Lawrence, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence school district names new Native American Student Services coordinator

The Lawrence school district has named Kenneth St. Pierre, an Ihanktonwan/Yankton Sioux, as the new Native American Student Services coordinator. St. Pierre is currently a social studies teacher at Free State High School, but he will step into the new role immediately, pending school board approval, according to a district news release Friday afternoon.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Haskell Indian Art Market makes big return; event continues Sunday

The Haskell Indian Art Market returned Saturday for the first time since 2019. The two-day market continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Haskell Pow Wow Grounds, 2535 W. Perimeter Road in Lawrence. Live entertainment is slated for noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Attendees can...
LAWRENCE, KS
Lawrence, KS
Education
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Education
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022

One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Local family opens farm-restaurant for homegrown fine dining

The Burning Barrel, a new farm-restaurant and events space in Lecompton, makes supporting local farmers as easy as sitting down for dinner. Brian Strecker and Kristin Werner, the partners who co-own the property, host three-course fine dining experiences curated from their own fresh vegetables and animals. As guests enjoy an...
LECOMPTON, KS
KMBC.com

Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early

OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
OLATHE, KS
flatlandkc.org

Iconic Katz Drug Store Sign Finds New Life

The Katz Drug Store sign, a once iconic streetscape fixture in downtown Kansas City and beyond with its happy cat sporting a bow tie, has a new life thanks to LUMI, a museum dedicated to neon signs. A 10-foot tall replica of the Katz sign has been fashioned by Fossil...
KANSAS CITY, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

Evergy should be called Nevergy

Enjoying my weekly habit of reading the Landmark and getting some news about my “home” country. Two things caught my eyes this week. First, what is the deal with using crazy acronyms for companies and event facilities? Every time I read about the KC Chiefs stadium I wonder who was the “word master” that came up with GEHA for the stadium. Oh yes I know that naming rights for event facilities is BIG money, but GEHA? Every time I see that I want to yell “yea haw”!!!!
PLATTE CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Behold the 'real baba' at this new Overland Park restaurant

Baba ganoush is made from roasted eggplant, but it tends to be creamy and beige. The “real baba’’ at Hummus and Pita (8039 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park) is a different beast altogether. It’s darker and chunkier, but it retains some of the purple fruit’s original form after being smoked, mashed and blended with pomegranate sauce, lemon, olive oil, walnuts and tomatoes. What’s different? “I made it,” says Dhiaa Eid, a Palestinian raised in Jordan who owns and operates this bustling Middle Eastern spot in the former Snack Shack. Gyros and shawarma are served up alongside an earthy and rich avocado shake, a specialty of Jordan, and chicken tikka that’s brightened with a creamy yellow sauce. Everything other than the pita is scratch-made, which Eid says is uncommon in American Middle Eastern restaurants. The flavors at Hummus and Pita are big and—judging by the early crowds—very much appreciated.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
KSNT News

Protests in NOTO over Docking State building demolition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The future of an iconic building in the heart of Topeka will soon be determined. Members of Plains Modern, an architecture preservation group, gathered at the North Topeka Art District’s Artsplace today in protest. People are upset with lawmaker’s plans to remove floors from the Docking State Office Building. The building, which […]
TOPEKA, KS
abc17news.com

Kansas GOP governor candidate won't push more abortion rules

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the Republican candidate for governor, says if he is elected he will not push for more abortion restrictions. Schmidt said Thursday during a campaign stop in Overland Park that he would respect the wishes of voters who on Aug. 2 overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state constitution. Schmidt, who is seeking to oust Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, said he would instead concentrate on enforcing current Kansas regulations on abortion. In the same campaign appearance, Schmidt said he would ask state lawmakers to pass a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in women and girl’s sports.
KANSAS STATE

