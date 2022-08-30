ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

RED BANK: FIVE-STORY PLAN CHALLENGED

A rendering of the proposed One Globe Court project at Mechanic Street and Globe Court. (Rendering by GRO Architects. Click to enlarge.) Capping the building at four stories would eliminate the need for height and parking variances, a member of the borough zoning board suggested. The project would replace the...
LITTLE SILVER: RIDGE ROAD OAKS CUT DOWN

Seventeen oak trees on Ridge Road in Little Silver were cut down this week by a contractor for Monmouth County. The trees, located in front of Red Bank Regional High, were trimmed about a month ago to keep them clear of utility lines, a contractor doing the removal told redbankgreen. He said the county now planned to replace the trees with smaller specimens that would not impact the lines.
RED BANK: MINORITIES AND HEALTH IN FOCUS

Parker Family Health Center executive director Suzy Dyer with clinic founder Dr. Eugene Cheslock during Wednesday's discussion. (Photo from Zoom. Click to enlarge.) Despite progress in recent decades, minority group members are still impacted by "medical apartheid," a health professional said at a Red Bank Public Library discussion Wednesday night.
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
RED BANK: SPRING STREET PROJECT ADVANCING

Parking is prohibited this week on the southern half of Spring Street in Red Bank as "minor concrete work and fire hydrant replacement" is scheduled to begin Monday, acting borough administrator and police Chief Darren McConnell tells. redbankgreen. The street has been a bumpy stretch of roadway over...
Sales of manufactured homes are skyrocketing; here's why

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- They're compact, single family homes small enough to be built in a factory – inclusive of all typical single-family amenities but minus the walk-in closets and other largesse bells and whistles. It's not your extravagant HGTV dream house and definitely not an address with acres of property behind it, but thanks to several years of an ultra-competitive, low-inventory housing market, manufactured construction is once again back in fashion.
Remaining Campground Residents Face Homelessness

MANCHESTER – The impending sale of the Surf and Stream Campgrounds has created an unsettling sense of déjà vu for Kaitlyn Luldam, a 32-year-old single mom. Ludlam, her eight-year-old twins and thirteen-year-old son still live in the camper they moved into three years ago. However, it's just a matter of time until the family of four and their dog return to a place they've been before.
POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT

Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
