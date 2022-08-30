ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Country Musician Luke Bell Found Dead Over a Week After He Was Reported Missing

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blG40_0hbXfXJM00
Frazer Harrison/Getty

The body of country music star Luke Bell was discovered in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, nine days after he was reported missing by his loved ones. The Tuscon-based Coroner’s Office confirmed Bell’s date of death as Aug. 26, three days before he was found, according to The Sun . Fellow musician Matt Kinman was traveling with the 32-year-old star when he suddenly disappeared. “We came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off,” Kinman told the Daily Mail , which added that he believed Bell suffered from bipolar disorder and had a recent change to his medication that may have played into his disappearance. “He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he’d got out of the truck and left.”

Read it at Daily Mail

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing in Arizona

Country singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died more than a week after he was reported missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was 32. The musician's friend Matt Kinman confirmed the news to Saving Country Music on Monday. Bell — who went missing on Aug. 20 — was found near where he disappeared,...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Reveals She Left A Suicide Note & Died From Gunshot Wound To The Head

Naomi Judd’s newly revealed autopsy has confirmed what her daughter Ashley previously disclosed about her famous mom’s death — the iconic country singer died by suicide. Per documents obtained by USA Today, the medical examiner of Williamson County in Tennessee officially stated that her cause of death was suicide by a gunshot wound to the head, noting Naomi’s past history with anxiety and depression. The docs also reportedly confirmed that she left a “note with suicidal connotations.”
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bell
Daily Mail

JonBenet Ramsey's fingernail samples, long johns and underwear should undergo modern-day DNA testing to solve notorious 1996 murder of pageant queen, 6, investigators say

Amateur investigators called on the Boulder Police Department to retest key pieces of evidence from the 1996 murder of JonBenet Ramsey using modern DNA and genealogical technology to finally find her killer. Cindy Smit-Marra, the daughter of detective Lou Smit who first proposed the intruder theory which proposed that the...
BOULDER, CO
Popculture

Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash

Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Coroner S Office#The Daily Mail
The US Sun

The Voice star’s agony after losing six relatives including three children in horror church blaze that left 41 dead

A CHILD star from The Voice Kids has revealed her agony over losing relatives in a horror church blaze that killed 41 people. Miretya Emad told her social media followers that the fire at the Coptic Christian Abu Sefein Church in Imbaba neighbourhood of Giza killed six of her family members, including three young children, on August 12.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment

A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Groom and Six Guests Mysteriously Die After Wedding

A mass fatality event took the lives of six guests and the groom at a wedding in the rural community of Eka Utara in Enugu State, Nigeria, on Saturday, while another eight were left hospitalized, including the bride. An unnamed doctor who received some of the patients told Nigerian newspaper Vanguard that five of them had also died while receiving care. According to reports, the guests began showing symptoms when they returned home from the wedding ceremony to continue the celebration. Officials say they were found the next morning “unconscious with foamy discharge from their mouths,” according a statement by Enugu State Command. There seems to be no clear reason why the crowd fell so violently ill, though an anonymous source in the community told Vanguard that prevailing theories include food poisoning, carbon dioxide poisoning from the nearby power generator, or ingested insecticide. “We are really in a state of confusion now,” the source told the outlet. Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to find the cause of the tragedy.Read it at Vanguard
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy