On August 25, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Highway 10 near Flynn Lane. The officer watched as the Jeep quickly approached the rear of a large passenger transport vehicle. The Jeep almost struck the rear of the large passenger transport vehicle and had to quickly apply the brakes to avoid a collision. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
On September 1, 2022, at around 9:44 a.m., the Missoula Police Department announced that a bicyclist vs vehicle accident had occurred. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following statement. "The Missoula Police Department responded to a bicyclist vs vehicle accident on August 31, 2022, just before 10:50 p.m....
UPDATE: 11:09 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. Missoula Police Public Information Office Lydia Arnold provided the following update:. SWAT is in the process of clearing the scene. While SWAT was on scene, initial information was confirmed to be unfounded. Additional information will continue to be investigated keeping the public safety the top priority. If there are developments in the investigation I will update.
On August 27, 2022, at around 9:00 pm, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of Iowa Avenue. It was reported that a male held a handgun at a victim’s head. Deputies arrived and located suspect Thomas McCormick...
Back in 2019 there was heated debate by the Missoula City Council whether or not to allow electric scooters rentals in Missoula with the possibility of a company entering the marketplace to rent out scooters. Words were thrown around like "bedlam" and "chaos" as the city tried to pre-emptively ban the rental of e-scooters. Recently I went to Spokane and saw electric scooters all over downtown.
One person, a suspect in a criminal investigation, is dead after an officer-involved shooting. Lydia Arnold, Public Information Officer with the Missoula Police Department has more details. “One suspect is deceased and there is no threat to the public after an officer-involved shooting that occurred on (Saturday) August 27,” said...
On August 23rd, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was contacted regarding a potential bike theft. An employee of the Bicycle Hanger informed dispatch that a male whom he recognized as 27-year-old Kincaid Jensen from prior contacts, had come into the store to attempt to have the suspension adjusted for his size and weight. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
56-year-old Virginia Pearson of Philipsburg will be spending a year and a day in prison after admitting in Missoula Federal Justice Court on Wednesday that she lied for over 10 years to receive Social Security and Medicaid benefits that she was not eligible to receive. Federal court records indicate that...
On the evening of August 22, 2022, the Missoula Police Department received a call reporting drug use in a parking lot located at 111 South Avenue West. Missoula Police officers quickly responded. While en route, the officers were advised that the two involved individuals were in a green vehicle with no license plates. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
On August 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed 51-year-old Nunzio Schepis riding a bike in the parking lot of the Missoula County Detention Facility. The officer arrested Schepis after learning that he had a large warrant out for his arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers...
A combination of supply chain issues and necessary repairs to girders on the structure will keep the Higgins Avenue ‘Beartrack’ Bridge project from being completed until perhaps well into November. We spoke to Engineering Project Manager on the Higgins Avenue Bridge with the Montana Department of Transportation, Matt...
It's going to be a hot Labor Day weekend home opener at 1 pm when the Griz welcome the Northwestern State Demons to battle at Washington Grizzly stadium. It might be the Hottest Game EVER as far as the weather goes. KGVO's Peter Christian spoke with NWS meteorologist Jeff Kitzmiller who told us “There has never been a 100-degree day on September 3rd, if it did that would almost be certain to be a record” “The hottest was 98 degrees in 1988” The Missoula forecast calls for a high of 100.
The Montana Red Cross and First Interstate Bank are teaming up to give away free smoke alarms for Missoula homes on September 14th. One of the most important pieces of safety equipment to have in your home is a smoke alarm, it doesn't matter if you rent or own, if it is an apartment, trailer or a house. If there is a fire you need to be alerted and you need to get out. The average person takes at least two minutes to get out of their home in an emergency. A smoke detector can cut that time down dramatically.
KGVO News has learned more about the structure fire being fought by the Missoula City Fire Department Thursday afternoon on Whitaker Drive. Missoula Fire Department spokesperson Charity Stubb provided these details about the blaze which sent smoke high in the air over the south hills of Missoula. “The information that...
Missoula's best-known trail up Mt Sentinel is one of the most iconic in the State of Montana. The summit of "The M" offers a great view of the University of Montana, the City Of Missoula, and both mountain ranges (the Sapphire and Bitterroot ranges) I even liked my first trip up The M so much I documented it for posterity:
The first week back at school is exciting for most Missoula children, but kids in foster care face a time of uncertainty and insecurity. We spoke to Emilie Landsiedel, Development and Outreach Manager for CASA of Missoula about what her organization does to help the Missoula area foster children. “CASA...
The process to replace the late City of Missoula Mayor John Engen is moving along to the point where there are now six individuals vying for the seat that will be chosen by the City Council as a whole. We talked to Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka on Tuesday’s Talk...
Let me just start by saying "THANK YOU" to everyone who came out and supported LIVE music for this year's TOTFEST. Let us raise our glass to another successful year of rocking out with friends while raising money for a good cause. According to Eddie Johnson, who organized the event, we raised over $2,000 for Tverra Photography. Jen Tverra is raising awareness for the MMIW movement, by designing and paying for billboards addressing the issue.
I can't believe it, but it's almost that time again— Griz Football season. I'm an alumni of the university and I'm ashamed to admit I haven't always had the best idea of when the games were or where I could watch them. Yes, I do know that search engines exist but it's still not as easy to find this info as I think it should be. For example, the first page of search results from Google has outdated pages that'll mislead you if you're not careful. That's why this article is here with everything you need to have the grizzliest season possible.
I don’t think stores in Missoula should have their Christmas stuff out yet. I went into a store and I saw this. I don’t need to buy my Marvel Christmas ornaments yet. They just put out the fall collection of leaves and pumpkin stuff displacing my BBQ row of accessories. It’s still hot out! Come on! Christmas In Missoula Stores? Jolly folly too early!
