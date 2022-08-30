Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
NPCC to host fall blood drive
North Platte Community College will host the first blood drive of the semester Sept 15. The event is open to the public. The American Red Cross will be set up from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the concessions area of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd.
North Platte Telegraph
Sustainable Beef bought North Platte lagoon Aug. 26; hearings on fill-dirt plans set
North Platte’s retired sewer lagoon where Sustainable Beef LLC will build its meatpacking plant officially changed hands five days before Wednesday’s announcement of the firm’s investor and supply partnership with Walmart. In another development, the city and Lincoln County will hold public hearings later this month on...
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
CASA to train volunteers to advocate for children
Lincoln County CASA, a nonprofit organization that supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy, will train new CASA volunteers in North Platte this fall. The organization works so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive. Advocates are needed for children and youth in the child welfare system in the Lincoln County area.
North Platte Chamber announces pursuit of soybean crush plant
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Chamber & Development Corporation (the Chamber) has announced its pursuit of a soybean processing plant to anchor its newly developing industrial rail park. The 300-acre industrial rail park is located eight miles west of North Platte, near Hershey. Over three years of planning with Union...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte leaders cheer Sustainable Beef-Walmart deal
Four North Platte leaders hailed Wednesday’s Sustainable Beef-Walmart partnership announcement as the climax of two years of work on the city’s largest job-creating project in 20 years. All agreed that Walmart’s deal to take a minority stake in Sustainable Beef and receive the majority of the planned meatpacking...
knopnews2.com
North Platte Planning Commission approves Mulligan Meadows Subdivision, advances TIF study
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s Planning Commission advanced a study to City Council Tuesday to determine whether roughly 30 acres of land along and north of Hackberry Road and south of the I-80 corridor meets the criteria to declare it blighted and substandard. Wilkinson Development, Inc. owns...
North Platte Telegraph
US 30 closure near North Platte postponed to Sept. 8
Weather permitting, a detour will be in effect on U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte beginning Sept. 8, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. KEA Constructors LLC, of Milford, is the prime contractor. The detour will be in effect for 11 days, ending Sept. 19. The detour is for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River Bridge east of North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for September 2
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 45 sec ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Sustainable Beef signs partnership with Walmart for NP beef plant
Sustainable Beef LLC has inked a deal with Walmart to supply the national retailer with the majority of the beef it will process at its planned meatpacking plant on North Platte’s eastern edge. Walmart will hold a minority interest in Sustainable Beef, with local investors and the project’s founding...
North Platte Telegraph
Town Hall Lecture series features Green Beret Commander
Cmdr. Mark Nutsch, Green Beret commander, led a 12-man team of U.S. Special Forces on a covert mission to Afghanistan where they overthrew the Taliban in October 2001. Nutsch will be the first speaker in the 2022-23 Town Hall Lecture Series at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at the North Platte Community Playhouse.
News Channel Nebraska
North Platte PD: Potential threat unable to be corroborated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The North Platte Police Department has concluded the formal investigation of a potential threat that was made to Adams Middle School on Sunday, August 28. After its investigation, the department said that it cannot corroborate that a threat was made to the school. "The North Platte...
North Platte Telegraph
Knights split day one of McCook tourney
MCCOOK — North Platte Community College Knights Volleyball split its matches Friday during day one of a McCook Community College tournament expected to lure in 18 teams before the weekend is over. The Knights came up short against the Neosho County Community College Panthers in the first match 21-25,...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte knocks off Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff
Scottsbluff — North Platte is on the scoreboard. Kolten Tilford made sure of it, capping a methodical final drive with a 9-yard touchdown run with eight seconds left in the game to top Class B, No. 2 Scottsbluff Friday. Scottsbluff tied the game 14-14 on a 36-yard touchdown run...
North Platte man, Kearney woman arrested on drug sales allegations
KEARNEY, Neb.-A North Platte man and a Kearney woman have been arrested on numerous drug distribution allegations. Kearney police said on Wednesday, at around 5:45 a.m., acting on information obtained during a traffic stop, officers and investigators with the Kearney Police Department and Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
1 warrant: Probation Violation; attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation; 2 counts of assault. 1 warrant: Failure to Appear; criminal impersonation, obstructing peace officer, theft and disturbing the peace. Derek L. Bissonette. Age: 36. 1 warrant: Assault by strangulation or...
