Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
CLINTON, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Police Arrest Man for Felony DUI on Highway 10

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Highway 10 near Flynn Lane. The officer watched as the Jeep quickly approached the rear of a large passenger transport vehicle. The Jeep almost struck the rear of the large passenger transport vehicle and had to quickly apply the brakes to avoid a collision. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
Missoula County, MT
Montana State
Montana Crime & Safety
Missoula County, MT
Missoula, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Police Investigate Vehicle vs. Bicyclist Crash on Broadway

On September 1, 2022, at around 9:44 a.m., the Missoula Police Department announced that a bicyclist vs vehicle accident had occurred. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following statement. "The Missoula Police Department responded to a bicyclist vs vehicle accident on August 31, 2022, just before 10:50 p.m....
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect

UPDATE: 11:09 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. Missoula Police Public Information Office Lydia Arnold provided the following update:. SWAT is in the process of clearing the scene. While SWAT was on scene, initial information was confirmed to be unfounded. Additional information will continue to be investigated keeping the public safety the top priority. If there are developments in the investigation I will update.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Police With Terrifying Facts about Meth and Fentanyl

On Friday’s Talk Back show, the special guest on City Talk was Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Program Task Force Commander. Stonesifer spent the hour describing the sometimes terrifying facts about the drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl, at work...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula PD, City of Missoula coordinate clean up on Cedar St. & Hawthorn St.

From the Missoula Police Department, posted Wednesday, Aug. 31. Today Missoula Police Department assisted City Of Missoula - Development Services Division in a coordinated cleanup effort and to address the hazardous conditions on Cedar St. and Hawthorn St. People who live in the area and business owners were very appreciative...
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Should Missoula Reconsider E-Scooter Rentals in Our Fair City?

Back in 2019 there was heated debate by the Missoula City Council whether or not to allow electric scooters rentals in Missoula with the possibility of a company entering the marketplace to rent out scooters. Words were thrown around like "bedlam" and "chaos" as the city tried to pre-emptively ban the rental of e-scooters. Recently I went to Spokane and saw electric scooters all over downtown.
bitterrootstar.com

Hamilton Police Department adds full-time Traffic Enforcement Detail

Hamilton Police Chief Steve Snavely knows that people are concerned about traffic safety within the City of Hamilton. The Chief says that both he and Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf receive calls and comments about it, many of which are specifically about the northern portion of 1st Street (Highway 93) through town. To address these citizen concerns, Chief Snavely has created a new Traffic Enforcement Detail (TED) position within the Hamilton Police Force.
HAMILTON, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

One killed, another injured in head-on crash near Missoula Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed in a head-on crash on US-93 Friday. Just before 3:00 pm, a Jeep Liberty was northbound on US-93 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. The Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck...
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Montana Air Quality A Concern In September 2022

Labor Day weekend will see the unofficial adios to summer 2022, and while the calendar may denote this as well as the upcoming official beginning of autumn (September 22nd) this doesn't mean the end of fire season or concerns for air quality in Montana's Missoula, Ravalli, and Lake Counties. Montana's...
MONTANA STATE
Zoo FM 96.9

Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula, MT
Zoo FM 96.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.

 https://969zoofm.com/

