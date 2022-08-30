Read full article on original website
Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline
Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs […] The post Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
California passes massive climate and clean energy package, halts closure of state's last nuclear plant
California state lawmakers worked late into Wednesday night to pass an aggressive climate legislation package, including $54 billion in new spending on clean energy and drought resilience measures, and a bill to stop the planned closure of the state's last nuclear plant.
MotorTrend Magazine
Beginning of the End: California Will Completely Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars
California is poised to become the first state—and likely the first world government of any kind—to detail how it's going to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars over the course of the next decade, according to a report from the New York Times. The powerful California Air Resources Board (CARB) is expected to accept the proposal this week.
BBC
Ovo Energy's Stephen Fitzpatrick gives stark warning over fuel bill rises
The boss of the UK's third largest energy firm is calling on the government to help people with rising gas and electricity bills. Ovo Energy's Stephen Fitzpatrick told the BBC that people will go hungry and cold, and it will be "a winter like never before" if the issue isn't urgently addressed.
FOXBusiness
California lawmakers extend life of nuclear plant as state faces power emergency
California lawmakers voted to extend the life of the state's sole nuclear power plant by five years. According to Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), Diablo Canyon power plant provides low-carbon electricity for more than 3 million people and the plant was licensed to operate into 2025. The lawmakers reversed...
Smithonian
Other States May Follow California’s Lead in Banning Gas-Powered Cars by 2035
California made history last week by becoming the first state to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved an ambitious phase-out plan that will require all new passenger cars and light trucks sold in the Golden State to be electric vehicles (EV) or other zero-emissions models by the middle of the next decade.
electrek.co
Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW
Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
teslarati.com
Zooz Power pushes to solve rural EV charging and energy storage
An Israeli startup thinks they may have found the solution to rural electric vehicle charging and power storage. One of the most significant challenges facing electric vehicle charging in rural areas worldwide is inconsistent power generation; if power isn’t generated, you can’t charge your car. Even in more densely populated areas, as renewables have begun to replace fossil fuels, consistent power generation remains an issue: look at California.
Autoweek.com
V2G (and Hydrogen) Could Save the Electric Grid as EVs Arrive En Masse
As summer heat peaks and demand for electricity peaks with it, the need for a smarter grid has never been greater. Part of the increased demand comes from electric cars, which have to plug in to the grid to “refuel.”. EVs and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can actually help...
