21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Reveals 'How Embarrassing' It Is to Be Recognized While Buying Intimate Items
Paedon Brown was recognized for his Sister Wives fame at the worst possible time. Christine Brown's son embarked on a hilarious — and humiliating — shopping trip recently that started with a fan saying hello, and ended with a glimpse into his shopping cart. When a store cashier...
People
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Tributes
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.are toasting to two decades of love and marriage!. The couple coordinated tribute posts on social media Thursday — both shared a romantic photos from their 2002 nuptials as well as more recent photos. In the vintage-looking image from their wedding shows Prinze...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
'90 Day Fiancé' : Bilal's Ex Says His Attempt to Quell 'Bad Blood' Is About to Go 'Real Left, Real Quick'
90 Day Fiancé's Bilal Hazziez is between a rock and a hard place. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Bilal's ex Shahidah gets into a heated argument with his current wife Shaeeda Sween as Bilal attempts to quell "bad blood" between the two.
Seeking Sister Wife: Nick Says He's 'Living the Dream' as He Marries Third Wife in Tearful Ceremony
In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's season finale, Danielle gives a speech at her wedding, saying through sobs, "I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this" Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis is now a husband of three! In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season finale of the TLC show, Nick marries his third wife Danielle with his other wives, Jennifer and April, by his side at the altar. "I honestly didn't ever think I could be this happy. I didn't think happiness like this existed until...
Mariah Carey Doubles Down on Calling Meghan Markle a 'Diva' — in the Most 'Empowering' Way
Mariah Carey has completely embraced her "diva" status — and is passing the compliment onto Meghan Markle. In a tweet promoting their chat on Meghan's Archetypes podcast, the star singer made no apologies about calling the Duchess of Sussex a "diva" during the interview discussing the multiple meanings — some good, some bad — of the word.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals New Photos from Georgia Wedding with Ben Affleck: 'This Is Heaven'
"Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders," she said in her On the JLo newsletter Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic details of her and husband Ben Affleck's weekend wedding festivities. The couple celebrated their nuptials Saturday, Aug. 20, alongside friends and family on the grounds of Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah, Georgia. In her On the JLo newsletter Thursday, Lopez — who wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil at the weekend ceremony —...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding: See Every Beautiful Photo
The blushing bride recently shared some of the gorgeous images from the pair's August 2022 nuptials in her On The JLo newsletter. Sneak peek! On Aug. 23, Jennifer Lopez dropped the first photos from her "perfect" wedding to Ben Affleck at his Georgia home on Aug. 20. Practice Makes Perfect.
Original Hocus Pocus Star Omri Katz Confirms He's Not in Sequel but Will 'See It': 'It'll Be Good'
Omri Katz "would have loved to be involved" in the upcoming sequel to 1993's Hocus Pocus, and tells Entertainment Weekly, "I hope fans will go see it" Omri Katz may not be appearing in Hocus Pocus 2, but he can't wait to see how it all plays out. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly for an interview published Wednesday, the former actor said "unfortunately" he's "not in" the sequel to the 1993 movie, in which he played Max Dennison, the teenage protagonist who lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected...
People
Newlyweds Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Step Out for a Date Night at Aaron Paul's Birthday Party
Wednesday was date night for Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons!. The newlyweds stepped out to celebrate fellow actor Aaron Paul's birthday at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood, California, sporting casual-chic attire. Plemons, 34, wore a green ringer T-shirt and blue jeans with black sneakers, while Dunst, 40, paired a...
People
Jennifer Lopez Reveals She and Ben Affleck Faced 'Unexpected Setbacks' Before 'Perfect' Ga. Wedding
Jennifer Lopez is detailing the days that led up to her wedding celebration in Georgia with Ben Affleck. Nearly a month after marrying in Las Vegas during an intimate ceremony, Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, had a larger celebration on Aug. 20 in front of 135 friends and family at the Oscar-winning actor's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve.
People
Megan Thee Stallion's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Cameo Sets Social Media Ablaze
Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 1, episode 3 of She-Hulk. The not-so-secret Megan Thee Stallion cameo on this week's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sent social media into a tizzy — and that was even before the last-minute twerking!. News had already leaked that the Grammy-winning rapper would...
Scream Star Heather Matarazzo Says Neve Campbell 'Should Be Paid What She's Worth': 'Get That Bag'
"We've been conditioned to be okay with crumbs while everyone else gets to eat the full meal and that's not okay," Heather Matarazzo said in the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast on Tuesday Heather Matarazzo is speaking out about Neve Campbell's decision to not return for Scream 6 due to pay negotiations. "I think that if you are the head of a franchise and you are, in part, what cemented said franchise and you have a film that's making hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars,...
Janet Jackson Shows Her Transformation from Makeup-Free to Full Glam in TikTok Video
Janet Jackson is flawless with or without makeup — and she proved that in a new TikTok video. On Thursday, the 56-year-old icon posted a makeup transformation while rapper Latto's song "Big Energy" played in the background. Initially, Jackson shrugged on her couch while wearing glasses, a grey headband...
British Reggae Band Aswad Announces Death of Vocalist Angus 'Drummie Zeb' Gaye at 62
"Drummie has left us to join our ancestors and leaves a huge void both personally and professionally," read a statement from the band on Friday Angus "Drummie Zeb" Gaye, the lead vocalist for the British reggae band Aswad, has died, according to a statement from the band on Friday. Gaye was 62 years old. "It is with deepest regret and profound loss that we have to announce the passing of our brother Angus 'Drummie' Gaye," the statement read. "Drummie was the lead vocalist for the iconic band...
Glee Alum Sparks Surprises During Latest RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Reveal
On Friday's RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, the VH1 competition show's six remaining queens were joined by six legendary queens from RuPaul's Drag Race history to perform "Drag Duets" Warning: This post contains spoilers for RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2, episode 4. What's better than one drag queen lip syncing in a choreographed number? Two! On Friday's RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, the VH1 competition show's six remaining queens were joined by six legendary queens from RuPaul's Drag Race history to perform "Drag Duets." But one star was sadly left...
Jennifer Lopez Strolled Hand-in-Hand with Ben Affleck in the Fall Dress You Probably Don't Have Yet
Here’s why long-sleeve maxi dresses are a practical choice for fall After tying the knot (again!) in an intimate ceremony in Georgia in August, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been celebrating their love in a romantic honeymoon (again!), this time across Italy. Earlier this week, the couple was spotted holding hands in Laglio, a village by Lake Como, where George Clooney often vacations. With temperature in the Italian northern lakeside province reaching high 80s throughout August, it's no surprise that Lopez chose a lacy long-sleeve maxi dress...
Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman Bond with Russell Crowe's Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder Deleted Scene
Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to stream on Disney+ Sept. 8 and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD Sept. 27 The dynamic between Zeus and Thor could've played out much differently in Thor: Love and Thunder. In a deleted scene previewed exclusively with PEOPLE from the film ahead of its digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD release, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane (Natalie Portman) are shown sharing a tender moment in the hospital as she battles cancer. But unlike the version that ultimately made it to the final cut, this scene ends with...
Timothée Chalamet One-Ups Himself in a Backless Look at Venice Film Festival
The actor stepped out in a custom blood red Haider Ackermann ensemble at the premiere of the new film Bones and All on Friday Timothée Chalamet proved he is a fashion icon at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. On Friday, the 26-year-old actor arrived at the premiere of his upcoming film Bones and All in a custom blood red ensemble by designer Haider Ackermann. The bold look included a shimmering backless halter top — with an attached scarf around the neck — and matching fitted trousers. The Lady Bird star...
People
