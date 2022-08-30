Read full article on original website
WRGB
NY's new concealed carry laws now in effect, what permit seekers need to know
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York’s new gun laws went into effect on Thursday strictly limiting where people can carry concealed firearms. The laws were written and signed in July in direct response to the Supreme Court shooting down the state’s century-old restrictions on concealed carry. Under...
WRGB
Gov. Hochul updates state on wildfires at Minnewaska State Park
New York State (WRGB) — Governor Hochul held a briefing on the wildfires in Ulster County. The Napanoch Point fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve started over the weekend as a result of a suspected lightning strike and spread to approximately 160 acres within the park. The rain received...
WRGB
State, local law enforcement to crack down on impaired driving during Labor Day weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Police and local law enforcement will be out through the Labor Day weekend as part of a national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” DWI campaign. The enforcement period begins on Friday, September 2, and runs through Monday, September 5. “Drunk...
WRGB
State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
WRGB
Marina Businesses gear up for a busy Labor Day Weekend
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — With the summer fun season typically winding down as we head into Labor Day weekend. The holiday weekend offers businesses on our area lakes a final opportunity to cash in before the return of next summer's business. At Point Breeze Marina there are a...
WRGB
Suspect arrested in June robberies from Joe Bruno Stadium locker room
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A man is behind bars without bail, accused of stealing wallets, documents, and personal belongings from the locker room at Joe Bruno Stadium back in June. North Greenbush Police arrested Matthew Seeloff, 34, on an arrest warrant following the investigation into a theft at...
WRGB
Schenectady woman arrested for stealing a rental car
State Police have arrested a Schenectady woman for the unauthorized use of a vehicle. On August 31, 2022, at about 3:19 a.m., while on patrol, Troopers of Queensbury located a vehicle on Main Street in Kingsbury, NY, that had been reported stolen from Gwinnett County, GA, on July 21, 2022.
WRGB
Gas prices dropping for Labor Day weekend
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — If your plans have you traveling on the roads this upcoming Labor Day Weekend, the good news is the price that you are going to pay for gasoline is down considerably from what it was earlier in the summer....when we had higher prices both for Memorial Day Weekend and the July 4th holiday weekend.
