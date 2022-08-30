ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘Selena: The Series’ Star Lindsey Pearlman Died By Suicide, Autopsy Reveals

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity. In February, the Selena: The Series actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in California, per reports obtained by People. According to the outlet, the autopsy also found, “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system. Lindsey was first reported missing on Feb. 13. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that her “phone last pinged on Sunset blvd,” adding that the family was offering a reward if someone...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Page Six

‘Empire’ actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide

Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled the “Empire” actress’ death a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to a report obtained by People Monday. The report also noted that “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide and codeine” were found in her system. Pearlman, who played Patti Sharp in one episode of the Fox musical drama, went missing on Feb. 16 and was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in LA two days later. She was 43. An initial autopsy came back inconclusive, with a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Longtime TV anchor Leslie Griffith dies at 66 from Lyme disease

Longtime US TV anchor Leslie Griffith has died at the age of 66 at her home in Mexico from the effects of Lyme disease.A family member told KTVU that Griffith, who died on 10 August in Lake Chapala, had developed the disease following a tick bite in Oregon in 2015. The Texas-born journalist began her career working as a reporter for the Associated Press and Denver Post. She moved into television when she joined KTVU in the Bay Area in 1986 as a weekend reporter and anchor.The Emmy Award winner went on to become the co-anchor of the station’s...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

How Social Media Is Reacting To NBC Possibly Giving Up Primetime Hour: “Bring Back Jay Leno”

Bring back the old timecode. Or better yet, give the slot to Jay Leno. As usual, social media has a cynical reaction to the news that NBC may give back the third hour of primetime to its affiliates. Besides the oft-repeated slam, “wait, there’s still broadcast TV?” many viewers turned to social media to (jokingly?) suggest that NBC bring back Leno. After leaving The Tonight Show in 2009, Leno was given a consolation prize nightly talk show at 10 p.m. It was canceled four months after it launched. Other people on Twitter cracked how it’s the beginning of “Must Cede TV.” There were also...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Armie Hammer’s Aunt Reveals How He Became ‘a Monster’

In January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse, and Paige Lorenze, a college student who alleged that he branded her and spoke of removing and eating one of her ribs. Eventually, the owner of the Instagram account, Effie, materialized at a press conference...
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Here are the 4 new Netflix releases everyone will be talking about next week

Netflix has a pile of intriguing new releases coming over the next several days that should appeal to everyone from fans of reality shows to K-dramas, true-crime titles, and more. In other words, there’s pretty much something for everyone hitting the streamer in short order. And in this post, as we do each weekend, we’re going to spotlight some of the most interesting Netflix releases you should keep an eye on — and that, indeed, we think most people will be talking about over the coming week.
TV SHOWS
CBS Miami

2022 Celebrity Deaths

Actor Anne Heche at the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards. She died Friday, August 11, at the age of 53. Olivia Newton-John attends the 2019 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood on August 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. She died Aug. 8th, 202 2 at the age of 73. Vin Scully attends 2018 From Paris With Love Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. He died Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the age of 94.  (Photo by Greg Doherty/WireImage) ...
CELEBRITIES
