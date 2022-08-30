Read full article on original website
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Beloved Convenience Chain Is Opening A Ton Of New Stores In New Jersey
Especially when it's to celebrate one of the most beloved little convenience stores in New Jersey?. Now, there are a ton of great convenience stores in the Garden State. Places like Quick Check and 7-11 are nice because generally speaking you can get gas along with your coffee and sometimes a decent road snack.
This Has Just Been Deemed As The BEST Cheeseburger in NJ
Cheeseburgers are undoubtedly one of America's all-time favorite foods. If there's one thing we know how to make, it's a juicy, meaty, flavorful, cheesy burger. As long as the meat is fresh, well-seasoned and not over or undercooked, and the bread isn't stale, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad burger in New Jersey.
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
This Delicious New Ice Cream Trend Is Taking New Jersey By Storm
When you think of ice cream, your mind usually goes one of two places; hard scoop or soft serve. That makes sense seeing how those are the two most popular types, of course if you want to mix it up there's always dippin' dots too. Last night, I tried ice...
New Jersey Has An Absolutely Delicious Grilled Cheese Champion
Yes, it's the time of year here in New Jersey to start thinking about the warm comfort food that makes us feel so much better. Headlining that list of food is the mighty grilled cheese sandwich. Grilled cheese may be the ultimate comfort food, and now that September is here,...
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List
As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most booked destination for fall 2022
People seem to be clamoring to vacation in this one spot in Jersey this fall. At least, according to Airbnb, who says none other than a beach destination is the top spot people are reserving for autumn 2022. SIMILAR STORIES: A Côtes du Rhône rosé, Vinho Verde and 7 other...
One Of The Best Pizza Shops In New Jersey, Plans On Closing
There are few things New Jersey is more passionate about than pizza. Some things are up for debate; is it pork roll or Taylor ham, go to Wawa or Quick Check, Is there a Central New Jersey or Not?. By the way, the correct answers to the above; pork roll,...
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
Best coffee places recommended in Central NJ
One of the many great things about New Jersey is that you're never far from a great cup of coffee. When you're drinking some of that swill at work, keep that in mind. Although we have terrific coffee at New Jersey 101.5, in case anyone asks. But seriously folks. As...
Is This the Biggest Sandwich in New Jersey, I Just Can’t Believe It
Recently, I had the "biggest" sandwich ever and it's right here in New Jersey. I wouldn't believe it, if I didn't see it, just amazing. When we talk about big sandwiches, these are "huge". I've never seen a sandwich so big where four people can share it or you can eat it yourself. Whichever you choose.
jerseysbest.com
2022 Labor Day events in N.J. celebrate workers in fun and festive ways
While Labor Day tends to signal thoughts of a long weekend, backyard barbecues, last-minute trips to the beach and the official “unofficial” end of summer, the nationally observed holiday holds important historical significance. Origins of Labor Day date back to the American Industrial Revolution in the late 1880s,...
‘Butterfly Color Run’ will honor Freehold, NJ’s Stephanie Parze
The Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation is holding its third annual Butterfly Color Run / Walk on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Lake Topanemus Park in Freehold, NJ. Gates open at 10 a.m. but the run doesn’t start until 11:50 a.m. For those who choose to walk the course, the start time is 12 p.m.
The Fast Food Burger New Jersey Prefers Over All Others
When a fast-food burger craving hits, New Jersey plays favorites. Here's where we're most likely to end up. As Labor Day Weekend approaches, at-home grill masters are certainly prepping to cook up some tasty burgers. But a new study just aimed to find out where we go when we want...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/2
10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph) 8 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots) TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. NE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SAT: E winds...
Even when out of state, you can’t escape New Jersey
Let's face it, it's hard to escape New Jersey. And even when we try to leave, somehow New Jersey finds a way to remain ever-present. The Garden State attaches itself to us like a leach and doesn't let go. If you're moving out of state, odds are wherever you're moving...
Red or white: Grape harvesting and winemaking season are underway in NJ
Perhaps a bottle of rose instead" It’s Sept. 1 and that’s the beginning of grape harvesting season here in New Jersey. The first grape typically to be harvested is usually Pinot Grigio, says Scott Donnini, Chairman of The Garden State Wine Growers Association and owner of Auburn Road Vineyards in Pilesgrove.
The Unbelievable Choice For New Jersey’s Strangest Animal Has Been Revealed
It turns out that with all the strange things we encounter here in New Jersey, our animal world doesn't disappoint in its level of strangeness. Although I have to admit when I compare the strangest New Jersey animal to the weirdest animal in other states, the choice for the Garden State is pretty disappointing.
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT
Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
You’re kidding? This city in NJ named as a best place to live (Opinion)
US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is. Trenton, which is ranked #86. Yes, that Trenton. The one...
