Effective: 2022-09-03 06:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle Dry and unstable conditions this morning followed by breezy winds and isolated dry lightning this afternoon .An unstable atmosphere this morning will lead to the potential for wild fire growth. The arrival of a front today will bring clouds and cooler temperatures, but also the threat of dry lightning and gusty winds. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS THROUGH THE NIGHT FOLLOWED BY GUSTY WINDS AND THE POTENTIAL FOR DRY LIGHTNING ON SATURDAY * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with local gusts up to 30 mph. Erratic gusty winds are also possible near thunderstorms. * Timing: Through 9pm this evening. * Relative Humidities: 15 to 30 percent. * Temperatures: High temperatures today will be from the mid 80s to around 90 in the lower elevations, 75 to 85 in the mountains. * Impacts: Dry lightning today could initiate new fires. Gusty afternoon winds could cause current fires to spread.

BENEWAH COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO