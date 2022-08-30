Read full article on original website
Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Reagor reveals new Vikings jersey number, meaning
New Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor detailed the reason behind the new number he will wear for the team. With their initial 53-player roster submitted by the Aug. 30 deadline, the Minnesota Vikings decided to make an additional move, specifically to bring in reinforcements in their passing offense. The Vikings acquired wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. This is a chance for Reagor to revitalize his career after not being able to catch on with the Eagles.
Eagles Trade Jalen Reagor; WR More Valuable Than Dallas Cowboys Ex Amari Cooper?
With every passing trade in the NFL that involves a wide receiver, it seems more and more like the Cowboys got fleeced by the Cleveland Browns in the Amari Cooper deal.
FOX Sports
Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to avoid paying him, but still need QB
The Denver Broncos paid Russell Wilson top-of-the-market quarterback money Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money. The Seattle Seahawks never intended to sign the best quarterback in franchise history to that kind of contract, with Wilson's play declining and the Wisconsin product...
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NBC Sports
Sirianni explains why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book
The Eagles went through all of training camp with Reid Sinnett as their third-string quarterback but then waived him at final cuts and claimed Ian Book from the Saints. Now, Book is the third-stringer behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew and Sinnett is on the practice squad. Why did the...
FOX Sports
Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East | What's Wright?
The Philadelphia Eagles have been getting a lot of hype since signing DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Which raises the question: Who will win the NFC East? Hear why Nick Wright still believes that the Dallas Cowboys have the edge despite being coached by Mike McCarthy.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness
Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
FOX Sports
Will Kirk Cousins evolve under Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell?
The Minnesota Vikings are entering Year 1 with coach Kevin O'Connell, who's prioritizing building a prosperous relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins. O'Connell, who was previously the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams and Cousins' quarterbacks coach in 2017 with Washington, wants the veteran starter to take more ownership of the Vikings offense.
FOX Sports
Heisman Watch: Bryce Young, Caleb Williams, Bijan Robinson rule Week 1
It's never too early to monitor the chase for the Heisman Trophy, especially when last year's winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, is back in action and appearing bent on defending his crown. If Young were to repeat, he would be only the second player to do so, joining Ohio State...
NBC Sports
Eagles sign former 3rd-round pick to practice squad
The Eagles signed linebacker Davion Taylor to their practice squad Thursday, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. Taylor returned to the Eagles one day after they released the former third-round pick from the 53-man roster. Taylor, who played well in six regular-season starts last year, was...
FOX Sports
MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation...
MLB・
Charlotte Hornets Land Tobias Harris In Intriguing Trade Scenario
In an ideal world, managing an NBA team would have nothing to do with finances. Free from the constraints of budgeting, general managers could truly build the best possible team they were able to imagine. Of course, we don’t live in the real world. Like it or not, the salary...
Phillies Select Nittoli, Sands to Active Roster
The Philadelphia Phillies announced additions to their roster amidst September roster expansion.
FOX Sports
The Broncos committed to Russell Wilson. How can they build around him?
When Russell Wilson uttered the catchphrase at his introductory press conference with the Broncos, the football world assumed that the partnership between the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and the three-time Super Bowl-winning franchise would eventually become a "forever" relationship. With the Broncos agreeing to a five-year, $245 million contract extension...
FOX Sports
Aaron Donald downplays swinging helmet in Rams-Bengals brawl
Rams' star defensive tackle Aaron Donald didn't draw headlines for his usual dominant play last week. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was seen swinging a helmet at Bengals players during a brawl that broke out during a joint practice between the two Super Bowl teams from last season. Donald minimized the role he had in the brawl in an interview with the AP Pro Football Podcast on Wednesday.
FOX Sports
Do the Baltimore Orioles' regret their moves at the MLB Trade Deadline? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander asks Melanie Newman if the Baltimore Orioles' regret trading away Trey Mancini and Jorge Lopez at the MLB Trade Deadline despite being fully in the postseason race. The Orioles currently sit just two games back of the last Wild Card spot despite having traded away their two stars.
FOX Sports
All eyes on Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman this season
Marcus Freeman shot through the door line a cannon, pumping both hands in the air and letting out a scream of joy as his players rose to their feet to celebrate with their new head coach. Just three days after Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, Freeman, who served...
Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard suffered a fractured forearm in practice
The Eagles held onto Andre Dillard this summer, choosing not to trade their backup left tackle and a former first-round pick. Dillard is the insurance policy for star left tackle Jordan Mailata, but his availability could be questioned after he suffered a forearm fracture in Thursday’s practice. According to...
