Alexandria, VA

WJLA

Suspect vehicle in I-495 shooting found on fire, investigation continues: VSP

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Suspect among 2 injured after police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in head-on crash in VA

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police released more details Friday about a police pursuit turned crash late Thursday in Alexandria, Virginia. According to VSP, a trooper was on I-395 near Route 648 in Arlington County around 10:27 p.m., when the trooper saw a vehicle on the side strike another vehicle. The trooper caught up with the striking vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Arrest Made in District Heights Deadly Shooting: Police

A suspect is in custody for a shooting that killed one man in District Heights, Maryland, authorities say. Police arrested Trevon Cox, 20, of Clinton in connection to the fatal shooting of Stanley Ramey, 28, of District Heights. Police were called to the scene of a shooting at 2100 block...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Crime & Safety
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

Police search for man accused of shooting juvenile in Southeast

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for 45-year-old Delmar Whitley who is accused of shooting a juvenile. Police say Whitley injured a kid Wednesday morning on Alabama Avenue in Southeast. They found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Driver, passenger hospitalized after MetroAccess car crash

WASHINGTON — A driver and passenger are in the hospital after a MetroAccess car struck parked cars and tipped onto its side Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Rock Creek Church Road Northwest and Varnum Street Northwest, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). A spokesperson said the car struck two parked cars in the area before tipping on its side. One customer was on board at the time. Both the driver of the car and the passenger were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, WMATA said. The severity of those injuries are not known at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in southeast DC: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was fatally shot in southeast D.C. early Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said. At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 18th and Q Street SE and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to MPD Commander of the 6th District Darnel Robinson.
WASHINGTON, DC
alextimes.com

Suspect arrested in Saturday shooting

The Alexandria Police Department arrested one person in connection to a shooting that injured an innocent bystander on Saturday, according to a news release. Tykeece Simms, 21, of Alexandria, has been charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful discharge of a firearm, according to a news release from APD. He is being held without bond at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theriver953.com

VSP ask for the public’s help in fatal accident investigation

The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate an accident in Fauquier County on Sun. Aug. 28. The fatal accident occurred around 2 p.m. when a Freightliner Tractor Trailer collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Route 17 and 29. A 77...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
mountvernongazette.com

Shooting in Mount Vernon Leaves One Dead, One in Custody

One man was killed and an arrest was made in a shooting in the Mount Vernon Square apartments on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Fairfax County Police said. According to the police, shots were fired around 2 p.m. prompting the police to swarm the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive in, where they “encountered a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body,” said FCPD spokesperson Katherine Hayek on the scene following the shooting. “He died on the way to the hospital,” Hayek added, at the press conference with Major Eli Cory.
MOUNT VERNON, VA

