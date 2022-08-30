ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Township, NJ

92.7 WOBM

This Has Just Been Deemed As The BEST Cheeseburger in NJ

Cheeseburgers are undoubtedly one of America's all-time favorite foods. If there's one thing we know how to make, it's a juicy, meaty, flavorful, cheesy burger. As long as the meat is fresh, well-seasoned and not over or undercooked, and the bread isn't stale, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad burger in New Jersey.
FORT LEE, NJ
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
New Jersey State
Brick, NJ
Ocean Township, NJ
94.3 The Point

Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List

As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Best coffee places recommended in Central NJ

One of the many great things about New Jersey is that you're never far from a great cup of coffee. When you're drinking some of that swill at work, keep that in mind. Although we have terrific coffee at New Jersey 101.5, in case anyone asks. But seriously folks. As...
WESTFIELD, NJ
jerseysbest.com

2022 Labor Day events in N.J. celebrate workers in fun and festive ways

While Labor Day tends to signal thoughts of a long weekend, backyard barbecues, last-minute trips to the beach and the official “unofficial” end of summer, the nationally observed holiday holds important historical significance. Origins of Labor Day date back to the American Industrial Revolution in the late 1880s,...
LABOR ISSUES
Cakes
Lifestyle
Economy
Food & Drinks
92.7 WOBM

The Fast Food Burger New Jersey Prefers Over All Others

When a fast-food burger craving hits, New Jersey plays favorites. Here's where we're most likely to end up. As Labor Day Weekend approaches, at-home grill masters are certainly prepping to cook up some tasty burgers. But a new study just aimed to find out where we go when we want...
RESTAURANTS
92.7 WOBM

Even when out of state, you can’t escape New Jersey

Let's face it, it's hard to escape New Jersey. And even when we try to leave, somehow New Jersey finds a way to remain ever-present. The Garden State attaches itself to us like a leach and doesn't let go. If you're moving out of state, odds are wherever you're moving...
TRAVEL
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT

Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
MANASQUAN, NJ
