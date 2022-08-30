ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

PHOTOS | Waterspouts spotted offshore in Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several waterspouts were spotted off the coast in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division, the waterspouts were associated with some storms off the coast from Murrells Inlet to South Santee River. Keri Leachman was able...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
abcnews4.com

Memorial motorcycle ride honors victims of downtown Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens of motorcycle riders braved rainy conditions on Thursday, September 2, to honor two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston. The memorial motorcycle ride, which ended at The Royal American restaurant and bar, was held in memory of Patrick...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Restaurants
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
abcnews4.com

GasBuddy: Nearly $1/gal price drop since July 4th going into Labor Day

According to GasBuddy, gas prices have declined every week this summer since July 4th. GasBuddy previously predicted gas prices were expected to fall this past June. Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy, says several states, including South Carolina, may see average gas prices fall under $3 a gallon, which is excellent news for South Carolina residents.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

$3 tickets celebrating Regal cinema day

Are you a movie fanatic? See any movie you'd like for just $3 at any Regal theatre. On Saturday, September 3, Regal and the Cinema Foundation are celebrating their National Cinema Day. The Charleston area has two Regal theatres available to you. -Regal Palmetto Grande in Mount Pleasant. -Regal Azalea...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Food Drink
abcnews4.com

Adoption fees waived at Dorchester Paws on Saturday

Summerville, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is receiving a helping hand from a good Samaritan on Saturday, September 3rd. The shelter, which is currently over capacity, will have the entire adoption floor sponsored and will waive all adoption fees, except for puppies. "All of our animals are crossing their...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
abcnews4.com

Mount Pleasant animal hospital phone scammed out of $10,000

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — East Cooper Animal Hospital was phone scammed out of $9,996.12 after a blocked number claiming to be a point of sale service told an employee to enter a code into a credit card processing device. Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were sent to the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Person injured by lightning strike in Colleton County: CCFR

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was transported to the hospital on Thursday after lightning struck just feet away from him in Colleton County, according to officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The victim was at a work site on Combahee Road around 1 p.m. when lightning struck a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Adams run homeowner shoots intruder; suspect to face charges: CCSO

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is recovering after being shot while breaking into an Adams Run home early Saturday morning, according to a release from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Mauss Hill Road at around 3:30 a.m....
ADAMS RUN, SC
abcnews4.com

Missing 3-year-old found dead in pond after chasing ducks: Police

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A missing 3-year-old-boy was recovered in a pond and pronounced dead after police said he was chasing ducks near his home. Officials reported that 3-year-old Mason Henley was missing Wednesday evening. According to the Port Royal Police Department, officers responded to those reports at...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy