Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte man, Kearney woman arrested on drug sales allegations
KEARNEY, Neb.-A North Platte man and a Kearney woman have been arrested on numerous drug distribution allegations. Kearney police said on Wednesday, at around 5:45 a.m., acting on information obtained during a traffic stop, officers and investigators with the Kearney Police Department and Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue.
North Platte Telegraph
Soybean oil ‘crush’ plant sought as Hershey rail park’s first tenant
Lincoln County business leaders will target a soybean oil “crush” processing plant as their preferred anchor for the planned industrial rail park on the east edge of Hershey. Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., announced the decision Thursday based on...
foodmanufacturing.com
Walmart Acquires Stake in Nebraska Beef Company
BENTONVILLE, Ark., and NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Walmart and Sustainable Beef LLC announced Wednesday that Walmart signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Sustainable Beef, a rancher-owned company based in North Platte, Nebraska. Walmart’s equity investment is part of a broader strategic partnership to source top-quality angus...
North Platte Telegraph
Sustainable Beef signs partnership with Walmart for NP beef plant
Sustainable Beef LLC has inked a deal with Walmart to supply the national retailer with the majority of the beef it will process at its planned meatpacking plant on North Platte’s eastern edge. Walmart will hold a minority interest in Sustainable Beef, with local investors and the project’s founding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Sustainable Beef bought North Platte lagoon Aug. 26; hearings on fill-dirt plans set
North Platte’s retired sewer lagoon where Sustainable Beef LLC will build its meatpacking plant officially changed hands five days before Wednesday’s announcement of the firm’s investor and supply partnership with Walmart. In another development, the city and Lincoln County will hold public hearings later this month on...
News Channel Nebraska
North Platte investigating threat against middle school
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a threat made to a central Nebraska middle school. In a statement released online Monday, North Platter Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Rhodes said they were made aware Monday of a potential threat to Adams Middle School. Rhodes said the student that made...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte leaders cheer Sustainable Beef-Walmart deal
Four North Platte leaders hailed Wednesday’s Sustainable Beef-Walmart partnership announcement as the climax of two years of work on the city’s largest job-creating project in 20 years. All agreed that Walmart’s deal to take a minority stake in Sustainable Beef and receive the majority of the planned meatpacking...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
1 warrant: Probation Violation; attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation; 2 counts of assault. 1 warrant: Failure to Appear; criminal impersonation, obstructing peace officer, theft and disturbing the peace. Derek L. Bissonette. Age: 36. 1 warrant: Assault by strangulation or...
RELATED PEOPLE
knopnews2.com
Cozad girls softball bus involved in fatality accident
KEARNEY, Neb. (KNOP) - One person has died and one person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a 3-car accident in Kearney Thursday around 8:30 p.m. The bus involved in the accident was transporting the Cozad Girl’s Softball Team. Early reports indicate no serious injuries to anyone on the bus.
North Platte Telegraph
CASA to train volunteers to advocate for children
Lincoln County CASA, a nonprofit organization that supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy, will train new CASA volunteers in North Platte this fall. The organization works so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive. Advocates are needed for children and youth in the child welfare system in the Lincoln County area.
1011now.com
Southwest Nebraska’s “Little Grand Canyon”
WAUNETA, Neb. (KOLN) - There are many great stores and experiences to be discovered in the community of Wauneta. A visit to the Little Grand Canyon nearby is a must-see. We recently visited the town of Wauneta to see this unique view for ourselves, and we caught up with Brenda Anderson to talk about it.
North Platte Telegraph
Town Hall Lecture series features Green Beret Commander
Cmdr. Mark Nutsch, Green Beret commander, led a 12-man team of U.S. Special Forces on a covert mission to Afghanistan where they overthrew the Taliban in October 2001. Nutsch will be the first speaker in the 2022-23 Town Hall Lecture Series at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at the North Platte Community Playhouse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
NPCC to host fall blood drive
North Platte Community College will host the first blood drive of the semester Sept 15. The event is open to the public. The American Red Cross will be set up from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the concessions area of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for September 2
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 45 sec ago.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte knocks off Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff
Scottsbluff — North Platte is on the scoreboard. Kolten Tilford made sure of it, capping a methodical final drive with a 9-yard touchdown run with eight seconds left in the game to top Class B, No. 2 Scottsbluff Friday. Scottsbluff tied the game 14-14 on a 36-yard touchdown run...
Comments / 0