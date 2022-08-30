ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Edgewood ISD teacher loses job over video clip

SAN ANTONIO — The cell phone video, shot by a sixth grader, is shaky and somewhat blurry, but the words captured on the recording are crystal clear. A teacher at E.T. Wrenn Middle School in the Edgewood ISD can be heard saying to a young male student "The very fact that you exist annoys me! You are an annoying human being!"
news4sanantonio.com

Billions coming to Bexar for road improvements

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar county will see nearly $9 billion in road and infrastructure improvements over the next 10 years. Not all residents are happy with the construction and where the money is being spent. The 10 year, $85 billion dollar statewide program will 381 projects over the next 10...
12newsnow.com

Volleyball players subjected to racial slurs during match at Texas high school, mother alleges

SAN ANTONIO — A mother says her daughters were subjected to persistent racial taunts as visiting players in a volleyball match at New Braunfels Canyon High School. Jennifer Gardner Price said students in the front row of the student section shouted the N-word at players from Hays High School throughout the game, and when coaches notified Canyon administrators, "all they told the boys was 'watch your mouths.'” She says nobody was ejected from the game, and the abuse continued even as the girls were leaving the gym.
news4sanantonio.com

Baby box proposal expands on Safe Haven infant surrender plan by adding anonymity

SAN ANTONIO - Now that almost all abortions are illegal in Texas, a plan to help people legally surrender unwanted infants is being promoted by Councilman John Courage. He led a news conference today on the steps of City Hall to propose expanding the seldom-used Safe Haven program by adding baby boxes at the 54 area fire stations.
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Kids Eat Free in San Antonio – Restaurants Near You With Free Meals for Children

San Antonio has always been a great city for foodies! If you have wondered where kids can eat free in San Antonio, there are some amazing restaurants that offer stellar deals for families with kids. Due to the COVID pandemic, the number of places that offer Kids Eat Free in San Antonio has reduced. However, there are still some delicious choices for most days of the week.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'So scary that a cold did this': San Antonio boy hospitalized after common cold triggers asthma

SAN ANTONIO — Don't send your children to school sick. That's a plea from doctors and a San Antonio mother after her 6-year-old with severe asthma was put on life support, having also caught the common cold. He's been in the hospital for about two weeks and is now in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio.
news4sanantonio.com

New funding will help expand STEM opportunities for the visually impaired

New funding, a university's ingenuity, and a leading advocate's guidance could now result in sought-after jobs in coding for the blind and visually impaired. Even with a lot of developments in recent years, much of the internet isn't accessible for people with visual impairments. In 2020, a technology called Codejumper...
spectrumlocalnews.com

San Antonio Zoo: Free admission for frontline workers all September

SAN ANTONIO — To show support for the people that dedicate their life to serving others on the frontline, the San Antonio Zoo has made September Frontline Heroes Appreciation Month. Frontline workers can enjoy free admission at the zoo all month long. All doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

