Sharon Lee Pittam married Robert E. Pittam June 28, 1958 in Rock Springs, WY. She was a mother of four: David (Becky,) Richard, Treva (Leonard,) and Christine (Gordon); grandmother to Scheree, Jacqueline (Rugan,) Kyle (Dustin,) Robert T., Daniel (Ashton,) William (Emily,) and Garrett; and great-grandmother, GG, to Malcom, Timothy, Killian, and Rylan. She was the ringleader of the Pittam outlaws and loved her cousins Lyn Bucho and Darryl Chilton as well as the whole Pittam clan.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO