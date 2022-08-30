ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

WBTW News13

Florence County police search for escaped prisoner

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. According to officials, Angel Gutierrez Isaac escaped from McLeod Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Police believe he is in the area of CSX yard and Old Marion Highway. Isaac is a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
City
myhorrynews.com

Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating

A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
LONGS, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a Grand Strand bar earlier this week, according to the Horry County Police Department. A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Player 1 Up, located on Highway 17 Business.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wfxb.com

An Armed and Dangerous Shooting Suspect is Now in Custody

The ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection to the shooting we told you about earlier this week in Georgetown is in custody. 25-year-old Stevion Marsh was taken into custody in Darlington County last night after being wanted for one count of murder. Officers were dispatched to Prince...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police warn of ongoing phone scam

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Myrtle Beach are warning the public about an ongoing phone scam. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said it recently was made aware of the scam, in which someone called people pretending to be a member of the MBPD. The person also allegedly asks...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Coroner’s office identifies body found on road in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting death early Friday Morning. Berlie Michael III, 51, of Little River, was found dead in the roadway Friday morning in the Longs area. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, around 12:15...
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

Serious injuries reported in 1-vehicle crash near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 2:42 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the North Carolina border. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is […]
LONGS, SC
wpde.com

Missing man with autism found safe in Darlington

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing Darlington man with autism has been found safe. Devell Knox, 31, was reported missing by family members on Friday, deputies said. The sheriff's office sent a release around 11:30 a.m. Saturday saying he was located and is fine.
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Memorial motorcycle ride honors victims of downtown Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens of motorcycle riders braved rainy conditions on Thursday, September 2, to honor two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston. The memorial motorcycle ride, which ended at The Royal American restaurant and bar, was held in memory of Patrick...
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

PHOTOS | Waterspouts spotted offshore in Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several waterspouts were spotted off the coast in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division, the waterspouts were associated with some storms off the coast from Murrells Inlet to South Santee River. Keri Leachman was able...
MURRELLS INLET, SC

