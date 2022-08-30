Read full article on original website
Law enforcement capture escaped Florence County prisoner in wooded area: Police
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Law enforcement captured an escaped prisoner Friday night without incident, according to police. He was found around the CSX wooded area. The escape originally happened from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 pm., according to police. The capture was a joint effort by the Florence Police...
Florence County police search for escaped prisoner
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. According to officials, Angel Gutierrez Isaac escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Police believe he is in the area of CSX yard and Old Marion Highway. Isaac is a […]
Horry County police investigating after 1 person hurt in shooting at arcade bar near Murrells Inlet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after one person was hurt early Tuesday morning in a shooting at the Player 1Up arcade bar near Murrells Inlet. Officers responded about 2 a.m. to the business on Highway 17 South to investigate a report of a shooting, according to a police report. A […]
Florence County prisoner caught about 2 hours after escape
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police captured a prisoner after he escaped Friday night from McLeod Hospital. Angel Gutierrez escaped from McLeod Hospital about 8:30 p.m., and police said he was captured without incident just after 10:30 p.m. He was located around the CSX wooded area.
Docs: Carolina Forest mother was in custody battle before she was found dead in home with her 2 children
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Forest mother who was found dead earlier this week with her two children had attended a custody hearing a day before, according to court documents. Laura Moberley, 42, and her children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were all found dead after police were called for a […]
Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating
A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a Grand Strand bar earlier this week, according to the Horry County Police Department. A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Player 1 Up, located on Highway 17 Business.
An Armed and Dangerous Shooting Suspect is Now in Custody
The ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection to the shooting we told you about earlier this week in Georgetown is in custody. 25-year-old Stevion Marsh was taken into custody in Darlington County last night after being wanted for one count of murder. Officers were dispatched to Prince...
Myrtle Beach police warn of ongoing phone scam
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Myrtle Beach are warning the public about an ongoing phone scam. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said it recently was made aware of the scam, in which someone called people pretending to be a member of the MBPD. The person also allegedly asks...
Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An elementary school teacher who was found dead with her two children after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood was in the middle of a custody battle, according to public records. The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said 42-year-old Laura...
Coroner’s office identifies body found on road in Longs area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting death early Friday Morning. Berlie Michael III, 51, of Little River, was found dead in the roadway Friday morning in the Longs area. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, around 12:15...
Police searching for persons of interest in ongoing Lake City investigation
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lake City Police Dept. requests help identifying persons of interest in connection to an ongoing investigation. The people of interest include three men in their late teens to early 20s who were seen downtown during the early morning hours on Aug. 18, according to police.
Serious injuries reported in 1-vehicle crash near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 2:42 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the North Carolina border. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is […]
Triple murder under investigation in the Low Country
A woman and her two children were found dead after a fatal shooting in the Low Country. Officials say, the fatal shooting happened at a home in the Carolina Forest Area of Horry County.
Final pre-trial for Marion man charged in murder of 80-year-old Horry Co. woman
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The man charged in the murder of an 80-year-old Horry County woman faced a federal judge Thursday for a pre-trial hearing. Dominique Brand is the suspect charged in the death of Mary Ann Elvington. Elvington was reported missing in Nichols on March 27, 2021.
Missing man with autism found safe in Darlington
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing Darlington man with autism has been found safe. Devell Knox, 31, was reported missing by family members on Friday, deputies said. The sheriff's office sent a release around 11:30 a.m. Saturday saying he was located and is fine.
Conway, Florence officers to conduct public safety checkpoints throughout September
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Conway Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff's Office say they will be conducting public safety checkpoints in the month of September. These checkpoints are put in place to deter driving under the influence and aggressive driving, according to both the departments.
Memorial motorcycle ride honors victims of downtown Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens of motorcycle riders braved rainy conditions on Thursday, September 2, to honor two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston. The memorial motorcycle ride, which ended at The Royal American restaurant and bar, was held in memory of Patrick...
Horry Co. leaders identify 'child-oriented' businesses to comply with new SC law
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County leaders are working to identify child-oriented businesses after the passing of a new law that prevents convicted sex offenders from working in those establishments. On May 23, 2022, the South Carolina legislature passed a law that prohibits convicted sex offenders from operating,...
PHOTOS | Waterspouts spotted offshore in Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several waterspouts were spotted off the coast in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division, the waterspouts were associated with some storms off the coast from Murrells Inlet to South Santee River. Keri Leachman was able...
