Wisconsin product...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

Sirianni explains why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book

The Eagles went through all of training camp with Reid Sinnett as their third-string quarterback but then waived him at final cuts and claimed Ian Book from the Saints. Now, Book is the third-stringer behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew and Sinnett is on the practice squad. Why did the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness

Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
James Bradberry
FOX Sports

Will Kirk Cousins evolve under Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell?

The Minnesota Vikings are entering Year 1 with coach Kevin O'Connell, who's prioritizing building a prosperous relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins. O'Connell, who was previously the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams and Cousins' quarterbacks coach in 2017 with Washington, wants the veteran starter to take more ownership of the Vikings offense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Eagles sign former 3rd-round pick to practice squad

The Eagles signed linebacker Davion Taylor to their practice squad Thursday, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. Taylor returned to the Eagles one day after they released the former third-round pick from the 53-man roster. Taylor, who played well in six regular-season starts last year, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Chauncey#Playoff Games#American Football#Gm
FOX Sports

The Broncos committed to Russell Wilson. How can they build around him?

When Russell Wilson uttered the catchphrase at his introductory press conference with the Broncos, the football world assumed that the partnership between the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and the three-time Super Bowl-winning franchise would eventually become a "forever" relationship. With the Broncos agreeing to a five-year, $245 million contract extension...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX Sports

Aaron Donald downplays swinging helmet in Rams-Bengals brawl

Rams' star defensive tackle Aaron Donald didn't draw headlines for his usual dominant play last week. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was seen swinging a helmet at Bengals players during a brawl that broke out during a joint practice between the two Super Bowl teams from last season. Donald minimized the role he had in the brawl in an interview with the AP Pro Football Podcast on Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

All eyes on Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman this season

Marcus Freeman shot through the door line a cannon, pumping both hands in the air and letting out a scream of joy as his players rose to their feet to celebrate with their new head coach. Just three days after Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, Freeman, who served...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy