Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
Alleged burglar shot by South Carolina homeowner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A homeowner shot a man in the arm early Saturday morning after the man allegedly broke into his home, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary and cocaine possession after he […]
The Post and Courier
Can a historic vacation spot for African Americans in Georgetown County be revitalized?
MCKENZIE BEACH — The abandoned and overgrown lot here is an anomaly, an undeveloped enclave nestled among the homes, shops and businesses along this densely populated stretch of U.S. Highway 17. It once bustled with activity. This was where many African American vacationers came during the Jim Crow era...
The Post and Courier
Men criminally charged in Ravenel Bridge driving stunt get $5K bail
A Charleston County magistrate said at a Sept. 3 hearing that the five men accused of disrupting traffic last month on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to perform "driving stunts" endangered the public. The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy following an investigation by Mount Pleasant police into a group...
abcnews4.com
Memorial motorcycle ride honors victims of downtown Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens of motorcycle riders braved rainy conditions on Thursday, September 2, to honor two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston. The memorial motorcycle ride, which ended at The Royal American restaurant and bar, was held in memory of Patrick...
abcnews4.com
Authentic British restaurant 'The Fish & Chippy' to open in Mount Pleasant on Thursday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Frequenters of the Charleston-area restaurant scene will soon have a new place to enjoy. The Fish & Chippy, a restaurant featuring "authentic British fish 'n' chips and gourmet fare," will be opening its doors on Thursday, September 8 at 565 Belle Station Blvd., as reported by the Holy City Sinner.
abcnews4.com
Woman in North Charleston shot dead in her home, suspect arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCIV) — A North Charleston woman was found dead in her apartment Thursday night after police responded to a disturbance call. According to North Charleston Police, officers were dispatched around midnight on September 1 to a call by a woman asking them to remove a man from her home.
Charleston Police Department welcomes 18 new recruits on Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is expanding its service to the community. The department welcomed in 18 new officers from Police Corps Class 10 during a swearing-in ceremony Friday morning. While some law enforcement agencies across the country saw a decline in recruitment over the past few years – mostly sparked […]
Charleston City Paper
10 barbecue joints to check out in Charleston
Barbecuing or smoking your own meats at home can be tough to beat, but Charleston’s pitmasters will give you a run for your money. You’ll find delicately smoked cuts of brisket, pork butt or chicken carefully paired with down-home sides like potato salad, collard greens and mac and cheese at the many barbecue spots in town. Each joint puts their own spin on these classic barbecue meals and fixins. Save yourself the at-home clean-up and try one of these local stops.
abcnews4.com
PHOTOS | Waterspouts spotted offshore in Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several waterspouts were spotted off the coast in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division, the waterspouts were associated with some storms off the coast from Murrells Inlet to South Santee River. Keri Leachman was able...
abcnews4.com
Suspects charged after blocking traffic atop Ravenel Bridge to do burnouts: Police
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police made multiple arrests on Friday in connection to a group of vehicles driving recklessly and blocking traffic on the Ravenel Bridge last month. The following suspects are facing charges:. Evin Bruce Fagan, 30 years old from Goose Creek, SC, was charged with...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)
With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
Man, 25, arrested after deadly overnight shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a deadly shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to an address off Fairwind Drive around midnight Friday after receiving reports of a disturbance. A female shooting victim was found at the scene. Police said she did […]
live5news.com
Tiny, illegal device turning handguns into automatic weapons popping up around Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a small device that turns a regular handgun into an automatic weapon, and police say this piece of technology inflicts maximum damage with minimal accuracy. It’s also seeing concerning growth in popularity across the country and here at home. A switch, or Glock...
live5news.com
Man charged in deadly overnight shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a 25-year-old man has been arrested after a deadly overnight shooting. Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to Fairwind Drive just after midnight...
North Charleston coffee shop among 100 best the United States, according to Yelp reviewers
Amend your bucket lists, coffee snobs.
N. Charleston Police searching for missing juvenile last seen Tuesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is searching for a missing juvenile last seen on Tuesday morning. Police are looking for Mayfer Aymer Herrara Alvarado, 16, who is described to be around 5’5″ in height, weighing 138 pounds with brown eyes. NCPD said he was last seen around the 6000 […]
live5news.com
Eastside leaders, residents call for changes after shooting injures 10-year-old: ‘I’m sick and tired of it’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders are calling for changes nearly a week after a 10-year-old was shot and suffered serious injuries in downtown Charleston. The shooting at Martin Park left visible bullet holes in the white brick wall of the swimming pool building and the glass of the window on the door into the building. There are cameras up on the building in the park, but people who live in the area say that is not enough.
NCPD seized 24 illegally carried guns in August
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced the seizure of two dozen guns last month as they work to curb gun violence in the area. According to NCPD, officers seized 24 illegally carried or possessed guns during August. The seizures resulted in 22 arrests. Including August, NCPD has reported taking more than […]
Comments / 0