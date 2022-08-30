ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd Owen
People

Seeking Sister Wife: Nick Says He's 'Living the Dream' as He Marries Third Wife in Tearful Ceremony

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's season finale, Danielle gives a speech at her wedding, saying through sobs, "I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this" Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis is now a husband of three! In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season finale of the TLC show, Nick marries his third wife Danielle with his other wives, Jennifer and April, by his side at the altar. "I honestly didn't ever think I could be this happy. I didn't think happiness like this existed until...
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Jennifer Lopez Reveals New Photos from Georgia Wedding with Ben Affleck: 'This Is Heaven'

"Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders," she said in her On the JLo newsletter Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic details of her and husband Ben Affleck's weekend wedding festivities. The couple celebrated their nuptials Saturday, Aug. 20, alongside friends and family on the grounds of Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah, Georgia. In her On the JLo newsletter Thursday, Lopez — who wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil at the weekend ceremony —...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Movies#The Lord Of The Rings#Amazon Music
People

Original Hocus Pocus Star Omri Katz Confirms He's Not in Sequel but Will 'See It': 'It'll Be Good'

Omri Katz "would have loved to be involved" in the upcoming sequel to 1993's Hocus Pocus, and tells Entertainment Weekly, "I hope fans will go see it" Omri Katz may not be appearing in Hocus Pocus 2, but he can't wait to see how it all plays out. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly for an interview published Wednesday, the former actor said "unfortunately" he's "not in" the sequel to the 1993 movie, in which he played Max Dennison, the teenage protagonist who lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
People

Scream Star Heather Matarazzo Says Neve Campbell 'Should Be Paid What She's Worth': 'Get That Bag'

"We've been conditioned to be okay with crumbs while everyone else gets to eat the full meal and that's not okay," Heather Matarazzo said in the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast on Tuesday Heather Matarazzo is speaking out about Neve Campbell's decision to not return for Scream 6 due to pay negotiations. "I think that if you are the head of a franchise and you are, in part, what cemented said franchise and you have a film that's making hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars,...
CELEBRITIES
People

British Reggae Band Aswad Announces Death of Vocalist Angus 'Drummie Zeb' Gaye at 62

"Drummie has left us to join our ancestors and leaves a huge void both personally and professionally," read a statement from the band on Friday Angus "Drummie Zeb" Gaye, the lead vocalist for the British reggae band Aswad, has died, according to a statement from the band on Friday. Gaye was 62 years old. "It is with deepest regret and profound loss that we have to announce the passing of our brother Angus 'Drummie' Gaye," the statement read. "Drummie was the lead vocalist for the iconic band...
MUSIC
People

Glee Alum Sparks Surprises During Latest RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Reveal

On Friday's RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, the VH1 competition show's six remaining queens were joined by six legendary queens from RuPaul's Drag Race history to perform "Drag Duets" Warning: This post contains spoilers for RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2, episode 4. What's better than one drag queen lip syncing in a choreographed number? Two! On Friday's RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, the VH1 competition show's six remaining queens were joined by six legendary queens from RuPaul's Drag Race history to perform "Drag Duets." But one star was sadly left...
TV SHOWS
People

Jennifer Lopez Strolled Hand-in-Hand with Ben Affleck in the Fall Dress You Probably Don't Have Yet

Here’s why long-sleeve maxi dresses are a practical choice for fall After tying the knot (again!) in an intimate ceremony in Georgia in August, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been celebrating their love in a romantic honeymoon (again!), this time across Italy. Earlier this week, the couple was spotted holding hands in Laglio, a village by Lake Como, where George Clooney often vacations.  With temperature in the Italian northern lakeside province reaching high 80s throughout August, it's no surprise that Lopez chose a lacy long-sleeve maxi dress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman Bond with Russell Crowe's Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder Deleted Scene

Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to stream on Disney+ Sept. 8 and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD Sept. 27 The dynamic between Zeus and Thor could've played out much differently in Thor: Love and Thunder. In a deleted scene previewed exclusively with PEOPLE from the film ahead of its digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD release, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane (Natalie Portman) are shown sharing a tender moment in the hospital as she battles cancer. But unlike the version that ultimately made it to the final cut, this scene ends with...
MOVIES
People

Timothée Chalamet One-Ups Himself in a Backless Look at Venice Film Festival

The actor stepped out in a custom blood red Haider Ackermann ensemble at the premiere of the new film Bones and All on Friday Timothée Chalamet proved he is a fashion icon at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. On Friday, the 26-year-old actor arrived at the premiere of his upcoming film Bones and All in a custom blood red ensemble by designer Haider Ackermann. The bold look included a shimmering backless halter top — with an attached scarf around the neck — and matching fitted trousers. The Lady Bird star...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

People

314K+
Followers
50K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy