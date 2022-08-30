ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Estes Park Trail Gazette

Community Bible Study is celebrating 30 years in Estes Park

“Come and see what the Lord has done!” This call from Psalm 66:5 is the theme for the 30th anniversary of Community Bible Study classes in Estes Park! We’re celebrating with a reunion/open house on September 17 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Mountain View Bible Fellowship church (corner of Hwy. 7 and Peak View). Current and former class members and our Estes Valley community are warmly invited to come reminisce and share in anniversary cake and other goodies. Although childcare will not be provided at the open house, children are welcome to come. We’ve got Informative displays, and a brief program will take place at 3:00 pm. Bonus! Kimm Carr, Community Bible Study’s Executive Director from the Ministry Service Center in Colorado Springs, will be joining us.
ESTES PARK, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Demolition set to begin at FlatIron Crossing redevelopment

A big redevelopment project to FlatIron Crossing Mall will begin demolition later this year, according to officials at Tuesday night’s Broomfield City Council meeting. Macerich, the majority owner and operator of FlatIron Crossing, has made a significant reinvestment to the area, which will include continued investment in the enclosed shopping center, two residential buildings, two new commercial buildings for office/tech work space, the repurpose of the former Nordstrom space into office and tech space, structured parking, retail and dining spaces, including a town square with a beer garden and multi-purpose public spaces.
OutThere Colorado

Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park

A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Take a Glimpse Inside This Colorado Waterfront Mansion

If you've driven on Country Raod 17 in Windsor in the Water Valley area, you have seen the stunning and prestigious homes that surround Pelican Lakes. The homes are nothing short of amazing. I drive by these homes every single day on my commute and wonder what they look like behind closed doors.
WINDSOR, CO
K99

A Double Diamond Interchange is Being Built in Johnstown

If you feel like roundabouts in Northern Colorado can be a hassle to get through sometimes, wait until the double-diamond interchanges start to become normal. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Johnstown will be getting one soon enough to combat the upcoming influx of traffic to the area. This double-diamond interchange is also known as a diverging diamond interchange. Traffic on the right-hand side of the road will be diverted to the left-hand side through the intersection before being diverted back to the right after the intersection.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
99.9 The Point

New, Healthy Restaurant to Open in Fort Collins on September 10

Last month, the popular restaurant chain CRISP & GREEN announced plans for a Fort Collins location. Now, it's almost here. According to a press release from Proof* PR, the healthy, fast-casual eatery will make its Choice City debut at 3581 E. Harmony Road on September 10. While CRISP & GREEN is famous for smoothies, salads, grain bowls, and more, it's also known for community involvement.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Einstein Bros. opens new northern Colorado location

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Einstein is back in Fort Collins. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels opened a location in Fort Collins on Friday. It's the first in the city in 22 years. Einstein held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new eatery at 250 E. Harmony Road, Suite F2. Einstein said...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak

The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
94.3 The X

New Car Wash in Loveland Taking Over Longtime Restaurant Space

A lot of Lovelanders will be saying, "Why didn't they just keep the car wash that was next door?" Along Highway 34 in Loveland, a spot will go from food, to suds. The last thing anybody wants to see, especially at a prime location in Loveland, is for a space to sit empty. It looks like, soon, that will no longer be the case with this spot. A spot that has been the location of only two restaurants over the last 50 years.
LOVELAND, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Bobcat cross country runners are off to the races

The 2022 Fall sports season is officially underway, and with it, the Estes Park Varsity Cross Country(XC) team has returned to the starting line. The Bobcat Harriers competed in the season-opening John Martin Invitational in Fort Collins this past Saturday, Aug. 27, where they held their own against stiff 4A and 5A division competition.
ESTES PARK, CO

