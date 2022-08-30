ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria County, TX

First monkeypox death in the U.S. confirmed in Texas

By A'Darius McCormick
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nnopp_0hbXbSkt00

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – Health officials confirmed the first U.S. death related to monkeypox in Texas.

Victoria County Public Health Department director David Gonzales talked about the Crossroads’ preparation for the potential spread of the disease.

The department does not know enough about the case, so they cannot speculate its impact on the community.

However, they continue to spread awareness on social media about the disease. They communicate with local healthcare providers for any suspect cases. No cases were reported.

They do not plan to open up vaccine distribution to the general public right now since supplies are limited.

As the case numbers rise in Texas, Gonzales said the department works towards keeping the disease out of the area.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
Victoria County, TX
Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Victoria County, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott, TxDOT announce record $85 billion 10-year transportation plan

AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Governor Greg Abbott announced the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an uncommon level of projected transportation funding targeted...
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Black Ford SUV involved in hit-and-run collision

VICTORIA, Texas – A black Ford SUV was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Monday in the 300 block of Forrest St. in Victoria. The Victoria County Sheriff Office is asking the public for help in identifying the owner of the vehicle. If you have any information or know the owner of the vehicle, contact the VCSO at 361-575-0651. You can also call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local police arrest juvenile on three charges Wednesday night

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police Department officers arrest a juvenile following two incidents, one including theft of a handgun. At approximately 7:49 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 4100 block of N. John Stockbauer Dr. in reference to the burglary of a motor vehicle. The suspect reportedly stole a handgun from an unlocked vehicle.
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#Rewritten#Android#Breaking News#Sports Headlines
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A word from Victoria I.S.D. Supt. Quintin Shepherd

The following is an article provided by Victoria I.S.D. Supt. Quintin Shepherd. This school year the Victoria I.S.D. will again revisit our attendance boundaries with the goal of making a recommendation early in the 2023 calendar year. The first and most important thing I want you to know is that we believe most of our community will not be impacted this year. You will recall that we shifted attendance boundaries on February 25, 2020, after a several-month process of data analysis and community input. I will quickly review that process because our process this year will be very similar.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Oystermen from Calhoun County travel to Austin to protest oyster bay closures

CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas –  A group of those involved with the oystering business took a bus out of Calhoun County to Austin to attend the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s public meeting on the closure of oyster bays, something that dramatically affects those who make a living off the oyster business. Veronica Briceño is involved in the business and says...
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Lavaca County’s burn ban, Declaration of Local Disaster to rescind

LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – The Lavaca County Judge, under the authority designated by the Lavaca County Commissioners Court, will rescind the Order Restricting Outdoor Burning at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. On June 17, 2022, Lavaca County entered a burn ban, but due to recent rainfall and a decrease in public safety concern regarding outdoor burning, the burn...
LAVACA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Convicted felon arrested on three outstanding warrants during traffic stop

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 6:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Hallettsville Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Fairwinds St. The male subject came to a stop at W. Fifth Street and Kessler Street. He then bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Law enforcement established a perimeter. After a lengthy search, officials apprehended the subject and took him into custody without incident in the 100 block of Willis St.
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Academy Sports + Outdoors to surprise five local teachers with shopping spree

VICTORIA, Texas – Academy Sports + Outdoors plans to surprise five Victoria I.S.D. teachers with $1,500 worth of gift cards to help kick off the school year. At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, each teacher will receive $300 to shop Academy’s wide assortment of apparel, footwear, fitness equipment, outdoors gear and more.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy