Colorado State

Local Colorado Veteran Hospitals collectively hosting a virtual suicide prevention summit

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

Preventing suicide is the VA’s number one clinical priority, that’s why this September 7th, three Veteran Hospitals that serve the Veterans here in Colorado are collectively hosting a virtual suicide prevention summit.

This the third year conducting the half day event and the event continues to grow in scope and participation. This event is a way to spotlight many of these efforts and exemplify the tremendous effort across Colorado.

Veteran’s, Families, community organizations, and anyone who supports the cause is welcome to join, learn, and expand their knowledge. There is a lot of energy, motivation, and hope that this community brings to our Veterans. Suicide Prevention requires a public health model, meaning everyone has a role to play. We want to invite everyone to join us on September 7th, 945-230pm by going to local Denver VA website , finding the information on the events page.

