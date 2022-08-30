ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The $800,000 fight to save a disappearing Virginia island

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Cedar Island is a small strip of marsh and sand that shields part of the Eastern Shore from the brunt of Atlantic storms. Today, it’s home to an unassuming nature preserve that supports the shore’s native seabird population. However, once, it was at the center of a controversial housing development that has since slipped beneath the waves.

The barrier island is now at the center of a project by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science that hopes to preserve the island’s marshes even as the sandy shore continues to shift every year.

The project, which is funded by the National Coastal Resilience Fund, started with a $249,000 grant to the Virginia Institute of Marine Science in 2019 to develop a “design conceptual plan for a 216-acre marsh restoration and expansion” at the southern tip of Cedar Island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ail9X_0hbXgMso00
Graphic showing the retreating shoreline of Cedar Island at Wachapreague Inlet. (Map by Chuck Bailey/William & Mary)

Although the island is now uninhabited, it was once the site of an intense fight over development of a beach community that eventually required the intervention of the state legislature.

According to Virginia Places, two local landowners tried to market the island as a vacation community, selling $3 million of lots to buyers looking for oceanfront views.

From the beginning, scientists warned against the project, with one Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) report noting that “the long term cumulative adverse impacts of building on the island will be a continued narrowing of the active sand strip and an accelerated erosion rate due to the greater loss of sand offshore.”

But despite the dire warnings, the Washington Post reported in 1987 that 69 lots had been sold, and by 1997, 27 homes had been raised on stilts, just a few feet above the waterline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCSid_0hbXgMso00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RvOTN_0hbXgMso00
Homes on Cedar Island pictured in May and October of 2004. (Photo: Virginia Department of Environmental Quality)

Those homes are now all abandoned, with only a few of them left standing and the remainder torn down by the encroaching Atlantic.

Now, the island is mostly home to a division of the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, but several of the lots — sold almost four decades ago — are still in private hands.

The project underway now at VIMS won’t do anything to revive the dream of beachfront homes on Cedar Island, but it may help preserve the vital habitat on the island’s less-than-scenic marshes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NMIm_0hbXgMso00
The shoreline of Cedar Island has been consistently retreating for decades. (Photo: US Geological Survey)

The initial grant in 2019 has now been followed by an additional $563,000 in federal and local funding to enable “final engineering design plans” to be commissioned, paving the way for work to begin.

The funding boost was part of the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Law” passed last year, and Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner issued a joint statement celebrating the funding.

“It’s so important for Virginia’s health and local economies that we safeguard protecting our coastal communities and delicate ecosystems from the effects of climate change,” they wrote. “That’s why we’re pleased to see that this federal funding will be used for the final stages of marsh restoration and expansion along southern Cedar Island, helping to mitigate the impacts of rising sea level and flooding as well as protect fish and wildlife in the region.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 6

jimbo
4d ago

Hell, if we can write off delinquent scholars loan to over charging indoctrination centers, why not give ‘em a trillion or two!

Reply(3)
5
William Ayers
4d ago

It might have help if you had planted abunch of trees for the last 60 years,i have a feeling trees may be scarce there now if i am right,becaue i have not researched the history of the island,but being it is called cedar island most likely means it was populated by cedar trees at one time ot another🌳.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Travel Maven

Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About

Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Man dies while swimming in the ocean in Duck on the Outer Banks

DUCK, N.C. — A man died late Friday afternoon while swimming in the surf off Duck, N.C. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Duck, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive at around 5:40 Friday afternoon after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
DUCK, NC
wfxrtv.com

Avian flu found in backyard flock in Virginia, officials warn

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia agriculture officials say they have discovered the Commonwealth’s second flock of domesticated birds with avian flu this year. According to a statement from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) that was shared with WFXR News, the first backyard flock detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) of 2022 was in February in Fauquier County.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Kaine
WFXR

Virginia’s live Elk Cam is back!

VANSANT, Va. (WFXR) — The Elk Cam is back! The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has reactivated the live web camera just in time for mating season, when elk are most active and on the move in Virginia. The camera is located in Vansant in Buchanan County, overlooking restored grassland where Virginia’s elk herd roams. […]
VANSANT, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barrier Island#Us Geological Survey#Infrastructure#Legislature#Erosion#The Eastern Shore#Virginia Places
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
wvlt.tv

Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia

RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy