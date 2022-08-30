First monkeypox death in the U.S. confirmed in Texas

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – Health officials confirmed the first U.S. death related to monkeypox in Texas.

Victoria County Public Health Department director David Gonzales talked about the Crossroads’ preparation for the potential spread of the disease.

The department does not know enough about the case, so they cannot speculate its impact on the community.

However, they continue to spread awareness on social media about the disease. They communicate with local healthcare providers for any suspect cases. No cases were reported.

They do not plan to open up vaccine distribution to the general public right now since supplies are limited.

As the case numbers rise in Texas, Gonzales said the department works towards keeping the disease out of the area.

