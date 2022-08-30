Country Musician Luke Bell Found Dead Over a Week After He Was Reported Missing

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The body of country music star Luke Bell was discovered in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, nine days after he was reported missing by his loved ones. The Tuscon-based Coroner’s Office confirmed Bell’s date of death as Aug. 26, three days before he was found, according to The Sun . Fellow musician Matt Kinman was traveling with the 32-year-old star when he suddenly disappeared. “We came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off,” Kinman told the Daily Mail , which added that he believed Bell suffered from bipolar disorder and had a recent change to his medication that may have played into his disappearance. “He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he’d got out of the truck and left.”

