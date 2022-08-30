Read full article on original website
WAFF
One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville
Former mayor, Burwell Wilbanks passed away Friday night. NASA not pursuing launch during the current launch period for Artemis I. NASA officials announced Saturday that they would not be pursuing a launch during the remainder of this launch period which ends Tuesday.
WAFF
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect in car chase
One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville.
alabamanews.net
Manhunt for Mississippi Murder Suspect Underway in Dallas Co.
A major manhunt for a wanted Mississippi murder suspect — is underway in Dallas County. State and local law enforcement combed the wooded area — behind the Country Store in Marion Junction — for hours Thursday — looking for a suspected murderer. “I started getting a...
15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing
A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago
A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
WAFF
Car flips during Morgan County pursuit
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped Saturday afternoon after the driver attempted to evade law enforcement. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Ironman Rd. near Blankenship Rd. near Danville. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that after...
Two Alabama men killed in car crash, state police reported
Two Alabama men were killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in the wee hours of the morning, state police reported. The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Two Montgomery men were killed in the crash. Waymond D. McWilliams, 19, was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu he...
Victim identified in fatal north Alabama campground shooting; 2 people detained
Morgan County authorities say a 48-year-old man died following a shooting Thursday night at a north Alabama campground. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as Jeremy Alexander Morse of Decatur, who was airlifted from the scene. The incident happened at Quail Creek Campground off Quail Creek Drive in...
WAFF
Two people attacked by dog in Lawrence Co.
TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured during a dog attack in Town Creek on Thursday. Deputies were called to the scene on County Road 150. When they arrived, they found two people with severe dog bites and a dog that had been shot twice. One of the people had been bitten in the neck and the other had been bitten in the leg.
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
WAFF
A former Madison Mayor died Friday night
A former Madison Mayor died Friday night. NASA not pursuing launch during the current launch period for Artemis I. NASA officials announced Saturday that they would not be pursuing a launch during the remainder of this launch period which ends Tuesday. One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville.
WAFF
Verdict reached for one suspect in 2018 murder of Huntsville Samaritan
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday a verdict was reached for Domanek Jackson after she took the stand at trial on Thursday. The jury came to a guilty verdict for Robbery and not guilty for Capital Murder and felony murder. Jackson and her co-defendant, X’Zavier Scott, are charged with Capital...
WAFF
Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Limestone County
Victim identified in Quail Creek campground shooting. FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Thinking about investing in the rental market.
WAFF
Kitchen Cops: Huntsville bbq pit scores a 67
Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Limestone County. Victim identified in Quail Creek campground shooting. FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Thinking about investing in the rental market.
Indicted train engineer allegedly video chatting while man killed on Alabama railroad track
A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County...
WAAY-TV
Woman found not guilty of Madison County murder after co-conspirator confesses in court
A woman accused of fatally stabbing someone in Madison County when she was 16 was instead found guilty only of first-degree robbery this week. The jury returned their verdict Friday. Domanek Lanae Jackson and her co-conspirator, X-Zavier Kamontae Scott, were each charged with capital murder in the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley.
WAAY-TV
Town Creek couple's dog interrupts their fight by attacking, severely injuring both of them
A couple in Lawrence County got into an altercation with each other this week that ended in severe injuries for both of them and the death of their pet dog. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Thursday at a home in the 2400 block of Lawrence County Road 150 in Town Creek.
Police seek help locating runaway Mississippi teen who has been gone for four days
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a runaway Mississippi teen. The Biloxi Police Department is asking for assistance locating a runaway 16-year-old Ke’Neria Daniels. Daniels, who is 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 150 lbs., was last seen wearing Blue and White money...
WAFF
Suspect admits to murder while testifying at co-defendants trial
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the suspects charged with the 2018 murder of a good Samaritan took full responsibility for the killing while testifying at his co-defendant’s trial on Wednesday. Domanek Jackson and X’Zavier Scott were charged with Capital Murder after police say they stabbed Tiffany Kelley in...
WAFF
Shooting at Quail Creek campground, one injured, two detained
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting in the campgrounds at Quail Creek near Hartselle. In the same post, it states that Air Evac has been initiated and that caution...
