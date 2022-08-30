Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
abcnews4.com
Authentic British restaurant 'The Fish & Chippy' to open in Mount Pleasant on Thursday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Frequenters of the Charleston-area restaurant scene will soon have a new place to enjoy. The Fish & Chippy, a restaurant featuring "authentic British fish 'n' chips and gourmet fare," will be opening its doors on Thursday, September 8 at 565 Belle Station Blvd., as reported by the Holy City Sinner.
abcnews4.com
PHOTOS | Waterspouts spotted offshore in Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several waterspouts were spotted off the coast in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division, the waterspouts were associated with some storms off the coast from Murrells Inlet to South Santee River. Keri Leachman was able...
abcnews4.com
Memorial motorcycle ride honors victims of downtown Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens of motorcycle riders braved rainy conditions on Thursday, September 2, to honor two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston. The memorial motorcycle ride, which ended at The Royal American restaurant and bar, was held in memory of Patrick...
abcnews4.com
Phase 4 of long-awaited Charleston flood management project nears finish line
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For nearly a decade, the U.S. 17 Spring / Fishburne Drainage Improvement Project has been in construction to bring flood relief. City officials say the project will help downtown's drainage system. “One of the kind of biggest projects that we’re doing, or the most interesting,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Suspects charged after blocking traffic atop Ravenel Bridge to do burnouts: Police
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police made multiple arrests on Friday in connection to a group of vehicles driving recklessly and blocking traffic on the Ravenel Bridge last month. The following suspects are facing charges:. Evin Bruce Fagan, 30 years old from Goose Creek, SC, was charged with...
abcnews4.com
GasBuddy: Nearly $1/gal price drop since July 4th going into Labor Day
According to GasBuddy, gas prices have declined every week this summer since July 4th. GasBuddy previously predicted gas prices were expected to fall this past June. Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy, says several states, including South Carolina, may see average gas prices fall under $3 a gallon, which is excellent news for South Carolina residents.
abcnews4.com
$3 tickets celebrating Regal cinema day
Are you a movie fanatic? See any movie you'd like for just $3 at any Regal theatre. On Saturday, September 3, Regal and the Cinema Foundation are celebrating their National Cinema Day. The Charleston area has two Regal theatres available to you. -Regal Palmetto Grande in Mount Pleasant. -Regal Azalea...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center receives 142 applications for 47 vacancies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center has 47 vacancies. But, the center will soon be fully staffed. In August, the county had five hiring events. "[Hiring events] expedites the process a little bit more than normal. They do applications on the scene, typing test...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Adoption fees waived at Dorchester Paws on Saturday
Summerville, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is receiving a helping hand from a good Samaritan on Saturday, September 3rd. The shelter, which is currently over capacity, will have the entire adoption floor sponsored and will waive all adoption fees, except for puppies. "All of our animals are crossing their...
abcnews4.com
SC OSHA investigating death at Dorchester Co. plant after worker killed by machinery
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into the death of a woman at a manufacturing plant earlier this week. A spokesperson for Dorchester County confirmed that Fire and EMS crews responded to the Sundaram Clayton plant in...
abcnews4.com
State rep calls for action to help with Charleston's consistent mold problems
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorothy Greene had to move out of her home of 15 years, because large amounts of black mold were making her sick, according to her family. State Rep. Wendell Gilliard wanted to see the problem for himself. “And believe me, I could not believe the...
abcnews4.com
Woman in North Charleston shot dead in her home, suspect arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCIV) — A North Charleston woman was found dead in her apartment Thursday night after police responded to a disturbance call. According to North Charleston Police, officers were dispatched around midnight on September 1 to a call by a woman asking them to remove a man from her home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
Mount Pleasant animal hospital phone scammed out of $10,000
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — East Cooper Animal Hospital was phone scammed out of $9,996.12 after a blocked number claiming to be a point of sale service told an employee to enter a code into a credit card processing device. Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were sent to the...
abcnews4.com
Person injured by lightning strike in Colleton County: CCFR
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was transported to the hospital on Thursday after lightning struck just feet away from him in Colleton County, according to officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The victim was at a work site on Combahee Road around 1 p.m. when lightning struck a...
abcnews4.com
White Knoll 35, Colleton County 14 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals
White Knoll defeats Colleton County, 35-14. White Knoll 35, Colleton County 14 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals.
abcnews4.com
Porter-Gaud 41, Camden Military 6 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals
Port-Gaud defeats Camden Military, 41-6. Porter-Gaud 41, Camden Military 6 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals.
abcnews4.com
CCSO investigating early-morning robbery at Ladson-area gas station
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early-morning robbery at a convenience store in the Ladson area. Thursday at about 1 a.m., deputies responded to the 7-Eleven located at 9488 Highway 78 for reports of a robbery. The store clerk reported that a...
abcnews4.com
Seven schools in Dorchester School District Two received more than $86,000 in grants
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Seven Schools in Dorchester School District Two received $86,307 in state grants that will go towards high-quality arts learning. The Arts Curricular Grants were given by the South Carolina Department of Education through the Distinguished Arts Program. District Two educators were selected because of...
abcnews4.com
Adams run homeowner shoots intruder; suspect to face charges: CCSO
ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is recovering after being shot while breaking into an Adams Run home early Saturday morning, according to a release from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Mauss Hill Road at around 3:30 a.m....
abcnews4.com
Missing 3-year-old found dead in pond after chasing ducks: Police
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A missing 3-year-old-boy was recovered in a pond and pronounced dead after police said he was chasing ducks near his home. Officials reported that 3-year-old Mason Henley was missing Wednesday evening. According to the Port Royal Police Department, officers responded to those reports at...
Comments / 0