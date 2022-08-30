Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi Suydam
Related
WKRN
Accused serial burglar caught in South Nashville
A wanted felon who has been accused of burglarizing a number of places in a South Nashville neighborhood has been arrested. The incident caught on camera and shared only on News 2.
WKRN
Antioch teenager charged in connection to fatal shooting of 13-year-old
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have charged a 16-year-old with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old. The incident happened August 22nd just before 6 p.m. on the wood line near a home on Benzing Road. Investigators said the two were handling a loaded gun, and...
Drugs, weapons seized during raid at West Nashville home
Metro police reported 29-year-old Nicole Madden and Edwin Santiago, 42, were taken into custody after the search of the home in the 6000 block of Charlotte Pike.
WKRN
Man wanted for severe assault in Franklin
Nashville one of top cities for apartment construction. Investigation underway after fire at Ramsey Solutions …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 3, …. World Vulture Day: Meet Fester from the Nashville …. Combating student homelessness in Sumner County. Family and friends remember gun violence victim. Search continues for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman shot, killed in Madison apartment during argument
A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Sealey Drive in Madison.
Gallatin attempted murder suspect turns self in
A man accused of attempted murder and wanted by Gallatin Police has turned himself in.
WKRN
Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders
The man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting out of Gallatin has surrendered to police. Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders. Middle TN GOP candidate questioned about abortion …. Adult changing stations being added to some Tennessee …. Nashville airport prepares for busy Labor Day weekend …. Nashville,...
WKRN
Nashville, TN serial robbery suspect identified
Investigators have identified a man accused of robbing multiple banks and businesses across Nashville.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSMV
Suspect sought for shooting woman outside Antioch bar
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside of a pool hall in Antioch on Wednesday morning. According to police at the scene, an altercation began inside of TNT Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road and carried over into the parking lot. Shots were fired and a woman involved in the fight was hit.
1 dead after shooting at North Nashville gas station
The shooting happened around 8:10 a.m. at a gas station at Jefferson Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.
whopam.com
Elkton woman arrested after shots fired incident at Hopkinsville motel
A shots fired investigation early Thursday morning at the Manhattan Motel on South Main Street in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of an Elkton woman. An arrest citation for 58-year old Janice Beck of Elkton alleges she fired a gun at a vehicle that pulled into the parking lot of the motel shortly after 2 a.m., with the driver and everyone outside of the motel avoiding injury.
Man killed in shooting on Jefferson Street, investigation underway
Police said a man was shot near Paul's Market on Jefferson Street around 8 a.m. They were driven in a private vehicle to the hospital, and later died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro police searching for suspected serial robber targeting banks, businesses across Nashville
Authorities are searching for a man who is allegedly connected to a string of robberies in Nashville.
Neighbors witness first Hendersonville homicide in 2 years, in their front yards
NewsChannel 5 spoke to several people, both on and off camera, who paint the picture of this being a dangerous stalking situation that ended in a truly tragic way.
Man Sought for Six Recent Nashville Area Bank/Business Robberies
The public’s assistance is being sought to locate serial bank/business robbery suspect Robert Michael Durham, 43, who has six outstanding warrants in the following cases:. Pinnacle Bank, 2300 West End Avenue, on August 30;. Fifth Third Bank, 1715 West End Avenue, on August 25;. Fifth Third Bank, 2000 Wedgewood...
Spring Hill police stop car full of stolen checks, drugs
Methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, fake names, and stolen checks—Spring Hill Police officers have a lot to untangle after a traffic stop on a group of people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
Murfreesboro police investigating shooting on W. Molloy Lane
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — An overnight shooting in Murfreesboro is under investigation, police report. Officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department were called to the 1500 block of W. Molloy Lane around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police tell FOX 17 News a male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound...
Gas station clerk shot, killed in Smyrna; Search for suspect underway
Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a gas station clerk was shot and killed in Smyrna early Tuesday morning.
Watch: Wilson Co. deputies find endangered child in U-Haul on interstate
Authorities in Tennessee were after a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his infant son, and it took drastic measures to stop a van on the run.
15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of another teen in East Nashville
A 15-year-old faces criminal homicide charges following a shooting that left another teen dead in East Nashville on Sunday.
Comments / 1