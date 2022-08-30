ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wuga.org

BOE Approves Robbie Hooker for CCSD Superintendent

The Clarke County School district has a new superintendent. Thursday, Clarke County Board of Education members unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Robbie Hooker as the replacement for outgoing superintendent Dr. Xernona Thomas. Hooker was the sole finalist for the position. He is a former principal of Clarke Central High School...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Prominent North Georgian, GSP Commander, & State Representative To Be Remembered

(Cleveland) – Former Georgia State Patrol Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered on Sept. 11 in White County. White County resident Benny Bridges died Thursday, at age 82 following an extended illness, and had dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Mariah Parker on Decision to Step Down from ACC Commission

After announcing their resignation on Twitter Monday, former Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker reveals some of the factors leading to their decision. Parker says they never stopped their work as a community organizer even while on the commission and they feel community organizing is where they can have the most impact.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Banks County officials questioning suspect in student threats case

Sheriff’s deputies responded this morning to Banks County High School regarding an alleged isolated threat between two students. A suspect is being questioned by school and law enforcement officials. The school system is functioning as usual. The Banks County Sheriff's Office and the Banks County School System cooperate in...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, GA
Government
Athens, GA
Government
Clarke County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
County
Clarke County, GA
City
Athens, GA
Athens, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
wuga.org

The Biological Sciences Building Will Reopen for Classes on Friday, September 2

The Biological Sciences Building will reopen for classes on Friday, September 2 at 8:00 a.m. The building was temporarily closed Wednesday morning, after a malfunctioning piece of equipment in a lab on the 8th floor activated the building’s sprinkler system. Water and smoke filtered down to lower levels of the building, necessitating clean-up by specialized crews.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Hooker
bulldawgillustrated.com

Jackson Muschamp – Family and friends first for junior walk-on QB

All around the country, Jackson Muschamp has lived. College towns and even an NFL city, Jackson and his family have moved place to place for two things, football and their family. While this young kid spent his entire life in a locker room or on the field, the pigskin remained glued to Jackson’s hands, no matter the town he was living in. Now, as a junior in college, Jackson finds himself in Athens with his dad Will Muschamp as his coach, the rest of his family, friends, a national championship and, yes, football.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Ringing in the New Football Season

Former Athletic Director Vince Dooley bangs the gavel after UGA President Jere W. Morehead rang the bell to close trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday to celebrate the kickoff to the new season. The Georgia Bulldogs will open against Oregon Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta. USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue and others joined in the ringing.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift Dance Party visits Athens

On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, Le Petite Fete presented the “Cruel Summer: A Taylor Swift Dance Party” at the Georgia Theatre. The dance party featured a night of Taylor Swift music with a costume contest, photo wall and lip sync battle. Tickets were $20 and the event ran from 8 p.m. to midnight.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Ccsd#Lolita#The Board Of Education
wuga.org

Athens Area Habitat for Humanity Awarded $4 Million to Battle Homelessness

Athens Area Habitat for Humanity is receiving millions in funding to support its mission. Governor Brian Kemp is awarding over $62 million dollars to address homelessness and housing insecurity. The Athens nonprofit will receive more than $4,300,000 in assistance. Twenty projects around the state will receive funding. Spencer Frye is...
ATHENS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Hancock Co. stolen vehicle call results in OIS

SPARTA – A Hancock County Deputy was involved in a shooting with a Sparta man while responding to a stolen vehicle call. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting on Shoals Road in Hancock County, Georgia. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at about 8:50 p.m. One man was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
nowhabersham.com

Flood Watch in effect for extreme Northeast Georgia

The NWS in Greenville has issued a Flood Watch for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin and Hart Counties. The watch is in effect until Sunday evening. Much of the watch area received 3-6″ of rain early Saturday and more heavy rain is possible. This could result in some flooding and flash flooding issues overnight and on Sunday.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Walton Co. BOE member arrested in theft case

MONROE – A Walton County Board of Education member has been arrested by the GBI for stealing conservatorship funds. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Georgia. Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on August 20, 2022, without incident.
MONROE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy