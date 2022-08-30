ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

WBTW News13

5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
WBTW News13

Alleged burglar shot by South Carolina homeowner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A homeowner shot a man in the arm early Saturday morning after the man allegedly broke into his home, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary and cocaine possession after he […]
The Post and Courier

Men criminally charged in Ravenel Bridge driving stunt get $5K bail

A Charleston County magistrate said at a Sept. 3 hearing that the five men accused of disrupting traffic last month on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to perform "driving stunts" endangered the public. The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy following an investigation by Mount Pleasant police into a group...
Crime & Safety
abcnews4.com

Memorial motorcycle ride honors victims of downtown Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens of motorcycle riders braved rainy conditions on Thursday, September 2, to honor two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston. The memorial motorcycle ride, which ended at The Royal American restaurant and bar, was held in memory of Patrick...
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Police Department welcomes 18 new recruits on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is expanding its service to the community. The department welcomed in 18 new officers from Police Corps Class 10 during a swearing-in ceremony Friday morning. While some law enforcement agencies across the country saw a decline in recruitment over the past few years – mostly sparked […]
Charleston City Paper

10 barbecue joints to check out in Charleston

Barbecuing or smoking your own meats at home can be tough to beat, but Charleston’s pitmasters will give you a run for your money. You’ll find delicately smoked cuts of brisket, pork butt or chicken carefully paired with down-home sides like potato salad, collard greens and mac and cheese at the many barbecue spots in town. Each joint puts their own spin on these classic barbecue meals and fixins. Save yourself the at-home clean-up and try one of these local stops.
abcnews4.com

PHOTOS | Waterspouts spotted offshore in Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several waterspouts were spotted off the coast in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division, the waterspouts were associated with some storms off the coast from Murrells Inlet to South Santee River. Keri Leachman was able...
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)

With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
live5news.com

Man charged in deadly overnight shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a 25-year-old man has been arrested after a deadly overnight shooting. Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to Fairwind Drive just after midnight...
live5news.com

Eastside leaders, residents call for changes after shooting injures 10-year-old: ‘I’m sick and tired of it’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders are calling for changes nearly a week after a 10-year-old was shot and suffered serious injuries in downtown Charleston. The shooting at Martin Park left visible bullet holes in the white brick wall of the swimming pool building and the glass of the window on the door into the building. There are cameras up on the building in the park, but people who live in the area say that is not enough.
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD seized 24 illegally carried guns in August

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced the seizure of two dozen guns last month as they work to curb gun violence in the area. According to NCPD, officers seized 24 illegally carried or possessed guns during August. The seizures resulted in 22 arrests. Including August, NCPD has reported taking more than […]
