The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Man wanted for severe assault in Franklin
Combating student homelessness in Sumner County
Antioch teenager charged in connection to fatal shooting of 13-year-old
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have charged a 16-year-old with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old. The incident happened August 22nd just before 6 p.m. on the wood line near a home on Benzing Road. Investigators said the two were handling a loaded gun, and...
Nashville, TN serial robbery suspect identified
Investigators have identified a man accused of robbing multiple banks and businesses across Nashville.
Body of missing Sumner County man identified
The Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the body of Joshua Herrington, who had gone missing from Gallatin in July. Search crews found his remains last week near a creek off of Old Highway 109.
Search continues for missing Tennessee man in Alaska
Steve Keel, 61, was last seen at a campsite near Deadhorse, Alaska. The avid outdoorsman and Dover resident was on a caribou hunting trip with a friend.
Gallatin man accused of attempted murder surrenders
World Vulture Day: Meet Fester from the Nashville Zoo
Furbaby Friday: Nate the Great!
Meet 1-year-old Dachshund mix and the goodest good boy, Nate! Nate is a super happy pup who is very gentle. He loves going on walks with his human(s) and hanging out with other dogs. And as you can see, he loves to smile!. He also loves car rides, playing with...
Enter to win 2-day passes to the Pilgrimage Festival!
1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WKRN (“Station”), 441 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville TN 37210, and Pilgrimage Events Inc, LLC c/o Cal Financial 1200 Villa Place Suite 407Nashville, TN 37122 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
