‘Dangerously hot’ temperatures in Sacramento region over Labor Day Weekend, according to NWS

(KTXL) — Starting Saturday morning at 11 a.m. and going through Tuesday night, there will be a severe heat watch in effect in parts of Central and Northern California, with temperatures possibly reaching up to 115 degrees in certain areas, according to the National Weather Service.

This severe heat warning will be in effect in the Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, the Delta region, and the foothills east of Sacramento.

The National Weather Service also said that portions of Northern California will have a “very dangerous heat risk” throughout Labor Day weekend.

The FOX40 Weather Center predicts that over the Labor Day Weekend, the high will be approximately 103 degrees both Thursday and Friday, with the overnight lows being 67 degrees both days as well.

Saturday, the high will be 105 degrees with the overnight low being 71 degrees. Sunday the high will reach approximately 108 degrees with the overnight low dropping to only 73 degrees.

Monday the high will be approximately 109 degrees with the overnight low dropping to 69 degrees.

According to California Independent System Operator, the heat wave will cause increased energy demands across the state.

California ISO has scheduled Restricted Maintenance Operations starting Wednesday, Aug. 31 through Wednesday, Sept. 7, due to the high heat. During that time, “market participants are ordered to avoid scheduled maintenance to ensure all available generation and transmission lines are in service.”

California ISO may also issue emergency notifications to access additional resources and “market participants are ordered to avoid scheduled maintenance to ensure all available generation and transmission lines are in service.”

Flex Alerts are also expected in an effort to have Californians conserve energy during the excessive heat warning.

According to the National Weather Service , there is a possibility for some cities to reach and possibly even exceed the highest temperature recorded for the respective days of the month, be it August or September.

The NWS recommends the following tips to stay safe in the heat:

Stay hydrated

Find air conditioning

Limit outdoor activities

Don’t forget pets and children

As for fire safety, tips, the NWS says to do the following:

Obey burn bans

Keep vehicles off of dry grass

Avoid using equipment that creates sparks

