The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Columbia Missourian
Several CPS nature play areas to be removed due to safety hazards
A dozen “nature play areas” that sprouted up at Columbia schools around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic are being removed because of safety concerns. Falling hazards, accessibility and maintenance concerns led to the decision to stop children from using the play areas and removing most of them entirely, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
Columbia Missourian
Head-on collision in Audrain County leaves two injured
Two people were seriously injured in a head-on collision Thursday in Audrain County. The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. on Route C, when Sam Cramer of Columbia crossed the center line and struck the car of Andrea Kilbourn of Centralia, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Columbia Missourian
Families enjoy First Chance for Children Freecycle Event
First Chance for Children, in Columbia, hosted a Freecycle event Friday where they welcomed families from mid-Missouri, offering free clothes and child care supplies for parents. While parents shop through the various clothes, their children are able to participate in different programs during the event. First Chance for Children offers a multitude of events for local families such as their Diaper Drive-Thru, Family Fun Fest and ¡Salgamos a Jugar!, a special event for Latinx families.
Columbia Missourian
Events around Boone County over Labor Day weekend
A variety of Labor Day activities will be held around Columbia and Boone County this weekend. • North Village Arts District will have its second installment of the North Village Art Walk, on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Three sculptures will be installed.
Columbia Missourian
With monkeypox spreading in Missouri, MU students worry about misinformation
Now that Boone County has logged its first monkeypox case and the number of infections statewide continues to grow, many MU students are concerned by a lack of accurate information about the virus. At least 50 cases have been reported statewide. Boone County reported its first case Tuesday afternoon.
Columbia Missourian
Welcome home: Mid-Missouri's pagan community gathers for annual celebration
Surrounded by acres of vegetation, members of Mid-Missouri’s pagan community reunited this weekend for a celebration of spirituality and nature. Quirky melodies, the sound of bongos and spiritual music hummed Saturday across Oak Spirit Sanctuary’s 160-acre property near Boonville. Friday marked the first day of the sanctuary’s annual...
Columbia Missourian
Civic clubs across Columbia to team up for cleanup in Cosmo Park
For the first time in 50 years, various civic clubs will partner up in order to enhance the quality of life in Columbia's parks. Members from over a dozen clubs in Columbia will work together for a cleanup in Cosmopolitan Park on Sept. 10. The clubs teaming up for the event include Columbia Civic Club Council, Lions, Kiwanis, Optimist, Cosmopolitan and Rotary club chapters.
Columbia Missourian
Hartsburg man arrested after homicide near Ashland
A Hartsburg man was arrested following a homicide that happened Friday night near Ashland. Collin Knight, 23, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia shooting suspect charged, still at large
Six felony charges have been filed against a Columbia man wanted in a shooting Wednesday that left another man critically injured. Jeffrey Tubbs, 50, is charged with first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a firearm. A warrant has been issued for Tubbs’ arrest.
Columbia Missourian
Trailblazers edged by Putnam County in final seconds
Junior quarterback Trace Riediger found senior wide receiver Jake Rouse open for a 25-yard gain, setting up Putnam County at the Tolton 1-yard line with seven seconds left to play. Running back Blaine Perkins found the end zone on the next play, giving the visitors a 34-29 win over the...
Columbia Missourian
Death investigation reveals Moberly woman struck by vehicle, killed on I-70
A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol. Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.
Columbia Missourian
Private donation funds upgrades to Cosmo Park football fields
Whenever Columbia residents JD and Anna Hall would visit their son John’s grave at Memorial Park Cemetery, they had a great view of two Cosmopolitan Park football fields. When the couple went to see the grave of their son, who died of brain cancer in 1999 at age 32, they would enjoy watching youth football games on nearby fields No. 5 and 6.
Columbia Missourian
AG Schmitt using Sunshine Law to seek Missourian, MU journalism school records
Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is seeking emails from the Columbia Missourian and two MU journalism school professors in an apparently unprecedented attempt to access journalists’ communications. Schmitt — the Republican nominee for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat — used the state’s open records law in June to...
Columbia Missourian
Veterans United Foundation, Ashley Furniture Home Store give away 100 beds at Faurot Field
The Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store joined forces Friday to donate 100 beds to Columbia children at Faurot Field. The children in attendance were not aware that the beds they picked out for the showing of “Little Giants” on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron were going home with them before the event started, making the announcement a big surprise. As part of the festivities, former Missouri football and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was in attendance, as well as the Golden Girls and Truman the Tiger.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri wide receiver Luper to miss time with illness
Missouri sophomore Chance Luper "encountered an illness" Thursday morning prior to Missouri's season opener with Louisiana Tech. The receiver will miss six to eight weeks, if not more, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Luper was going to start Thursday's game on the offensive side of the ball following a...
Columbia Missourian
Nutty numbers: 97-year-old Optimist Club member sells $1 million in gourmet nuts
Red Leighton was not expecting to be surprised this week at a meeting of the Downtown Columbia Optimist Club. But a room full of club members, family, and friends stood up to cheer for him Wednesday after he was recognized for selling $1 million of gourmet nuts and raising more than $300,000 to help Columbia charities.
Columbia Missourian
Live music events around Columbia this weekend
This weekend Columbia will host a handful of live music performances. Five different artists will play at Cooper's Landing over Labor Day weekend.
Columbia Missourian
Injury woes plague Fulton during loss to California
Friday’s home opener for Fulton against California was a disheartening return to home turf, as the Hornets fell 61-34 to the Pintos in a spirited game. California (1-1) took off running in the first quarter. Its offense, led by quarterback Martin Kilmer, capitalized on a lacking Fulton (0-2) defense and scored five touchdowns, two of which were off of Fulton fumbles including an 85-yard return by Pintos linebacker Walker Friedmeyer.
Columbia Missourian
Ex-Tiger Bazelak leads Indiana past Illinois with late rally
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak wanted a fresh start at Indiana. He couldn’t have made a stronger first impression.
Columbia Missourian
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Support uncommon language leaning for many reasons
I have learned that Arabic at MU might be cut (“Students oppose MU decision to cut Arabic classes,” Columbia Missourian, Aug. 18-19). What a shame! The U.S. State Department famously only had 19 Arab speakers on 9/11. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a...
