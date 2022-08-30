ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

WKRN

Man wanted for severe assault in Franklin

Nashville one of top cities for apartment construction. Investigation underway after fire at Ramsey Solutions …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 3, …. World Vulture Day: Meet Fester from the Nashville …. Combating student homelessness in Sumner County. Family and friends remember gun violence victim. Search continues for...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders

The man wanted for attempted murder in a shooting out of Gallatin has surrendered to police. Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders. Middle TN GOP candidate questioned about abortion …. Adult changing stations being added to some Tennessee …. Nashville airport prepares for busy Labor Day weekend …. Nashville,...
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Suspect sought for shooting woman outside Antioch bar

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside of a pool hall in Antioch on Wednesday morning. According to police at the scene, an altercation began inside of TNT Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road and carried over into the parking lot. Shots were fired and a woman involved in the fight was hit.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Elkton woman arrested after shots fired incident at Hopkinsville motel

A shots fired investigation early Thursday morning at the Manhattan Motel on South Main Street in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of an Elkton woman. An arrest citation for 58-year old Janice Beck of Elkton alleges she fired a gun at a vehicle that pulled into the parking lot of the motel shortly after 2 a.m., with the driver and everyone outside of the motel avoiding injury.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Murfreesboro police investigating shooting on W. Molloy Lane

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — An overnight shooting in Murfreesboro is under investigation, police report. Officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department were called to the 1500 block of W. Molloy Lane around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police tell FOX 17 News a male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound...
MURFREESBORO, TN

