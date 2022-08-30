Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Unite for Uvalde: San Antonio-area students to show support on Uvalde’s first day of school
SAN ANTONIO – Students in San Antonio-area school districts will wear maroon on Tuesday to show their support for the Uvalde community at the start of their school year. Uvalde CISD students are set to return to the classroom on Sept. 6, just over three months since the Robb Elementary School tragedy that claimed 21 lives.
KSAT 12
Teacher seen speaking to student in video in ‘unprofessional manner’ fired from Edgewood ISD, district says
SAN ANTONIO – Correction: This story was updated to reflect the teacher spoke in an unprofessional manner, not spanked the student. KSAT regrets the error. The Edgewood Independent School District has fired a teacher who was seen in a video speaking to a student in an “unprofessional manner.”
KSAT 12
Do public schools allow that? Parents pressing for answers after pastor shares church’s financial plans
SAN ANTONIO – Can you do that in a public school? Is it a violation of church and state? Parents and community members in the Mahncke Park neighborhood are questioning a local pastor’s motive after a video of remarks circulated online. In a more than hour-long podcast uploaded...
Some Texas School Districts Have Kids Sitting on the Floor of School Bus
As a kid who took the bus to school all throughout elementary and middle school. I have a lot of respect for school bus drivers. I was first one on and last one off, so you sort of develop a relationship with the driver when you're the last one on their at the end of the day. Now my school bus back in the day was packed, every seat was accounted for.
Edgewood ISD teacher loses job over video clip
SAN ANTONIO — The cell phone video, shot by a sixth grader, is shaky and somewhat blurry, but the words captured on the recording are crystal clear. A teacher at E.T. Wrenn Middle School in the Edgewood ISD can be heard saying to a young male student "The very fact that you exist annoys me! You are an annoying human being!"
KENS 5
Northside ISD parent expresses safety concerns over children learning in portable classroom
SAN ANTONIO — Mohammad and his wife were looking forward to the first day of school for their children at Howsman Elementary. But the family expressed safety concerns once they learned their second grader would be learning inside a portable classroom. “This is not just a concern for my...
news4sanantonio.com
New mental health funding aims to help kids and teens before they reach a crisis
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council is investing $26 million in mental health recovery after the pandemic, with more than half going to youth mental health. Advocates say this is especially needed because a recent report ranked Texas last in the nation for mental health access. The hope...
San Antonio teacher fired for 'unprofessional' comment captured on video
'The very fact that you exist annoys me!' the terminated teacher appears to tells a student in a video clip circulated on social media.
news4sanantonio.com
Billions coming to Bexar for road improvements
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar county will see nearly $9 billion in road and infrastructure improvements over the next 10 years. Not all residents are happy with the construction and where the money is being spent. The 10 year, $85 billion dollar statewide program will 381 projects over the next 10...
12newsnow.com
Volleyball players subjected to racial slurs during match at Texas high school, mother alleges
SAN ANTONIO — A mother says her daughters were subjected to persistent racial taunts as visiting players in a volleyball match at New Braunfels Canyon High School. Jennifer Gardner Price said students in the front row of the student section shouted the N-word at players from Hays High School throughout the game, and when coaches notified Canyon administrators, "all they told the boys was 'watch your mouths.'” She says nobody was ejected from the game, and the abuse continued even as the girls were leaving the gym.
news4sanantonio.com
Baby box proposal expands on Safe Haven infant surrender plan by adding anonymity
SAN ANTONIO - Now that almost all abortions are illegal in Texas, a plan to help people legally surrender unwanted infants is being promoted by Councilman John Courage. He led a news conference today on the steps of City Hall to propose expanding the seldom-used Safe Haven program by adding baby boxes at the 54 area fire stations.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Kids Eat Free in San Antonio – Restaurants Near You With Free Meals for Children
San Antonio has always been a great city for foodies! If you have wondered where kids can eat free in San Antonio, there are some amazing restaurants that offer stellar deals for families with kids. Due to the COVID pandemic, the number of places that offer Kids Eat Free in San Antonio has reduced. However, there are still some delicious choices for most days of the week.
'So scary that a cold did this': San Antonio boy hospitalized after common cold triggers asthma
SAN ANTONIO — Don't send your children to school sick. That's a plea from doctors and a San Antonio mother after her 6-year-old with severe asthma was put on life support, having also caught the common cold. He's been in the hospital for about two weeks and is now in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Fire Department member returns to duty following double lung transplant
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department member Albert Pedroza has reported for duty for the first time since undergoing a double lung transplant. The San Antonio Fire Department shared photos of Pedroza on social media showing him recovering from surgery and smiling upon his return Thursday. “We are...
San Antonio's Thomas J. Henry launches grant program for Texas schools
Texas schools have all next month to apply.
tpr.org
CPS Energy rebate may be dead as city council wants other options for $50M surplus revenue
The city of San Antonio has revised its proposal to return $50 million in unanticipated CPS Energy revenue this summer, but most of the city council doesn’t seem to be in favor of it. Instead, many council members want to see what else it could be used for with...
news4sanantonio.com
New funding will help expand STEM opportunities for the visually impaired
New funding, a university's ingenuity, and a leading advocate's guidance could now result in sought-after jobs in coding for the blind and visually impaired. Even with a lot of developments in recent years, much of the internet isn't accessible for people with visual impairments. In 2020, a technology called Codejumper...
news4sanantonio.com
City of San Antonio investing $26 million to provide access to Mental Health Care
SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio is investing $26 million into Mental Health Care. The $26 million will be used over two years and comes from federal and local covid-19 relief funds. The biggest chunk, $15 million, will go to Mental Health Care for youth ages twelve to...
Union calls out Bexar County leaders over alleged 'deplorable conditions' at jail
SAN ANTONIO — A group representing personnel within the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is pushing for transparency regarding an audit of the county jail that was "initially expected" to be conducted months ago. Within hours after the DSABC released their statement Friday, a BCSO spokesperson said that report "is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
San Antonio Zoo: Free admission for frontline workers all September
SAN ANTONIO — To show support for the people that dedicate their life to serving others on the frontline, the San Antonio Zoo has made September Frontline Heroes Appreciation Month. Frontline workers can enjoy free admission at the zoo all month long. All doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters and...
