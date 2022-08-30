ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Francis Kenneth Ringdahl (August 5, 1940 – August 26, 2022)

Ken Ringdahl, 82, passed away August 26, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a vehicular accident in Oklahoma. He was born August 5, 1940, in Rock Springs, WY. The son of John Alexander Ringdahl and Wanda Twitchell Ringdahl. Mr. Ringdahl attended schools in Green River, WY. He was a 1958...
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Berry, Pebbles & Oreo

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Berry. Hi!...
Sharon Lee Sparks Pittam (October 15, 1940 – August 25, 2022)

Sharon Lee Pittam married Robert E. Pittam June 28, 1958 in Rock Springs, WY. She was a mother of four: David (Becky,) Richard, Treva (Leonard,) and Christine (Gordon); grandmother to Scheree, Jacqueline (Rugan,) Kyle (Dustin,) Robert T., Daniel (Ashton,) William (Emily,) and Garrett; and great-grandmother, GG, to Malcom, Timothy, Killian, and Rylan. She was the ringleader of the Pittam outlaws and loved her cousins Lyn Bucho and Darryl Chilton as well as the whole Pittam clan.
