FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingsport Times-News
VanDyke wraps up fourth Kingsport Speedway track championship
KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke ran his winning streak to 11 races and wrapped up his fourth track championship at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night. The driver of the No. 15 Chevrolet finished 1.426 seconds ahead of NASCAR Drive for Diversity racer Jaiden Reyna — piloting a No. 5 Chevrolet also prepared in VanDyke’s shop — in the 60-lap Late Model Stock feature.
Kingsport Times-News
McKinney captures Bristol Dragway Footbrake race in memory of son
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tears of joy and remembrance flowed at Bristol Dragway early Saturday morning. Todd McKinney, an Elizabethton racer, scored a $10,000 win in the BTE World Footbrake Challenge.
Kingsport Times-News
Edwards’ huge night pushes Unicoi over Madison
ERWIN — How long does it take senior running back Nehemiah Edwards to run 99 yards?. Only about 18 seconds, and Unicoi County football fans found out the answer to that question in Friday’s 35-14 thumping of interstate foe Madison (N.C.) in the second quarter.
thetrek.co
AT Days 124-127: Damascus and the final days of Virginia
It had taken five weeks, but I’d finally reached the last miles of the AT in Virginia. A zero day in Damascus awaited. Here’s the detailed breakdown by day:. Day 124 – Stealth site, Deep Gap to Saunders Shelter (17 miles) Day 125 – Saunders Shelter to...
What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
(WJHL) — Clouds and rain are forecasted for the upcoming weekend, so it may be best to stay indoors amid the scattered showers. Despite the predicted weather, News Channel 11 will list all events — both indoor and outdoor — for those who don’t mind a little rain. Saturday, Sept. 3 Doe Mountain Slobberknocker HarescrambleWhat: […]
Kingsport Times-News
Wasps begin new era by hosting Concord
EMORY — Concord is traveling not even 100 miles to face Emory & Henry in a long-awaited gridiron reunion. Saturday’s season opener is the 32nd meeting between the football teams, but they have not played since 1981. In addition, the 1 p.m. game at E&H’s Fred Selfe Stadium is their first as a pair of NCAA Division II teams.
Kingsport Times-News
Boone, Cyclones game moved to ETSU
Daniel Boone saw an opportunity that coincided with a difficulty. The Trailblazers, who are still waiting for lighting to be installed at their home football field, moved their Sept. 9 football game against Elizabethton to East Tennessee State’s Greene Stadium. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Unanimous vote changes Johnson City flag
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously to change the city’s flag Thursday night, swapping the nearly 60-year-old design for a new pattern. “We’re doing our best to honor everything that came before us and everything we stand for now and everything we desire to be in the future,” said J.T […]
Kingsport Times-News
Running games look to be featured with Bears, Tornado
Two of the top ground games in Southwest Virginia will clash Friday when Union travels to Richlands. The Bears (1-0), coming off a 48-7 win over Mountain 7 District foe Lee last week, travels to Richlands (1-0) with a run-heavy offense that includes Peyton Honeycutt, quarterback Reyshawn Anderson and Johnny Satterfield and others.
Kingsport Times-News
Top-ranked Greeneville smothers Elizabethton
GREENEVILLE — The latest chapter in the Elizabethton-Greeneville football series went the way of the Greene Devils. The Cyclones were unable to solve the Greeneville defense in a 21-0 decision at Burley Stadium that put the Greene Devils (3-0) in the driver’s seat in the Region 1-4A race.
Jonesborough housing starts nearly triple last year’s
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WHL) — Cow pastures are morphing into cul-de-sacs all around Tennessee’s oldest town, which finds itself in the midst of a residential building boom. The town recorded 102 single-family building permits from January through July this year with a value of $21.4 million. The dollar value is nearly triple last year’s to this […]
Kingsport Times-News
Spotlight on running game when Bears, Tornado square off
Two of the top ground games in Southwest Virginia football clash Friday when Union travels to Richlands. The Bears (1-0), coming off a 48-7 Mountain 7 District win over Lee High, rely on a run-heavy offense featuring Peyton Honeycutt, quarterback Reyshawn Anderson and Johnny Satterfield and others.
Kingsport Times-News
Cyclones, No. 1 Greene Devils renew fierce rivalry
Over the past five seasons, Class 4A teams in Tennessee have kept tabs on the rivalry between Elizabethton and Greeneville. That’s because one of these teams has played for a state championship in each of the last five years, winning four times.
Kingsport Times-News
Carson and Co. click in Tribe's Region 1-6A rout of 'Canes
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett broke free from a competitive game late in the first half Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium before rolling to a 42-14 win over Morristown East in the Region 1-6A opener for both teams. Senior Jake Carson had a dandy game throwing the football for the...
Kingsport Times-News
Saylors’ spectacular start sets stage for ETSU win
JOHNSON CITY — Jacob Saylors wanted to get off to a good start this season and once the lights came on he didn’t waste any time. Twelve minutes into his first game, East Tennessee State’s star running back was already living up to the hype with three touchdowns. It set the tone in the Bucs’ 44-7 win over Mars Hill in a nonconference football game Thursday night at Greene Stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
wjhl.com
Concert Event to be held at Local Distillery
(WJHL) Tiny Roberson with East Tennessee Distillery and Seth McKay from Slick Cadillac tell us about a concert event to be held Sunday, September 4th at the Distillery in Piney Flats. For more information visit them on Facebook.
Kingsport couple directly impacted by 9/11 organize event in memory of fallen family member
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The impacts of 9/11 continue to ripple through the country more than two decades after the event — even more so closer to the anniversary of the terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people. Willow and Tom Clerici Jr. moved from New Jersey to Kingsport in 2021. This […]
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful thanks volunteers for latest cleanup
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter group expressed its thanks to the 14 volunteers who spent a couple of hours on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27 picking up litter and trash along the Milligan Highway. In addition to its mission of working to keep all of...
Pungo Farm pumpkin patch opening in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Pungo pumpkin farm is set to open in Nickelsville, Virginia on Saturday, complete with all the fall activities that accompany them. According to a Facebook post from Pungo Farms, the business opens its fields Saturday at 209 Pungo Drive. “Pungo Farms started in 2018 with a few chickens and a […]
