Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
Glenville makes big statement at Avon: Highlights, by the numbers

AVON, Ohio — For the third straight week, D’Shawntae Jones led Glenville in rushing. This time, however, he found himself in a showcase with another one of Ohio’s top running backs in the Class of 2024. Less than 24 hours after college coaches could contact high school football players, Jones added to his growing resume with 111 yards and two touchdowns in Glenville’s 27-21 win at Avon.
High school football 2022 Week 3 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Week 3 of Northeast Ohio football action is loaded with exciting matchups. After a lopsided victory in 2021, No. 3 Avon will again host No. 7 Glenville. Both programs are 2-0 after Avon held off Medina, 42-43, and Glenville came away with a 20-14 win at Olentangy Liberty. The junior running backs are a bright spot in this one, as Glenville’s D’Shawntae Jones ran for 230 yards in Week 2, compared to 291 from Avon’s Jakorion Caffey.
