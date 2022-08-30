“Come and see what the Lord has done!” This call from Psalm 66:5 is the theme for the 30th anniversary of Community Bible Study classes in Estes Park! We’re celebrating with a reunion/open house on September 17 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Mountain View Bible Fellowship church (corner of Hwy. 7 and Peak View). Current and former class members and our Estes Valley community are warmly invited to come reminisce and share in anniversary cake and other goodies. Although childcare will not be provided at the open house, children are welcome to come. We’ve got Informative displays, and a brief program will take place at 3:00 pm. Bonus! Kimm Carr, Community Bible Study’s Executive Director from the Ministry Service Center in Colorado Springs, will be joining us.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO