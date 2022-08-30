Ohio leaders are sitting on $85 million that could draw more counselors, social workers into mental health fields

Read full article on original website
ideastream.org
Ohio is helping people with disabilities find jobs
States from across the country are trying to model Ohio as it helps some of the 1.7 million Ohioans with disabilities find work. Just before the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order making the state a disability inclusion state. What does that mean? Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) Director Kevin Miller says one main goal is to help people with disabilities get a job.
wksu.org
A new legal maneuver is being taken to keep abortion clinics in Ohio open
Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio abortion providers, who have been waiting for two months for the Ohio Supreme Court to rule on the state law that bans abortion when fetal cardiac activity has been detected, asked the high court Friday morning to dismiss its case as they pursue new legal avenues they hope will produce a faster ruling.
spectrumnews1.com
Northeast Ohio Medical University program focuses on need for more rural doctors
The shortage of doctors in rural areas of Ohio is a significant concern. As Northeast Ohio Medical University President Dr. John Langell explained, "You don't tend to have large health centers with specialists present in those areas, and this has become an even more dramatic issue since the pandemic when so many providers have left the healthcare workforce."
spectrumnews1.com
Salem doctor weighs in on physician shortage in rural Ohio
SALEM, Ohio — Dr. Mike Sevilla has a lot of hometown pride. “I wanted to give back to the community that has given me so much," he said. Sevilla has been a primary care physician at the Family Practice Center of Salem for 20 years. “This was what my...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Ohio Inspector General report found that nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino. We’re talking about how many hours they falsified and what else they were doing (including working...
How the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Ohioans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation has hit record high numbers this year, impacting Ohioans trying to make ends meet. The Inflation Reduction Act has caused some divide between economists and politicians. Despite the criticism, White House Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said it will help Ohioans pinch a few pennies. “Just that little extra bit […]
Ohio women outpace men in new voter registration by at least 8%, studies show
Women in Ohio are signing up to vote at “jaw-dropping” rates, new reports show.
townandtourist.com
17 Best Romantic Getaways in Northeast Ohio (Castles, Cabins, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. There are many fantastic day outings and weekend getaways available in Ohio. Peaceful rural landscapes, lakes, castles, restaurants, wedding venues, and Ohio resorts with hiking trails are all nearby.
The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
buckeyefirearms.org
Buckeye Firearms Assoc. exam of Hamilton Co. court records reveal problems with criminal justice system
On June 9, the Cincinnati Enquirer and USA Today Network published the results of an investigation they had done in an attempt to get some more concrete predictions about what life in Ohio with permitless carry would look like. To do so, they took a look at court data -...
WLWT 5
ACLU, Planned Parenthood file lawsuit against Ohio over abortion rights
CINCINNATI — The ACLU of Ohio, Planned Parenthood filed a joint lawsuit Friday aimed at restoring abortion access in the state. The lawsuit filed in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas brings a state constitutional challenge against SB 23, the law banning abortion at approximately six weeks of pregnancy. It's also known as the Heartbeat Bill.
Ohio sees surge in women registering to vote after abortion access restricted
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe and Ohio enacted abortion […] The post Ohio sees surge in women registering to vote after abortion access restricted appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Government May Soon Kill a Solar Project in Gov. Mike DeWine's Backyard
State officials recommended against granting a permit to build a solar farm in Greene County capable of powering an estimated 34,000 homes per year.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino, according to an Ohio Inspector General report. The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, which is charged with investigating fraud and waste...
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
It’s in Lake Erie. It was likely in Wendy’s burgers. Why are we seeing so much E. coli? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heavy rain caused the second combined sewer overflow at Edgewater Beach this month. And E. coli infections have sickened 23 Ohioans. We’re talking about Lake Erie and Wendy’s on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with...
Ohio sees a COVID-19 case comeback
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 25,280 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, upsetting weeks of a downward trend for the virus.
U.S. Senate candidates in Ohio need to give moderate voters more reasons to back them
I would like the U.S. Senate candidates in Ohio to know that, if their current political ads are any indicators of what is to come as we approach the elections, they are inadequate. Neither candidate will win without the moderate vote. As a voter, I specifically want to see the...
‘Extremely dangerous’: Local woman forced to leave Ohio for life-saving abortion
The impact of the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to have an effect here in Northeast Ohio. A local woman was forced to travel out of state for an abortion that she says saved her life.
