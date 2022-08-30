ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline

Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs […] The post Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Beginning of the End: California Will Completely Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars

California is poised to become the first state—and likely the first world government of any kind—to detail how it's going to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars over the course of the next decade, according to a report from the New York Times. The powerful California Air Resources Board (CARB) is expected to accept the proposal this week.
Other States May Follow California’s Lead in Banning Gas-Powered Cars by 2035

California made history last week by becoming the first state to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved an ambitious phase-out plan that will require all new passenger cars and light trucks sold in the Golden State to be electric vehicles (EV) or other zero-emissions models by the middle of the next decade.
Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW

Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
Zooz Power pushes to solve rural EV charging and energy storage

An Israeli startup thinks they may have found the solution to rural electric vehicle charging and power storage. One of the most significant challenges facing electric vehicle charging in rural areas worldwide is inconsistent power generation; if power isn’t generated, you can’t charge your car. Even in more densely populated areas, as renewables have begun to replace fossil fuels, consistent power generation remains an issue: look at California.
