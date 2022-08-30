ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, NE

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

North Platte man, Kearney woman arrested on drug sales allegations

KEARNEY, Neb.-A North Platte man and a Kearney woman have been arrested on numerous drug distribution allegations. Kearney police said on Wednesday, at around 5:45 a.m., acting on information obtained during a traffic stop, officers and investigators with the Kearney Police Department and Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue.
KEARNEY, NE
foodmanufacturing.com

Walmart Acquires Stake in Nebraska Beef Company

BENTONVILLE, Ark., and NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Walmart and Sustainable Beef LLC announced Wednesday that Walmart signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Sustainable Beef, a rancher-owned company based in North Platte, Nebraska. Walmart’s equity investment is part of a broader strategic partnership to source top-quality angus...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Sustainable Beef signs partnership with Walmart for NP beef plant

Sustainable Beef LLC has inked a deal with Walmart to supply the national retailer with the majority of the beef it will process at its planned meatpacking plant on North Platte’s eastern edge. Walmart will hold a minority interest in Sustainable Beef, with local investors and the project’s founding...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Hershey, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Hershey, NE
News Channel Nebraska

North Platte investigating threat against middle school

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a threat made to a central Nebraska middle school. In a statement released online Monday, North Platter Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Rhodes said they were made aware Monday of a potential threat to Adams Middle School. Rhodes said the student that made...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte leaders cheer Sustainable Beef-Walmart deal

Four North Platte leaders hailed Wednesday’s Sustainable Beef-Walmart partnership announcement as the climax of two years of work on the city’s largest job-creating project in 20 years. All agreed that Walmart’s deal to take a minority stake in Sustainable Beef and receive the majority of the planned meatpacking...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

1 warrant: Probation Violation; attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation; 2 counts of assault. 1 warrant: Failure to Appear; criminal impersonation, obstructing peace officer, theft and disturbing the peace. Derek L. Bissonette. Age: 36. 1 warrant: Assault by strangulation or...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
knopnews2.com

Cozad girls softball bus involved in fatality accident

KEARNEY, Neb. (KNOP) - One person has died and one person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a 3-car accident in Kearney Thursday around 8:30 p.m. The bus involved in the accident was transporting the Cozad Girl’s Softball Team. Early reports indicate no serious injuries to anyone on the bus.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

CASA to train volunteers to advocate for children

Lincoln County CASA, a nonprofit organization that supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy, will train new CASA volunteers in North Platte this fall. The organization works so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive. Advocates are needed for children and youth in the child welfare system in the Lincoln County area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Southwest Nebraska’s “Little Grand Canyon”

WAUNETA, Neb. (KOLN) - There are many great stores and experiences to be discovered in the community of Wauneta. A visit to the Little Grand Canyon nearby is a must-see. We recently visited the town of Wauneta to see this unique view for ourselves, and we caught up with Brenda Anderson to talk about it.
WAUNETA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Town Hall Lecture series features Green Beret Commander

Cmdr. Mark Nutsch, Green Beret commander, led a 12-man team of U.S. Special Forces on a covert mission to Afghanistan where they overthrew the Taliban in October 2001. Nutsch will be the first speaker in the 2022-23 Town Hall Lecture Series at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at the North Platte Community Playhouse.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Fbi#Ethanol#Hershey Public Schools#Thc
North Platte Telegraph

NPCC to host fall blood drive

North Platte Community College will host the first blood drive of the semester Sept 15. The event is open to the public. The American Red Cross will be set up from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the concessions area of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte knocks off Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff — North Platte is on the scoreboard. Kolten Tilford made sure of it, capping a methodical final drive with a 9-yard touchdown run with eight seconds left in the game to top Class B, No. 2 Scottsbluff Friday. Scottsbluff tied the game 14-14 on a 36-yard touchdown run...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy