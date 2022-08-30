Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Bay Area university loses top ranking on Forbes' best colleges list
This year, Forbes' methodology for ranking schools focused on the return on investment.
mediafeed.org
What does it really cost to attend Stanford University?
Stanford is known for consistently ranking as one of the top 10 universities in the country. Stanford University tuition, at $56,169 for the 2021-22 school year, is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. ______________________. SPONSORED: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor.
There’s a good reason San Francisco has a PR problem
San Francisco’s tarnished image took yet another hit recently when two bigfoot New York Times reporters on the paper’s culture desk published an expansive thumb-sucker on the decamping of local art galleries to, of all places, Los Angeles. The reasons for the decline of San Francisco as an artistic mecca are many: culturally ignorant tech bros who don’t buy art, priced-out artists who can’t afford to create and the lamentable out-migration of rich people no longer here to buy, to name a few. But the...
sanjoseinside.com
Gov. Newsom Takes on NIMBYs on Many Fronts
By any objective measure, nothing that happens in Woodside, Calif., is going to make much difference to a state whose housing crisis is characterized by some of the nation’s highest rents and home prices and has more than 100,000 people living on its streets. The San Mateo County town is less than 12 square miles and contains about 5,000 of California’s 40 million residents.
marinmagazine.com
Private School Guide Highlights: 2022’s Best Schools
Here’s some ideas on where to send your kids. Integrity. Kindness. Service. Brandeis Marin is recognized as a forward-thinking center of educational innovation and celebrated for providing a project-based education infused with joy, spiritual exploration, and self-discovery. Students arrive as curious youngsters hungry for knowledge and graduate as critical thinkers and problem solvers. By cultivating academic excellence in a community that brings to life progressive Jewish values, we inspire open.
FOXBusiness
Entirely robot-run, Mezli launches its first ‘fully autonomous’ restaurant in California
After two years in the making, a group of Stanford graduates is opening their first restaurant location where robots are serving up fresh meals for a low price. "We started thinking through this in 2020, so almost two years ago now, when we realized we didn't really have any great, affordable, healthy food options on or around campus," Mezli co-founder and CEO Alex Kolchinski said in an interview on "Varney & Co." Friday.
Kaiser nurses picket across state
OAKLAND -- Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United.Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser facilities across the state participated in the picket and said they have been in negotiations for a new contract with minor movement on important issues.The nurses' union says they want contracts that include health and safety provisions that address the dangers of infectious diseases, workplace violence prevention standards that...
Almost every San Francisco elevator has an expired permit. Here's what that means.
About 9,000 San Francisco elevators have expired permits. What that means, what it doesn't - plus a searchable database.
svvoice.com
Santa Clara Co. Prepared to Begin Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters
The County of Santa Clara announced today that its mass vaccination locations and local clinics are prepared to administer the updated Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 boosters once supplies arrive. The first significant shipment of the bivalent COVID-19 boosters is not expected to be delivered until next week, with new vaccination appointments being scheduled no earlier than Wednesday, Sept. 7.
San Francisco has community pools, hotel day passes for swimming away Labor Day heat wave
From community pools to fancy dips, quick ways to keep it cool.
Help Wanted: Bay Area school district asks parents if teachers can move in amid soaring rents
Most teachers struggle to make ends meet and with the high cost of living in the Bay Area, so one school district is asking parents for help by renting out extra rooms.
48hills.org
Again, the Chron misses the (critical) point on housing
It appears the Chron will stop at nothing, even ignoring the basic facts, to attack people who question the real-estate developer model of market-driven housing. Take Heather Knight’s column, posted today, about housing development in what the city planners like to call “the Hub.”. Here’s her argument: Sup....
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Farewell, San Francisco Newspaper Racks
Just in time for the new school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot, and these shots will start going into arms next week. There is both a Pfizer and a Moderna shot that’s geared toward halting the Omicron variant, but the Moderna booster is only approved for thos 18 and older, whereas the Pfizer booster is approved for everyone 12 and older. [CNBC]
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Half Moon Bay
Located just 25 miles south of San Francisco in San Mateo County, Half Moon Bay is like the best of California in one beautiful seaside setting. The sandy beaches surrounded by cliffs offer spectacular scenery and big wave surfing, and occasional sightings of grey whales. The walkable Main Street is...
Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco
Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
Massive Bay Area Vietnamese market, food hall proposed for former San Jose Sears
The market would feature multiple food courts, merchandise, a banquet hall and an entertainment center.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area clinics pause vaccinations, awaiting new omicron-targeted booster shots
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Bay Area health officials in some counties decided to temporarily suspend their vaccination clinics, in order to wait for the new COVID booster shots that were approved by federal authorities Thursday. "Our current vaccines that we have available right now are only available for people who...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Pride celebrators to receive mpox vaccines
Oakland pride is one of three cities selected to receive added doses of the mpox vaccine. Local officials say the added federal allotment will be a big help. The shots will be free.
