OAKLAND -- Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United.Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser facilities across the state participated in the picket and said they have been in negotiations for a new contract with minor movement on important issues.The nurses' union says they want contracts that include health and safety provisions that address the dangers of infectious diseases, workplace violence prevention standards that...

