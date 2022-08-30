ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

WAFF

One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville

Former mayor, Burwell Wilbanks passed away Friday night.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect in car chase

Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office identifies suspect in car chase
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Manhunt for Mississippi Murder Suspect Underway in Dallas Co.

A major manhunt for a wanted Mississippi murder suspect — is underway in Dallas County. State and local law enforcement combed the wooded area — behind the Country Store in Marion Junction — for hours Thursday — looking for a suspected murderer. “I started getting a...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Magnolia State Live

15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing

A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
AL.com

Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago

A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
WAFF

Car flips during Morgan County pursuit

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped Saturday afternoon after the driver attempted to evade law enforcement. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Ironman Rd. near Blankenship Rd. near Danville. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that after...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two people attacked by dog in Lawrence Co.

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured during a dog attack in Town Creek on Thursday. Deputies were called to the scene on County Road 150. When they arrived, they found two people with severe dog bites and a dog that had been shot twice. One of the people had been bitten in the neck and the other had been bitten in the leg.
TOWN CREEK, AL
WAFF

A former Madison Mayor died Friday night

A former Madison Mayor died Friday night
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Limestone County

Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Limestone County
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Kitchen Cops: Huntsville bbq pit scores a 67

Kitchen Cops: Huntsville bbq pit scores a 67
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Suspect admits to murder while testifying at co-defendants trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the suspects charged with the 2018 murder of a good Samaritan took full responsibility for the killing while testifying at his co-defendant’s trial on Wednesday. Domanek Jackson and X’Zavier Scott were charged with Capital Murder after police say they stabbed Tiffany Kelley in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

