WRGB

Gov. Hochul updates state on wildfires at Minnewaska State Park

New York State (WRGB) — Governor Hochul held a briefing on the wildfires in Ulster County. The Napanoch Point fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve started over the weekend as a result of a suspected lightning strike and spread to approximately 160 acres within the park. The rain received...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
TROY, NY
#Teachers Union#Teacher Education#K12#Nysut
WRGB

Marina Businesses gear up for a busy Labor Day Weekend

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — With the summer fun season typically winding down as we head into Labor Day weekend. The holiday weekend offers businesses on our area lakes a final opportunity to cash in before the return of next summer's business. At Point Breeze Marina there are a...
TRAVEL
WRGB

Suspect arrested in June robberies from Joe Bruno Stadium locker room

NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A man is behind bars without bail, accused of stealing wallets, documents, and personal belongings from the locker room at Joe Bruno Stadium back in June. North Greenbush Police arrested Matthew Seeloff, 34, on an arrest warrant following the investigation into a theft at...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Schenectady woman arrested for stealing a rental car

State Police have arrested a Schenectady woman for the unauthorized use of a vehicle. On August 31, 2022, at about 3:19 a.m., while on patrol, Troopers of Queensbury located a vehicle on Main Street in Kingsbury, NY, that had been reported stolen from Gwinnett County, GA, on July 21, 2022.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Gas prices dropping for Labor Day weekend

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — If your plans have you traveling on the roads this upcoming Labor Day Weekend, the good news is the price that you are going to pay for gasoline is down considerably from what it was earlier in the summer....when we had higher prices both for Memorial Day Weekend and the July 4th holiday weekend.
TRAFFIC

