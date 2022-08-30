The Montana Red Cross and First Interstate Bank are teaming up to give away free smoke alarms for Missoula homes on September 14th. One of the most important pieces of safety equipment to have in your home is a smoke alarm, it doesn't matter if you rent or own, if it is an apartment, trailer or a house. If there is a fire you need to be alerted and you need to get out. The average person takes at least two minutes to get out of their home in an emergency. A smoke detector can cut that time down dramatically.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO