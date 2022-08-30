Read full article on original website
wuga.org
BOE Approves Robbie Hooker for CCSD Superintendent
The Clarke County School district has a new superintendent. Thursday, Clarke County Board of Education members unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Robbie Hooker as the replacement for outgoing superintendent Dr. Xernona Thomas. Hooker was the sole finalist for the position. He is a former principal of Clarke Central High School...
wrwh.com
Prominent North Georgian, GSP Commander, & State Representative To Be Remembered
(Cleveland) – Former Georgia State Patrol Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered on Sept. 11 in White County. White County resident Benny Bridges died Thursday, at age 82 following an extended illness, and had dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives.
wuga.org
Mariah Parker on Decision to Step Down from ACC Commission
After announcing their resignation on Twitter Monday, former Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker reveals some of the factors leading to their decision. Parker says they never stopped their work as a community organizer even while on the commission and they feel community organizing is where they can have the most impact.
accesswdun.com
Banks County officials questioning suspect in student threats case
Sheriff’s deputies responded this morning to Banks County High School regarding an alleged isolated threat between two students. A suspect is being questioned by school and law enforcement officials. The school system is functioning as usual. The Banks County Sheriff's Office and the Banks County School System cooperate in...
Athens, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Athens. The Prince Avenue Christian School football team will have a game with Athens Academy on September 02, 2022, 16:15:00. The East Forsyth High School football team will have a game with Cedar Shoals High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
Monroe Local News
Walton County School District is hiring teachers, parapros, nurse and many other positions
The Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Aug. 30, 2022. Please not a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
JOBS・
wuga.org
The Biological Sciences Building Will Reopen for Classes on Friday, September 2
The Biological Sciences Building will reopen for classes on Friday, September 2 at 8:00 a.m. The building was temporarily closed Wednesday morning, after a malfunctioning piece of equipment in a lab on the 8th floor activated the building’s sprinkler system. Water and smoke filtered down to lower levels of the building, necessitating clean-up by specialized crews.
Family of Brianna Grier says daughter would be alive today if Hancock County implemented new law
State legislators praised several laws aimed at helping Georgia respond to mental health this year. One of them was the "Co-Responder law "that took effect July 1, encouraging law enforcement to team up with mental health counselors, but two months later, most counties have yet to create one of these co-responder teams.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Jackson Muschamp – Family and friends first for junior walk-on QB
All around the country, Jackson Muschamp has lived. College towns and even an NFL city, Jackson and his family have moved place to place for two things, football and their family. While this young kid spent his entire life in a locker room or on the field, the pigskin remained glued to Jackson’s hands, no matter the town he was living in. Now, as a junior in college, Jackson finds himself in Athens with his dad Will Muschamp as his coach, the rest of his family, friends, a national championship and, yes, football.
Monroe Local News
Update: Man convicted in Walnut Grove murder and burying of the body in Barrow County
Walton County, (Sept. 3, 2022) – Michael Brent Huff, of Barrow County, was convicted on Sept. 1, 2022 in the murder and concealing of the body in the 2018 death of Montez Watson. (Contributed photo of victim Montez Watson) According to a post from the Walton County District Attorney...
wuga.org
Ringing in the New Football Season
Former Athletic Director Vince Dooley bangs the gavel after UGA President Jere W. Morehead rang the bell to close trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday to celebrate the kickoff to the new season. The Georgia Bulldogs will open against Oregon Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta. USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue and others joined in the ringing.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Taylor Swift Dance Party visits Athens
On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, Le Petite Fete presented the “Cruel Summer: A Taylor Swift Dance Party” at the Georgia Theatre. The dance party featured a night of Taylor Swift music with a costume contest, photo wall and lip sync battle. Tickets were $20 and the event ran from 8 p.m. to midnight.
wuga.org
Athens Area Habitat for Humanity Awarded $4 Million to Battle Homelessness
Athens Area Habitat for Humanity is receiving millions in funding to support its mission. Governor Brian Kemp is awarding over $62 million dollars to address homelessness and housing insecurity. The Athens nonprofit will receive more than $4,300,000 in assistance. Twenty projects around the state will receive funding. Spencer Frye is...
Athens neighbors ‘horrified’ man who shot President Reagan was set to perform at local bar
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — John Hinckley Jr. — the man who shot former President Ronald Reagan — was booked to play music at a venue in Athens. But now the bar says he’s no longer welcome. “When you shoot a president and then you do a...
valdostatoday.com
Hancock Co. stolen vehicle call results in OIS
SPARTA – A Hancock County Deputy was involved in a shooting with a Sparta man while responding to a stolen vehicle call. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting on Shoals Road in Hancock County, Georgia. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at about 8:50 p.m. One man was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.
72-Year-Old Mary Mitchell Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Oconee County (Oconee County, GA)
A fatal motor vehicular collision killed a Walton County woman on Saturday night. The wreck happened at about 11 p.m, at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 78 and Hog Mountain Road.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Darnell Washington, 6-7, 270-pound Georgia TE, makes highlight hurdle against Oregon
Darnell Washington is just one of No. 3 Georgia’s many offensive weapons. Listed at 6-7, 270 pounds, Washington makes for a massive target. Washington’s size doesn’t limit his athleticism, as he showed Saturday in Atlanta. On a first-quarter drive against No. 11 Oregon, No. 0 made quite...
nowhabersham.com
Flood Watch in effect for extreme Northeast Georgia
The NWS in Greenville has issued a Flood Watch for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin and Hart Counties. The watch is in effect until Sunday evening. Much of the watch area received 3-6″ of rain early Saturday and more heavy rain is possible. This could result in some flooding and flash flooding issues overnight and on Sunday.
Sparta neighbors 'shocked and concerned' after deputy shoots teen
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors on Shoals Road in Sparta are surprised to hear a teen was shot by a Hancock County deputy just a couple of doors down from them. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one neighbor who expressed concern about gunfire near where she lives. 17-year-old...
valdostatoday.com
Walton Co. BOE member arrested in theft case
MONROE – A Walton County Board of Education member has been arrested by the GBI for stealing conservatorship funds. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Georgia. Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on August 20, 2022, without incident.
