ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Road rage leads to the arrest of Ruston man for allegedly pointing gun at driver, authorities say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRhEV_0hbXdnPg00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 18, 2022, around 6:54 PM, Louisiana State Police received a BOLO alert for a maroon Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 at milepost 106 in Ouachita Parish, La. According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers that the vehicle drove in front of their vehicle and brake checked them multiple times, forcing them off the roadway.

The caller advised troopers that their vehicle was a loaded tractor pulling a cattle trailer weighing 80,000 pounds. Another caller, also driving a tractor-trailer, contacted authorities stating that a driver in a maroon Honda CRV allegedly rolled down the passenger’s side window and pointed a handgun at them.

Authorities went on to conduct a traffic stop on the Honda CRV and identified the driver as 19-year-old Yousef Islmaeel Muhammad Alhajj. A black handgun was discovered in Alhajj’s waistband.

Authorities also discovered the firearm was reported stolen by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. Alhajj was arrested and transported to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, he was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Aggravated Obstruction.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe Police holds child safety seat check

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police held a child safety seat check for citizens to stop by and make sure their car seats are installed correctly. Officer Mike Karstendiek said “this is a free event for anybody to come out here and just be sure that their child safety seat is installed […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two domestic incidents end in arrests

A man and a woman were arrested in separate domestic incidents Sunday. Ruston Police responded to a Sikes Street residence about 2:15 p.m. after a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Officers found Billy A. Brown, 29, and the alleged victim at the residence. The victim had two scratches...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Juveniles charged in Farmerville

The Farmerville Police Department took three juveniles into custody after investigating a vehicle theft and vehicle burglaries that occurred last week. On August 23 and 24, Farmerville PD officers investigated reports of a stolen vehicle and later several vehicle burglaries and damage to property complaints. While attempting to locate the stolen vehicle, officers observed the vehicle on Camp Road and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle was abandoned in Union Villa Apartments.
FARMERVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Ruston, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Ruston, LA
Ouachita Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
County
Ouachita Parish, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Winn Parish man found safe by authorities

UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Friday, September 2, 2022, Elisha Jonah Barrow has been located safe by authorities. WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Elisha Jonah Barrow. Barrow was born in 2001 and is entered as missing out of Winn Parish after […]
WINN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

2019 murder of Morehouse Parish man still unsolved

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In 2019, a small Morehouse Parish community was shaken after their neighbor was found murdered inside of his own home. The investigation never led to an arrest and his killer is still at large. Forty-two-year-old Tommy J. Jarrell was gunned down in his home in the Spicewood Village Mobile Park on May […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING TEEN: 14-year-old runaway found safe by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies

UPDATE (08/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have located 14-year-old Keara Thomas and she is safe. CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating 14-year-old Keara Thomas. Thomas was last seen at her residence in Calhoun, La., wearing blue jeans with a […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman

JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
JONESVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#Crv#Aggravated Assault
lincolnparishjournal.com

Suspected shoplifter arrested

Grambling Police arrested a Ruston man Wednesday afternoon after responding to a report of a shoplifting in progress at the Dollar General Store. Responding officers saw the store manager running on R.W.E. Jones Drive. She stated she was chasing a man wearing blue jeans and a black shirt. She said the suspect had stolen several items totaling over $50 from the store and left running.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Missing Baton Rouge woman with dementia has Bastrop ties, seen near Winnsboro

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Baton Rouge woman who suffers from dementia. Louisiana State Police say Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing Thursday. Police say she has family in Bastrop and may have been headed that way. She was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro, according to an LSP news release reproduced below.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
opso.net

OPSO Mourns Loss of Retired Captain James Cannon

Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies are mourning the loss of Retired Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain James Cannon. Captain Cannon passed away August 31, 2022. He began his career at OPSO in the Patrol Division in 1996, where he served until he retired in 2008 with 12...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrest 2 Carroll Junior High and Carroll High School students for bringing guns to campus

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, at approximately 8:30 AM, on August 29, 2022, a school resource officer for Carroll High School received information that a student was on campus with a handgun. Shortly after the information was received, the school resource officer located the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Lincoln Parish faces 911 communication challenges

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There are questions regarding how Lincoln Parish will handle emergency and rescue operations outside of the Ruston city limits starting January 1st. This has to do with concerns over Pafford EMS’s ability to process 911 information. Currently when a landline or cell phone makes a call to 911, the 911 […]
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy