Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Casper's Council of People with Disabilities seeking members

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities, an advisory committee to the Casper City Council, is seeking applications from Casper residents who wish to serve as volunteer members. “We are an educational and solution-oriented advisory board. We work to be a catalyst for promoting self-advocacy, equality,...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Girl Scouts mobile STEM lab to stop at Labor Day event in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A mobile STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) lab will be making a stop in Casper on Labor Day Monday. The mobile lab, operated by the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming, will be at the Sunrise Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, during the 2022 Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Contest and Car Show.
CASPER, WY
City
Natrona, WY
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Mills, WY
Casper, WY
Government
Mills, WY
Government
oilcity.news

Natrona County among Wyoming's fastest for personal income growth

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County offered one of the fastest personal income growths in Wyoming between 2001 and 2018, according to a new University of Wyoming Extension bulletin. The 148-page study provides an in-depth look at Wyoming and its counties’ personal income sources and trends over the 18-year period....
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Bands entertain during final Casper Art Walk of 2022

CASPER, Wyo. — The final Casper Art Walk of 2022 took place Thursday in downtown Casper. Since its inception in 2015, the walkabout event has been focused primarily on featuring local artists and galleries, according to Claire Marlowe, co-founder and owner of Scarlowe’s Art of Coffee and Gallery.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crews nearing containment on fire near Dave Johnston Power Plant

CASPER, Wyo. — Crews have a fire northeast of the Dave Johnston Power Plant “pretty well contained,” Glenrock Fire Department Secretary Hummer Wicket told Oil City around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The fire, which was reported around 2:30 p.m., started between the plant and the tank farm about...
GLENROCK, WY
#Economy#Art#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Digital#Casper Area Mpo
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper local frustrated with USPS over safety concerns

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A seven-month battle over mail delivery safety has left a Casper man driving to the next town to pick up his mail. “This has really been an issue that I’ve noticed since February, and it’s been ongoing, and you see LLVs and postal vehicles driving up and down the sidewalks servicing the mailboxes here, and it’s just a huge safety issue,” said Tim Starks.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

There's a new OB/GYN in Casper and her name is Brittany Myers

Doctor Brittany Myers, 30, is the newest member of the Women's Health Associates team. She has openings and space for immediate consults and is fresh from training; she's up on the latest techniques and protocols. Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Myers moved back to the Cowboy State after completing her OB/GYN...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Dry lightning storm touched off roughly 1,500-acre fire east of Glenrock

CASPER, Wyo. — Officials say a dry lightning storm rolling through Converse County on Wednesday afternoon touched off a large wildland fire east of Glenrock. Converse County Emergency Management estimated the “Tank Farm Fire” at around 1,500 acres Wednesday around 7 p.m. It had been mostly contained to a dry creek bed, where stands of cottonwoods continued to burn overnight, monitored by crews.
GLENROCK, WY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming's Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared

The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Downtown Casper Theaters Closed Until November

If you want to see a movie in Casper this autumn, you're going to have to head east or west, as both the America and Rialto theaters are currently closed. That's according to the theaters' own marquees, which stated that they are "on vacation" but will "see you in November."
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (8/22/22–8/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 22 through Aug. 29. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum to host Spanish-American War program

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will host the program “Wyoming National Guardsmen in the Philippines, 1898–1899″ on Thursday, Sept. 15, in Casper. Mark Johnson, PhD, a contract historian for the Wyoming National Guard and the Senior Army Instructor at Natrona County High School in Casper, will present the program. It will start at 7 p.m. at the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum and will be broadcast via Facebook live.
CASPER, WY

