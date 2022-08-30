Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning issued for Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 06:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle Dry and unstable conditions this morning followed by breezy winds and isolated dry lightning this afternoon .An unstable atmosphere this morning will lead to the potential for wild fire growth. The arrival of a front today will bring clouds and cooler temperatures, but also the threat of dry lightning and gusty winds. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS THROUGH THE NIGHT FOLLOWED BY GUSTY WINDS AND THE POTENTIAL FOR DRY LIGHTNING ON SATURDAY * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with local gusts up to 30 mph. Erratic gusty winds are also possible near thunderstorms. * Timing: Through 9pm this evening. * Relative Humidities: 15 to 30 percent. * Temperatures: High temperatures today will be from the mid 80s to around 90 in the lower elevations, 75 to 85 in the mountains. * Impacts: Dry lightning today could initiate new fires. Gusty afternoon winds could cause current fires to spread.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Kearny, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Finney; Kearny; Scott THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KEARNY NORTHWESTERN FINNEY AND SOUTHWESTERN SCOTT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-03 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Henry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of EAST CENTRAL Kentucky and NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following counties, in EAST CENTRAL Kentucky, Franklin. In NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, Henry and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hatton, Bryant, Flag Fork, Benson, Bagdad, Ottusville and Polsgrove. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 16:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-03 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Kay, northwestern Noble, southeastern Grant and northeastern Garfield Counties through 500 PM CDT At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of Lamont to 4 miles northeast of Hunter. Movement was south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Garber, Billings, Lamont, Hunter and Fairmont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Bernalillo, Cibola by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-03 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Remember, ditches are deadly. A gentle flow of water can become a raging torrent in a few minutes. Target Area: Bernalillo; Cibola FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in central New Mexico, Bernalillo. In west central New Mexico, Cibola. * WHEN...Until 845 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Laguna Pueblo, Cebolletita, Mesita, Paguate, Bibo, Seboyeta, Encinal and Paraje. - This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 114 and 116. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 01:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cumberland FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cumberland, De Kalb, Grundy, Putnam, Van Buren, Warren and White. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain continues due to thunderstorms moving slowly eastward across the area. Radar estimates up to 3 inches of rain has fallen in the past hour. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cookeville, McMinnville, Crossville, Sparta, Smithville, Spencer, Fairfield Glade, Algood, Monterey, Baxter, Altamont, Crab Orchard, Morrison, Pleasant Hill, Doyle, Beersheba Springs, Centertown, Viola, Virgin Falls State Natural Area and Bakers Crossroads. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for La Salle, McMullen, Webb by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 01:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Salle; McMullen; Webb FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, La Salle, McMullen and Webb. * WHEN...Until 300 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 105 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Laredo, Encinal, Callaghan, Botines, Unitec Industrial Park, Fort Ewell Site, Orvil, Doctors Hospital Of Laredo, Ranchos Penitas West and Columbia Bridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Franklin, Mercer, Scott, Woodford by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 01:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Franklin; Mercer; Scott; Woodford FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EASTERN ANDERSON, EASTERN FRANKLIN, CENTRAL MERCER, SOUTHWESTERN SCOTT AND WOODFORD COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Nueces, San Patricio by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 01:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Nueces; San Patricio FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Aransas, Nueces and San Patricio. * WHEN...Until 300 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ingleside, Aransas Pass and Ingleside On The Bay. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Glacier, Pondera, Toole by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 23:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-03 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glacier; Pondera; Toole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL PONDERA...EASTERN GLACIER AND TOOLE COUNTIES At 1107 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 30 miles north of Cut Bank to 6 miles southeast of Valier, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shelby, Cut Bank, Conrad, Valier, Sunburst, Kevin, Sweet Grass, Dupuyer, Ethridge, Oilmont, Ledger, Galata, Santa Rita, Ferdig, Devon and Dunkirk. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glacier, Pondera, Teton, Toole by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 22:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-03 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glacier; Pondera; Teton; Toole THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PONDERA...EASTERN GLACIER TOOLE AND CENTRAL TETON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Flood Warning issued for Spencer by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Spencer FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following counties, Shelby and Spencer. * WHEN...Until 245 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1136 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is likely to continue in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Taylorsville, Little Mount, Southville, Olive Branch, Rivals, Veech, Finchville, Hooper, Normandy and Yoder. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 23:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Indiana, including the following counties, Ohio and Switzerland. * WHEN...Until 845 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1150 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. The bridge at Bennington Pike and Parks Ridge is out and the road is washed away. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Vevay, Pleasant, Fairview, Moorefield, Mount Sterling, Avonburg, Braytown and Bear Branch.
Flood Advisory issued for De Kalb, Putnam, Van Buren, Warren, White by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 22:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: De Kalb; Putnam; Van Buren; Warren; White FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, De Kalb, Putnam, Van Buren, Warren and White. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1122 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Radar estimates up to 2 inches of rain have fallen in the past hour with these storms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cookeville, McMinnville, Sparta, Algood, Doyle, Viola, Rock Island State Park, Bakers Crossroads, Burgess Falls State Park and Hamptons Crossroads. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 13:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels. Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1 1/2 miles from the upper trailhead. Between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM, hikers should be out of the canyon or at Indian Garden or Bright Angel campground, physical activity is discouraged. All hikers should have adequate gear, including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water and electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST MONDAY BELOW 4000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with daytime temperatures ranging from 103 degrees at Indian Garden, to 115 degrees at Phantom Ranch. * WHERE...The Grand Canyon below 4000 feet, including along the Colorado River and Phantom Ranch. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 21:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 102 to 110. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 21:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 87 to 96. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Red Flag Warning issued for Golden Valley County, Musselshell County, Stillwater County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Golden Valley County, Musselshell County; Stillwater County; Wheatland County, Sweet Grass County; Yellowstone County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...124...125...127...128. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In South Central MT...Stillwater...Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. * WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent. * TEMPERATURES: In the upper 80s.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 21:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 103. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 21:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 108. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
