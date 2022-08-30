Read full article on original website
Suspect vehicle in I-495 shooting found on fire, investigation continues: VSP
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.
Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
WJLA
Suspect among 2 injured after police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in head-on crash in VA
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police released more details Friday about a police pursuit turned crash late Thursday in Alexandria, Virginia. According to VSP, a trooper was on I-395 near Route 648 in Arlington County around 10:27 p.m., when the trooper saw a vehicle on the side strike another vehicle. The trooper caught up with the striking vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop.
NBC Washington
Arrest Made in District Heights Deadly Shooting: Police
A suspect is in custody for a shooting that killed one man in District Heights, Maryland, authorities say. Police arrested Trevon Cox, 20, of Clinton in connection to the fatal shooting of Stanley Ramey, 28, of District Heights. Police were called to the scene of a shooting at 2100 block...
Police investigate shooting in Windsor Mill that killed juvenile
Officers responded around 9:24 p.m. to the area of Liberty Road and Washington Avenue in Windsor Mill.
fox5dc.com
Police search for man accused of shooting juvenile in Southeast
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for 45-year-old Delmar Whitley who is accused of shooting a juvenile. Police say Whitley injured a kid Wednesday morning on Alabama Avenue in Southeast. They found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for...
Man charged for fatal shooting in Alexandria apartment complex parking lot
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 22-year-old man accused of shooting a man to death in the parking lot of an Alexandria apartment complex is facing multiple charges, according to police. The shooting, that happened Tuesday afternoon, on Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley left a man suffering from multiple...
Man facing charges after crashing stolen car during police chase in Fairfax
The suspect was on South Kings Highway heading towards Telegraph Road when he hit the raised median and crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head on. The impact caused the suspect's vehicle to overturn twice before it came to a stop on its side.
Driver, passenger hospitalized after MetroAccess car crash
WASHINGTON — A driver and passenger are in the hospital after a MetroAccess car struck parked cars and tipped onto its side Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Rock Creek Church Road Northwest and Varnum Street Northwest, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). A spokesperson said the car struck two parked cars in the area before tipping on its side. One customer was on board at the time. Both the driver of the car and the passenger were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, WMATA said. The severity of those injuries are not known at this time.
WJLA
Man found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in southeast DC: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was fatally shot in southeast D.C. early Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said. At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 18th and Q Street SE and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to MPD Commander of the 6th District Darnel Robinson.
alextimes.com
Suspect arrested in Saturday shooting
The Alexandria Police Department arrested one person in connection to a shooting that injured an innocent bystander on Saturday, according to a news release. Tykeece Simms, 21, of Alexandria, has been charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful discharge of a firearm, according to a news release from APD. He is being held without bond at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center.
Charles Sheriff seeks answers in 43-year-old cold case
This week marks the anniversary of the homicide of Vickie Lynn Belk, a 28-year-old resident of Alexandria, VA. Her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Vickie and her family. On August 29, 1979, a local teenager was riding his bicycle along Metropolitan Church Road near Route 227 in Bryans Road, Maryland, […]
theriver953.com
VSP ask for the public’s help in fatal accident investigation
The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate an accident in Fauquier County on Sun. Aug. 28. The fatal accident occurred around 2 p.m. when a Freightliner Tractor Trailer collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Route 17 and 29. A 77...
Bay Net
3 Waldorf Men Arrested After Police Recover Firearm, Marijuana
WALDORF, Md. – On August 29 at 4:29 p.m., officers recovered two bags of marijuana and a polymer “ghost gun” – meaning the gun did not have a serial number – after investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Aldersgate Place in Waldorf. The...
Construction worker dies from fall at site in Alexandria, police looking for witnesses
Anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Alexandria Police at 703-746-4444.
clayconews.com
Washington, D.C. Biker Killed In Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash On Interstate 495 in Prince George’s County, Maryland
FORESTVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that occurred late Wednesday night August 31, 2022 in Prince George’s County. At about 11:10 P.M. on Wednesday, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the outer loop...
fox5dc.com
4 arrested in Fairfax County after police pursuit, crash involving stolen car from Prince George's County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Four suspects were arrested in Fairfax County after a carjacking and pursuit that started in Prince George's County, Maryland and ended with a crash along Richmond Highway, according to police. According to Fairfax County Police, the incident started Thursday afternoon after the suspects allegedly stole a...
Several families in Maryland displaced after apartment fire
12 families have to find somewhere to stay Thursday night after a Lanham apartment caught fire. The people living there say they were shocked and confused when they saw smoke and flames coming from the roof of their building.
mountvernongazette.com
Shooting in Mount Vernon Leaves One Dead, One in Custody
One man was killed and an arrest was made in a shooting in the Mount Vernon Square apartments on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Fairfax County Police said. According to the police, shots were fired around 2 p.m. prompting the police to swarm the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive in, where they “encountered a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body,” said FCPD spokesperson Katherine Hayek on the scene following the shooting. “He died on the way to the hospital,” Hayek added, at the press conference with Major Eli Cory.
36 Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 36 year-old man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. Thursday...
