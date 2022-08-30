Ravens set initial 53-man roster; Jefferson, Badie and Means among cuts
BALTIMORE -- Safety Tony Jefferson, rookie running back Tyler Badie and veteran outside linebacker Steven Means were among the players cut Tuesday as the Baltimore Ravens set their initial 53-man roster.
Also on the list: second-year outside linebacker Daelin Hayes, defensive end Brent Urban and safety Ar'Darius Washington.
Here's the full list:
Waived
RB Tyler Badie
QB Anthony Brown
NT Isaiah Mack
FB Ben Mason
LB Zakoby McClain
RB Nate McCrary
OLB Jeremiah Moon
DT Rayshad Nichols
TE Tony Poljan
WR Makai Polk
DB David Vereen
WR Binjimen Victor
DB Ar'Darius Washington
WR Raleigh Webb
LB Chuck Wiley
Waived/Injured
WR Shemar Bridges
DT Aaron Crawford
OLB Daelin Hayes
Released/Vested Veteran
S Tony Jefferson
G Kahlil McKenzie
OLB Steven Means
CB Kevon Seymour
OT David Sharpe
The Ravens could bring some of the cuts back and add other players after placing current members of the roster on injured reserve, freeing up roster spots.
Running back Kenyan Drake is reportedly going to sign . And as ESPN's Jamison Hensley notes, both outside linebacker David Ojabo and tight end Charlie Kolar had to be on the initial 53-man roster so they could later be placed on injured reserve designated to return.
For now, here's what the roster looks like:
Quarterback (2)
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Huntley
Running Back (3)
J.K. Dobbins
Mike Davis
Justice Hill
Fullback (1)
Pat Ricard
Wide Receiver (5)
Rashod Bateman
Devin Duvernay
James Proche II
Tylan Wallace
Demarcus Robinson
Tight End (5)
Mark Andrews
Nick Boyle
Isaiah Likely
Josh Oliver
Charlie Kolar
Offensive Tackle (4)
Ronnie Stanley
Morgan Moses
Ja'Wuan James
Daniel Faalele
Offensive Guard (5)
Kevin Zeitler
Ben Powers
Patrick Mekari
Tyre Phillips
Ben Cleveland
Center (2)
Tyler Linderbaum
Trystan Colon
Defensive Tackle (5)
Calais Campbell
Michael Pierce
Justin Madubuike
Broderick Washington
Travis Jones
Outside Linebacker (3)
Odafe Oweh
Justin Houston
David Ojabo
Inside Linebacker (5)
Patrick Queen
Josh Bynes
Malik Harrison
Kristian Welch
Josh Ross
Cornerback (6)
Marlon Humphrey
Marcus Peters
Kyle Fuller
Brandon Stephens
Jalyn Armour-Davis
Damarion Williams
Safety (4)
Marcus Williams
Chuck Clark
Kyle Hamilton
Geno Stone
Kicker (1)
Justin Tucker
Punter (1)
Jordan Stout
Long Snapper (1)
Nick Moore
Running back Gus Edwards and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser have been placed on the physically unable to perform list, meaning they're out for at least four regular season games.
The team placed outside linebacker Vince Biegel, wide receiver Slade Bolden and outside linebacker Trent Harris on season-ending injured reserve.
