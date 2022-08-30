Read full article on original website
Town Crier: Aug 25 to Aug. 30, 2022
The Executive Producing Director at Laguna Playhouse resigned Wednesday after a six-year run with the community cornerstone that celebrated its 100th season last year. Ellen Richard came to the Playhouse in April 2016 after working as Executive Director of the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. She has served as Executive Producing Director since February 2020.
Opinion: Finding Meaning
Waking up in picturesque Midway, Utah, I asked the Beautiful Wife if she was up for a day trip. The Beautiful Wife was intrigued, even after she learned it was to Eureka, once a bustling mining town, now more a ghost town. People still live there, but the dead outnumber the living. Two of the former are great-grandparents and I felt a duty to tend their graves.
Facing incivility and “brick walls”, Toni Iseman steps down after 24 years
As Councilmember Toni Iseman visited mentor Bonnie Hano on her deathbed in April, the long-time Laguna Beach activist held her hand and said she should not run for reelection. When the Aug. 12 filing deadline passed without Iseman declaring her intent to seek another four years in office, it marked the beginning of the end of her 24 years in public service. The veteran politician had mulled the decision for months but Hano’s words made the decision easier.
Chief wildfire defense consultant exits Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach and a retired Orange County Fire Authority battalion chief who oversaw the construction of wildfire breaks have quietly parted ways after five and a half years. Mike Rohde played a central role in managing the permitting, environmental analysis, and labor-intensive endeavor to create defensible space between wild brush and Laguna Beach homes. City leaders have earmarked $8.5 million, including about $4 million in state funding, to complete the work which found new urgency in May after the Coastal Fire destroyed multimillion homes in Laguna Niguel.
Opinion: Measure Q and The Coffee House “Megaproject”
Measure Q (aka Laguna Residents First) advocates say that their goal is to require a citizen vote on “megaprojects.” I agree that a citizen vote would be appropriate on truly large development projects. However, of the six “triggers” in Q that require a vote, only one relates to project size. The others address parking, project traffic, cumulative traffic, lot size and building height.
Opinion: Presbyterian Church Parking Structure Project: How Did We Get Here?
The Laguna Beach City Council wants to move a public parking project forward through a lease agreement between the City and Laguna Presbyterian Church. That’s puzzling because two of our councilmembers are currently working on a Parking Master Plan scheduled for completion in September. Why advance a costly parking structure project before the Parking Master Plan is completed?
