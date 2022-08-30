Another stressful year has passed, but it's time for the ultimate comfort television to return. The Great British Baking Show (or Bake Off, as it's called in the U.K.) is one of the best parts of fall—a true feel-good reality show that makes us fall in love with cheerful contestants and truly unwind after a high-pressure day. The U.K. premiere date for season 13 of The Great British Baking Show has been set for mid-September, and assuming that Netflix follows its typical format of dropping episodes three days after they air in the U.K., U.S. audiences will quickly meet the brand-new cohort of bakers.

