kvrr.com
Construction Begins On Townhomes At Center of City of Fargo Dispute
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Roers has started construction on seven townhomes on the east side of St. Paul’s Newman Center in north Fargo. They were supposed to be built by December 2021 in an agreement with the city for the project that includes the center, faith-based housing, and the “View on University Apartments.”
valleynewslive.com
Free nursing assistant training program extended
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced a $2.4 million investment to continue their free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant program provides future nurses with free training, books, uniforms and covers the cost of their certification exam. The program has...
valleynewslive.com
Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND
A 13-year-old teen from Climax was hurt in a collision involving two off-road vehicles in Mahnomen County. Two die after car hits tree on Highway 2 near Crookston. Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. VNL Whistleblower: Moorhead mom speaks out...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead business reports brisk sales of THC edibles following new state law
(Moorhead, MN) -- A shop in Moorhead is reporting brisk sales of THC edibles, after a new law allowing the sale of the products in Minnesota went into effect July 1st. "It's legal so you can get over that whole stigma of buying stuff on the street or in a parking lot. No one needs to do that stuff anymore. It's made clean and local by a good group of people,"
wdayradionow.com
Flak continues to fly in flap over toilet at Fargo National Cemetery
(Fargo, ND) -- A representative for the Fargo Honor Guard says there is still no resolution between their group and VA officials at Fort Snelling, when it comes to differing plans for improvements at the Fargo National Cemetery. "You know I am hoping their is a resolution, and we are...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo man frustrated after Job Service North Dakota accuses him of fraud related to Covid-19 unemployment benefits
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man says Job Service North Dakota is accusing him of fraud and asking him to pay back more than three thousand dollars in Covid-19 related unemployment funds. "Basically Job Service said hey you actually got money you should not have received and now we are...
kfgo.com
Natural gas line cut near West Fargo, some customers lose gas service
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A contractor cut a four-inch natural gas line during installation Thurs. morning causing a gas leak that cut off service to about 30 Xcel Energy customers in a residential area at the intersection of County Road 17 and 32nd Ave. north of West Fargo. The...
valleynewslive.com
Hornbacher’s now accepting EBT SNAP for same-day Instacart deliveries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hornbacher’s is now accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) for same-day delivery and curbside pickup orders placed via Instacart. EBT SNAP participants can now use their benefits to access fresh food and pantry staples online from 8 Hornbacher’s...
valleynewslive.com
Fire crews are on scene of a large house fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Fire crews are currently on the scene of a large house fire. They were called just before 2:15 p.m. to the 300 block of 8th Avenue S. According to dispatch audio, when firefighters arrived someone was standing on the roof. The Red Cross...
valleynewslive.com
I-94 ramp exit ramp in Moorhead closing today
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) Heads up for drivers in the Fargo-Moorhead area, for people driving on interstate 94 in Moorhead on Thursday, September 1st. The Minnesota department of transportation says the eastbound exit ramp at 20th street is closing from 8:30 this morning to about 3 this afternoon. The...
wdayradionow.com
All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed
(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
Man killed in Fargo fixed object crash
FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A 33-year-old man was killed in an accident on Interstate 29 in Fargo when his car collided with a concrete pillar. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, the man was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 (mile marker 63) near the tri-level interchange. when his […]
froggyweb.com
Total Lunar Eclipse November 7-8
The total lunar eclipse falls on November 7-8 this year and most of North Dakota will be able to view it! The Fargo area should be able to see all total+partial and if you go all the way out to the western part of the state around Williston, you’ll be able to see the entire eclipse. Check out the map.
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever!
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
valleynewslive.com
Local bar and grill paying employees amidst months-long closure
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Businesses have had a tough run the last couple years, from COVID-19, to inflation, to worker shortages. It seems like they can’t catch a break, and one Fargo bar and grill took another hit after a kitchen fire closed them down on August 6.
ndsuspectrum.com
Group chat reveals racial and homophobic slurs from North Dakota Young Republicans
ND Representative Joshua Boschee comments on messages posted by North Dakota State University students. A North Dakota Young Republican (NDYR) group chat was leaked revealing racial, ethnic and homophobic slurs. The chat was revealed by Fargo Forum reporter Rob Port on Aug. 19. Since the release, organizations, including the North Dakota GOP (NDGOP) and NDSU, have released statements condemning the behavior.
trfradio.com
Oklee Man Struck Wednesday in Rural East Grand Forks
A pedestrian was struck yesterday in a rural area of Polk County. Donald Howard, 46 was reportedly securing a load on a trailer near the intersection of 340th Avenue southwest and 110th Street street, rural East Grand Forks when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 41-year old Kristina Potucek of Warren.
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Hwy 75 Collision in Polk County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joann Papke, 62 of Clearbrook was injured when the southbound 2012 Honda Civic she was driving struck a 1999 Pontiac driven by Jacob Waldorf, 27 of Warren. Waldorf was also injured in the crash According to the report Waldorf was eastbound on County Road 21, crossing over Highway 75 when the vehicles collided.
kvrr.com
Man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks
NEAR EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – An Oklee man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in rural East Grand Forks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340th Avenue and 110th Street Southwest around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six-year-old Donald Howard was loading a...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Four detained in high risk knock and announce search warrant in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A high-risk knock and announce search warrant has led to four people being detained in South Fargo Thursday morning. Fargo Police, along with Red River Valley SWAT executed the warrant at an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway South around 6:53 a.m. A...
